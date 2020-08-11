MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Introducing ‘Hockey Culture,’ an NBC Sports multi-platform content series

By Anson CarterAug 11, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
You hear the term hockey culture used a lot in our sport. Often, it’s a flattering term, or even a badge of honor. Lay your body on the line to block a shot? Give credit to others for your personal accomplishment? These are no-brainers for hockey players. It’s part of the culture. 

But in my 40-plus years involved with this game, I’ve come to learn that hockey culture is not entirely positive. Along with everything that makes this the greatest sport in the world – the camaraderie, the sacrifice, the joy of scoring a goal, just to name a few – there are still fundamental problems. 

In many ways, hockey is grappling with the same issues as our society at large. There are significant barriers to entry for minority or underprivileged youths. Those who do take up the sport risk entering a locker room that does not welcome them – no matter what level of play. And there is a serious lack of diversity in leadership positions. 

I have experienced all those things first-hand, and it is disappointing that hockey still falls short in these important areas. But I have always been someone who sees the positive in a situation. For every problem, there is an opportunity for a solution. 

That is why NBC Sports and I are launching Hockey Culture, a multi-platform content offering whose sole purpose is to champion equality and inclusivity at all levels of the sport. We plan to use this space to address problematic topics on and off the ice, improve the diversity of the game, and create more engagement in communities where hockey isn’t as accessible. 

It is appropriate that the launch of Hockey Culture coincides with the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, because the path these 16 teams are about to embark on can in some ways be compared to the one facing the hockey community as it confronts these systemic issues. In both cases, success is not easy, and it is certainly not a given. It must be earned through a combination of teamwork, effort, resilience, and perhaps most importantly, delivering in key situations.

Changing the culture of this sport is a daunting proposition, but I am ready to meet the challenge head-on. As a player, the biggest moments always brought out the best in me, and I think that was because I never thought about what would happen if we lost. I only focused on how great things would be when we won. 

What’s especially encouraging is that I know I’m not in this alone. That became clear to me right after the murder of George Floyd, when I reached out to dozens of prominent individuals affiliated with the game to be a part of this social justice video. Man or woman, player or executive, Black or white – everyone in that video was willing and eager to participate. The hockey community is aware of the issues that plague our society and won’t tolerate them any longer.

Today, as we launch Hockey Culture, I am confident that there will be a time when our sport can truly say that it is for everyone, and I’m thrilled about the content we have planned to help make this a reality. 

Find Hockey Culture on YouTube

On our dedicated YouTube channel, YouTube.com/HockeyCulture, you’ll find a number of interviews and features available right now, including: 

  • Ryan Reaves, the Vegas Golden Knights forward who many view as the NHL’s toughest player. We discuss his role on the ice, his family’s history working in law enforcement, and his newest off-ice endeavor: owning a craft brewery
  • Xavier Gutierrez, the newly appointed CEO of the Arizona Coyotes – the first Latino to hold that position in NHL history
  • Stories on Renee Hess and her rapidly growing Black Girl Hockey Club, the Detroit Ice Dreams youth hockey program, and the connection between the El Paso Rhinos junior hockey team and the city’s predominantly Hispanic population

We will be adding new interviews on a weekly basis, so if you subscribe to that channel you’ll get notified as soon as they are published. Upcoming episodes will feature J.T. Brown (Minnesota native, current Wild forward, and a leading activist for racial equality), Eustace King (a prominent Black NHL player agent), Kelsey Koelzer (the first Black female head coach in NCAA hockey history), Harnarayan Singh (Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi broadcaster), and much more. There will be written pieces in the future as well, which we will feature on NBCSports.com/NHL 

Our sport has reached a critical juncture. Hopefully these conversations will help Hockey Culture chart a better course for the game we all love so much.

Offseason goals for Wild topped by goaltending improvement

Associated PressAug 11, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
The Minnesota Wild returned home from the Western Conference bubble with regret, dismay and another postseason defeat.

Despite the spark that was on display after the change in head coaches up until the pandemic put the sport on a four-plus-month pause, their performance in the qualifying round against Vancouver provided more evidence that this is an incomplete if competitive team.

The goaltending, so steady for so much of the franchise’s 20-year history, has reached the top of the offseason to-do list. General manager Bill Guerin announced Monday the dismissal of goaltending coach Bob Mason, who’d held his post for 18 years.

”I consider Bob a friend. He’s a wonderful person. He’s got a great track record. He had an incredible run here. I have nothing negative to say about him,” Guerin said. ”Sometimes you just need change.”

The question now for the Wild, who were eliminated Friday in four games by the Canucks in their best-of-five series in the empty arena in Edmonton, is whether change will come in the net, too.

Alex Stalock overtook Devan Dubnyk as the primary goalie this season. Guerin would not to commit to the status quo with that tandem. Prospect Kaapo Kahkonen could be ready for full-time status on an NHL roster after appearing in five games this season, and there will be plenty of accomplished free agents available whenever the market opens.

As a team, the Wild were third-worst in the league with an .897 save percentage after ranking 18th in 2018-19, 12th in 2017-18 and seventh in 2016-17. The only other time in club history they were below .900 was in 2001-02 at .896. Minnesota was 24th in the NHL in goals against per game (3.14), after placing 12th, 11th, seventh, ninth and sixth over the previous five seasons.

”The hierarchy’s not clear. Whoever’s playing well is going to play. I was disappointed in the goaltending this year,” Guerin said on a video conference call with reporters. ”Al had a tremendous year, and Devan had an off year, and it needs to be better.”

Here are some other key angles to the end of the Wild’s season:

MONEY TALKS: Dubnyk, who took more than a month off from mid-November to mid-December for support for his wife as she dealt with a medical condition, finished with a 3.35 goals against average that was the third-worst of his career. His .890 save percentage was his lowest in 10 years.

Dubnyk will enter the final season of his contract with a $4.33 million salary cap hit, but Guerin said he’s not keen on buyouts. The 34-year-old Dubnyk said he’s determined to become the No. 1 goalie again.

”As much as people like to talk and create storylines in this, I think we can probably all agree that I didn’t forget how to stop the puck this season,” Dubnyk said. ”I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I’m very competitive and fully prepared to come into camp next year ready to get back to playing the majority of the games.”

OH, CAPTAIN? The only unrestricted free agents of consequence this fall will be center Alex Galchenyuk, defenseman Carson Soucy and, of course, center Mikko Koivu. The only full-time captain the club has had – he was appointed in 2009 after the role was rotated monthly over the first nine years of the franchise – and the all-time Wild leader in games, assists, points and several other categories, Koivu said he’s not ready yet to decide about retirement.

He returned from reconstructive right knee surgery for a 15th season and had four goals and 17 assists in 55 games while playing mostly on the fourth line.

COMING SOON: The long-awaited debut of Russian phenom Kirill Kaprizov will be the featured attraction for the Wild and their fans whenever the 2020-21 schedule commences. The 23-year-old forward signed his entry-level contract last month.

”We’re all hoping he comes in and just lights the world on fire,” Guerin said. ”That’s what we hope, but this is a very good league.”

SUTER SORE: The Wild still have five seasons each remaining on the landmark deals they gave left wing Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Suter, who are both 35. They’re still durable – nobody on the roster played in more games (69) than them in 2019-20 – and productive, but over eight years with the duo the Wild have won only two playoff series and none since 2015.

Suter, for his part, said he believes the team remains on the cusp of cracking the league’s elite. He missed Game 4 against Vancouver after blocking a shot with his right foot in Game 3.

”It’s the worst feeling ever,” Suter said. ”You battle and prepare to be in situations like that, and you’re not able to be in it. Then you see how the game is going, and you know you could’ve helped.”

2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs: PHT predicts First Round, Stanley Cup champion

By Sean LeahyAug 11, 2020, 10:05 AM EDT
We’ve made our way through the Qualifying Round and Round-robin games. It’s time to begin the traditional four-round journey to the Stanley Cup.

The First Round begins Tuesday, and to get here we’ve seen some upsets, dramatic comebacks, and star performances. What will the next two months bring us? Probably some more craziness and memorable Stanley Cup playoff moments.  The PHT team have locked in our First Round and Stanley Cup predictions. The surprises that happened over the last 10 days will surely continue as we make our way to the Cup Final in late September.

Will the Blues repeat? Can the Lightning overcome those pesky Blue Jackets? What Bruins team will we see after a sluggish round-robin? Is this the year for Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche? Those questions and more will be answered.

[Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule]

Here are our picks for the First Round, Stanley Cup champion, and Conn Smythe winner. Let us know in the comments who you think will take it all.

Conference Champions

SEANHurricanes/Avalanche: Why not those “jerks”? They’re fun, entertaining to watch, employ plenty of young talent. Plus, it’s a wild idea to think they could make a run through this Eastern Conference. They shut down the Rangers and showed off just strong defensively they are even without the services of Brett Pesce and Dougie Hamilton. What the Hurricanes can do this postseason could really shine a light on how much more love Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho really deserve.

It won’t be easy, but the Avs’ road to the Cup Final may have to end up going through the Golden Knights or the defending champion Blues. But Sakic bolstering his roster has set them up for this opportunity. The Nazem Kadri trade could be looked back upon as the GM adding that final piece to a championship puzzle.

JAMES – Lightning/Blues: With everything in turmoil, why not … go with the prediction you made (does math counting on fingers) 5,000 days ago in October? Yes, the Lightning meandered into the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and I’m worried about the health of Stamkos and Hedman. But let’s not forget that, before the Bolts were the team that got swept, they were a team that almost made a SCF with Stamkos almost entirely on the shelf. Maybe this loaded team will benefit from a little early turmoil? Look, the hockey has been good, but it’s also been unpredictable, so let’s roll with it.

The Blues are deep, they have a star player hungry to make those big bucks in Alex Pietrangelo, and Ryan O'Reilly & Co. showed they can win the toughest matchups. The defending champs boast basically every element you look for in a spirited push toward a repeat.

ADAM – Lightning/Golden Knights: I will say up front that a lot of this pick depends on the availability of Steven Stamkos and/or Victor Hedman through the playoffs. But assuming they play and contribute, I am still very much a believer in this Lightning team. I know about the postseason failures. I know about how often their offense has wilted when they have been on the verge of doing something special. But I still believe in talent, and I am going to keep betting on talent. The Capitals eventually broke through. The Blues eventually broke through. I think the Lightning will eventually break through.

As much as I love the Avalanche roster and everything they can become in the future with this core, salary cap space, and young assets, I still think Vegas is the best team in the Western Conference this season … as long as the goaltending holds out, which was their biggest flaw early in the season when they stumbled out of the gate. Fortunately for them they addressed that at the trade deadline with the addition of Robin Lehner. It would not surprise me to see him get an opportunity in the playoffs and run with it.

JAKE: Lightning/Golden Knights: Am I fully confident in this pick? No. I don’t know if the Blue Jackets are Tampa’s kryptonite, or if the Lightning will unleash a Bruins-circa-2011-vs-Philly revenge sweep. But Tampa is stacked and once again, and it feels like they made all the necessary additions to what was already a Cup-contending roster.

After watching Vegas go 3-0 in the Round Robin, all without their regular season leading scorer Max Pacioretty, they seem like the class of the Western Conference. I see the Avalanche giving them all they can handle in an epic seven-game series, but the Golden Knights will advance to their second Cup Final in three years.

MICHAEL – Lightning/Avalanche: The Lightning win the East as they have the most talent, the best defenseman and best goaltender in the East. The only problem that could arise is if Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos are injured to a greater degree than we know about and the duo miss a lot of time. If those are the circumstances, they could have more trouble with Columbus who are an extremely well-coached defensive team.

The Avalanche will win the West because of their tremendous talent, including Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog. The off-season addition of Nazem Kadri will do wonders for the Avs as long as he doesn’t get another post-season suspension that has been his tendency the last two years. I love Cale Makar and they get great goaltending from both Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Stanley Cup Champion/Conn Smythe Trophy winner

SEAN: Avalanche over Hurricanes (Nathan MacKinnon): Joe Sakic should be up for the Jim Gregory Award when GM of the Year finalists are announced after the Second Round. He added depth and secondary scoring and it’s paid off. Colorado finished with the second-best points percentage in the Western Conference and have a roster full of skill. Plus, Jared Bednar just wins. He’s won an ECHL Kelly Cup and AHL Calder Cup. Now he just needs that shiny silver one the NHL hands out every year.

JAMES – Lightning over Blues (Brayden Point): Again, sticking with the Lightning over the Blues in 7. These are two deep, talented teams, ones that can throw different looks at you if certain alignments don’t quite work. It doesn’t hurt that a big postseason run could fatten the bank accounts of the likes of Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev. Cirelli could very well propel his name into more mainstream minds with a big run, not unlike fellow Selke-worthy center Ryan O’Reilly has done in recent years. Let’s pencil in the Lightning to parallel the 2018 Capitals and win it all a year after you think they had their best chance.

Once again, I’m rolling with my picks from before. Point probably still isn’t as well-known as he should be among casual NHL fans. With Stamkos possibly out for a bit early, and Point seemingly healthy now that he’s further removed from offseason surgery, this could be the sort of mainstream breakout that could make him closer to a hockey equivalent to a “household name.” (Yes, you already knew well about Point, but we’re talking about hockey-less-knowers. *Shares your disapproving look tsk tsk*)

ADAM – Lightning over Golden Knights (Nikita Kucherov): Everything I said about the Lightning up above remains true here. As long as Stamkos and Hedman are there (still a big if at this point) I like their chances. A lot. This is their year.

JAKE – Lightning over Golden Knights (Andrei Vasilevskiy): Tampa is due. And recent history tells us this type of team is bound to break through. Just like Washington and St. Louis, who had been to the postseason year after year without winning it all, I predict a similar result for Tampa in 2020. They have been to the Eastern Conference Final four times in the last nine years, but have nothing to show for it…yet.

MICHAEL – Avalanche over Lightning (Nathan MacKinnon): The Avalanche will win the Stanley Cup for the reasons listed above. I think they are the best team in the NHL and the lack of travel for Western teams (which used to really hurt as they could be travelling across three time zones in the first three rounds) will help the team.

Nathan MacKinnon, the second best player from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia (in case you don’t know, it’s the same hometown as Sidney Crosby) is a Hart Trophy finalist and he will add the Conn Smythe to his trophy case.

Predators remain confident despite early postseason exit

Associated PressAug 11, 2020, 10:05 AM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators are pretty confident considering their season came to its earliest end since missing the 2014 postseason when Barry Trotz was allowed to leave.

The Predators insist they liked how they played despite losing their best-of-five qualifying series to Arizona in four games. They have been on a downward spiral: losing the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, slipping to a second-round loss in 2018, a first-round loss in 2019 and now unable to reach the first round after the NHL’s pandemic restart.

Foward Filip Forsberg said they earned their first-round exit a year ago but played well enough to win against Arizona.

”We’ve got to find the way to win these close games …,” Forsberg said. ”Everybody came ready to play for this short season, whatever comeback, and we got to find a way to win. But we definitely did enough good things for it to fall our side.”

The Predators have some contract and roster decisions to make before the next season starts. Their early loss also gave them a 12.5% chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft, a pick this franchise has never had. The chance at Alexis Lafreniere would make some moves easier.

”I love our core, love my teammates,” captain Roman Josi said. ”There’s a lot of belief in our room.”

At least Nashville won’t be dealing with another coaching change with John Hynes hired in January.

DAVID POILE IN CHARGE

The only general manager this franchise has ever known faces his biggest challenge after building this team from its expansion start to Western Conference champ in 2017. The NHL’s winningest GM has several players signed to long-term contracts.

The last was Josi, who’s under contract through June 2028. Goalie Pekka Rinne, who lost his net in March and never got it back, is under contract for another season at $5 million. Combined with what’s expected to be a very short offseason, Poile will be limited in the moves he can make.

GOALIE CHANGE

Juuse Saros appears to be the Predators’ goalie moving forward after starting every game against Arizona. He will be a restricted free agent after next season. Nashville also must decide if Rinne, who turns 38 in November, should continue as the backup another season.

BIG MONEY, BIGGER EXPECTATIONS

Poile gave Matt Duchene a seven-year deal worth $56 million last July, finally landing a center the Predators had been linked to for a couple years. But Duchene followed a disappointing season with an underwhelming performance in the qualifying series. He had one goal and an assist with a minus-4 rating. He also was caught offside erasing a go-ahead goal by Kyle Turris in the Game 3 loss.

Duchene has company. Turris, who also hit a post in Game 3, also was a minus-4 with no points. He’s under contract through 2023-24 at $6 million a year. Craig Smith and Mikael Granlund, who combined for one assist, will be free agents.

DEFENSIVE WOES

The Predators fixed at least one area. Shut out on the man advantage in their first-round playoff loss to Dallas a year ago, they ranked fourth through the qualifying and round-robin rounds scoring an average of 28.6% on the power play.

But they gave up 3.5 goals a game to Arizona after being 20th during the regular season allowing 3.1 goals a game. That’s a high number for a franchise originally built on defense from the net out.

COACHING COMFORT

The Predators all agreed they are much closer to playing how Hynes wants. He took over Jan. 7 after Poile fired Peter Laviolette, and the NHL’s restart gave Hynes the training camp he missed as a midseason replacement. He reunited the JOFA line, and Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson came through with 13 points in the series loss to Arizona.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis believes the Predators are mentally tougher under Hynes than they used to be.

”We were our own worst enemy at times,” Ellis said. ”If it was the old team, and a lot of the situations we were put in, we wouldn’t have played as hard as we do.”

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 11, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Wednesday, Aug. 12: NY Islanders at Washington, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington at NY Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicago at Vegas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m. ET – CNBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Calgary at Dallas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – CNBC
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

————

