The Lightning and Blue Jackets made plenty of history as Tampa Bay won 3-2 during the fifth overtime period, giving the Bolts a 1-0 series lead vs. Columbus.
Game 1 of the Lightning – Blue Jackets game registered 150:27 of time, the fourth-longest in NHL history. If you look at overtime runtime, they played 90:27 of OT time. Wonderfully named Mud Bruneteau scored in the sixth overtime in 1936 to win the longest NHL game ever. Joonas Korpisalo and others rank high in NHL history after the 5 OT marathon of Blue Jackets – Lightning in Game 1.
Take a look at some of the history made, and records broken:
Lightning – Blue Jackets Game 1: Fourth longest game in NHL history
10 Longest Overtime Games in NHL History (Game winner, overtime minutes listed)
1. March 24, 1936: Mud Bruneteau, Detroit, 6OT (116:30), at Montreal Maroons (1936 NHL Semis)
2. April 3, 1933: Ken Doraty, Toronto, 6OT (104:46), vs. Boston (1933 NHL Semis)
3. May 4, 2000: Keith Primeau, Philadelphia, 5OT (92:01), at Pittsburgh (2000 Eastern Conference Semis)
4. Aug. 11, 2020: Brayden Point, Tampa Bay, 5OT (90:27) vs. Columbus (First Round, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs)
5. April 24, 2003: Petr Sykora, Anaheim, 5OT (80:48), at Dallas (2003 Western Conference Semis)
6. April 24, 1996: Petr Nedved, Pittsburgh, 4OT (79:15), at Washington (1996 Eastern Conference Quarters)
7. April 11, 2007: Henrik Sedin, Vancouver, 4OT (78:06), vs. Dallas (2007 Western Conference Quarters)
8. March 23, 1943: Jack McLean, Toronto, 4OT (70:18), at Detroit (1943 NHL Semis)
9. May 4, 2008: Brenden Morrow, Dallas, 4OT (69:03), vs. San Jose (2008 Western Conference Semis)
10. March 28, 1930: Gus Rivers, Montreal, 4OT (68:52), vs. New York Rangers(1930 NHL Semis)
Where Joonas Korpisalo’s 85 saves ranks in NHL history
Joonas Korpisalo made 85 out of 88 stops in Game 1, while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 61 out of 63 for Tampa Bay. Korpisalo passed Kelly Hrudey’s 73 saves for the most saves since the NHL began officially tracking stats in 1955-56.
That’s where things get a little fuzzier. That aforementioned 1936 game may have set the true standard with 90 saves:
That game more than 84 years ago also happened to be the longest in NHL history – between the Montreal Maroons and Detroit Red Wings in Game 1 of the 1936 Semifinals when Normie Smith was credited with 90 saves. #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/7qSzj5EneI
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 12, 2020
Stat-keeping wasn’t as comprehensive then, however, so Korpisalo owns the record since 1955-56.
Seth Jones sets ice time mark, and other records/stats
Ice time numbers have only been tracked since 1997-98, making it an even less complete stat. Even so, Jones logged 65:06 TOI, setting a new record since it was officially tracked:
1. Seth Jones: 65:06 TOI, 2020
2. Sergei Zubov: 63:51, 2003
Other top minute-eaters were Zach Werenski (61:14), and Victor Hedman (57:38). Hedman is quite noteworthy since it was unclear if he would even be able to play in Game 1.
Some other stats:
- Andrei Vasilevskiy (61 saves) passed Nikolai Khabibulin (60) for the Lightning franchise playoff record for saves.
- The Blue Jackets almost blocked as many shots (62) as they managed shots on goal (63) in Game 1 against the Lightning.
- Not much rest for either team. The Blue Jackets and Lightning face off in Game 2 scheduled for Thursday afternoon (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
- Both Brayden Point and Victor Hedman fired nine SOG apiece in Game 1. Alexandre Texier and David Savard tied for the Blue Jackets team lead with seven SOG each.
- Savard was credited with a ridiculous 11 blocked shots, and five hits. He was already bloodied early in Game 1, so maybe save an extra slice of pizza for Savard.
No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 1-0)
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2
Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*if necessary
