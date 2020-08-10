MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

2020 NHL Draft Lottery: How to watch, live stream, Phase 2 odds

By Sean LeahyAug 10, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT
5 Comments

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft will be announced Monday night during Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream)

All eight teams that were eliminated in the Stanley Cup Qualifying Round are eligible. Each have a 12.5% chance of winning the No. 1 pick. Rimouski forward Alexis Lafreniere is expected to be chosen with the first overall selection.

Phase 1 of the draft lottery was held in June and won by a team involved in the NHL’s Return to Play. That means that one of the Rangers, Predators, Panthers, Wild, Penguins, Jets, Oilers, or Maple Leafs will own the top pick in the Oct. 9-10 draft.

According to the NHL, since the 1995 draft, no team has held the No. 1 pick finishing better than 26th in the standings.

WHAT: 2020 NHL Draft Lottery stream – Phase 2
WHEN: Monday, August 10, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the NHL draft lottery stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Here’s a look at the order of the first 15 picks:

ROUND 1 ORDER
1. Placeholder team
2. Los Angeles Kings
3. Ottawa Senators (via San Jose)
4. Detroit Red Wings
5. Ottawa Senators
6. Anaheim Ducks
7. New Jersey Devils
8. Buffalo Sabres
========================
9. Placeholder team
10. Placeholder team
11. Placeholder team
12. Placeholder team
13. Placeholder team
14. Placeholder team
15. Placeholder team

The seven losing teams from the First Round that do not win the No. 1 pick will fill out spots 9-15 by reverse order of their regular season points percentages. The remaining 16 Round 1 draft picks will be determined by the results of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The prospects

Lafreniere will be the No. 1 pick. We know that. After that? It could go a lot of different ways. Quinton Byfield (Sudbury – C- OHL), Tim Stutzle (Adler Mannheim – C/LW – DEL), Lucas Raymond (Frolunda – LW/C – SHL), Jamie Drysdale (Erie – D – OHL), Marco Rossi (Ottawa – C – OHL), Cole Perfetti (Saginaw – C – OHL), Jake Sanderson (D – USNTDP) are among the top prospects expected to be selected early.

Check out Ryan Wagman’s midseason mock draft to further educate yourself on these players.

MORE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule
Power Rankings: Best First Round matchups
Conn Smythe Watch entering First Round

Bruins vs. Hurricanes: 5 things to know about their First Round series

By Sean LeahyAug 10, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins August 11. Before the NHL postseason resumes play, PHT will preview each of the eight opening round series, including Bruins and Hurricanes.

1. Bruins’ stars off to slow start

Boston was winless in round-robin play and dealt with absences to a number of players, including David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase. The offense was also invisible through three games with a total of four goals scored. Chris Wagner (two), Charlie McAvoy, and Jake DeBrusk were the only ones to light the lamp. Still waiting to get going are Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Torey Krug, Charlie Coyle, and Zdeno Chara, who combined for four assists.

The power play has been hit by the offensive drought, too. The unit went 0-for-9 in three games after clicking at a 25.2% success rate during the regular season.

2. Even strength success for Hurricanes

The Rangers were a top-10 team in even strength goals scored during the regular season. In three games against Carolina, they were shut down, only able to muster two EV goals. The Hurricanes, even without the services of Dougie Hamilton, remained strong defensively and were able to limit dangerous chances. Most of New York’s opportunities came from above the circles, not really challenging Petr Mrazek and James Reimer.

Boston’s woes weren’t just on the power play. They struggled in the shot attempts department at 5-on-5, something that will have to be fixed very quickly. Carolina is aggressive on the puck and can force turnovers. They’re also very good at keeping the puck once they have it. The Bruins big names will have to find lots of time and space in order to create chances because the Hurricanes will be relentless pursuing the puck.

3. What’s Boston’s answer to Carolina’s top line?

The Rangers couldn’t contain the trio of Sebastian Aho (three goals, eight points), Andrei Svechnikov (three goals, five points), and Teuvo Teravainen (two points). The chemistry between Aho and Svechnikov was on display in the Qualifying Round, and they can use their individual talents to constantly apply pressure.

Boston’s defense was superb during the regular season, led by Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak, whose play earned them the Williams Jennings Trophy. But it will be a battle of getting to the net. The Bruins were good at limiting opportunities to the outside, while the Hurricanes were excellent as getting chances from the high-danger areas in front of goal.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Bruins-Capitals stream
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

4. Pucks should start going Bruins’ way … maybe

After three games, Boston’s shooting percentage sits at a lowly 4.3%. That’s more than a 50% drop from their regular season number of 10.1%. Eventually things will balance out, right? This goal scoring issue will work itself out, right?

Those are questions waiting to be answered. And while you’d expect the offense to turn around, the Hurricanes have shown they are a strong defensive team. If the numbers are going to swing back in Boston’s favor, it won’t come easy.

5. Hurricanes in 6.

The Bruins couldn’t have been thrilled with the NHL’s Return to Play format. They won the Presidents’ Trophy during the regular season, but a listless round-robin puts them as the No. 4 and a difficult matchup. Carolina rolled by New York and now faces a struggling Boston side that doesn’t have a lot of time to fix their mistakes. The Hurricanes will frustrate the Bruins with their aggressive style and if the strong goaltending of Reimer and Mrazek continues, they’ll find a way to dump a 100-point Boston team.

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

‘Wild’ NHL playoffs move into next stage with final 16 teams

Associated PressAug 10, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Derek Stepan gave some words of advice to his Arizona Coyotes teammates not used to the bright lights of playoff hockey.

”It’s the best time of the year to be playing,” he said.

The time of year is different than usual, but the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs haven’t lost any of their luster or penchant for surprises.

After a qualifying round full of upsets, overtime heroics and comebacks, the traditional first round that starts Tuesday with 16 teams left is primed to feature even more entertainment and unpredictability.

”It’s wild,” said Barry Trotz, whose New York Islanders will next face the Washington Capitals he coached to the title in 2018.

”It’s made for TV, really. We didn’t know what was going to happen. We knew that there was going to be some strange things happen in this strange, unusual time and format. But it’s captivating.”

The Chicago Blackhawks that ranked 23rd out of 31 teams in the regular season are still playing, along with the Montreal Canadiens, who were 24th and not given much hope of moving on.

Chicago has a tough task against the Western Conference No. 1 seed Vegas, and Carey Price‘s Canadiens face the Philadelphia Flyers that earned top billing in the East by going 3-0 against Boston, Tampa Bay and Washington.

”It was a tall task to get that No. 1 seed and we did it,” Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said. ”We came in here and have been strictly business. I think for us to go out there and get three big wins in a row and get that No. 1 seed is huge for us.”

In a very 2020 turn of events, the Bruins that won the Presidents’ Trophy as the top regular-season team went winless since the restart and now must take on the Carolina Hurricanes that swept their way to this point. It’s a rematch of the 2019 East final but with Carolina looking more prepared for this showdown.

”They swept us last year, which definitely is going to be good opportunity for us to kind of give back what they gave us last year,” Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter said.

The Hurricanes, Islanders and Golden Knights look scary, the Lightning could be without top players Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman for at least the start of their series, and the Bruins and Blues that met in last year’s Cup Final haven’t recaptured the dominance they showed until the season was halted in March and combined to go 0-6.

”It doesn’t matter what seed you’re in because you’ve got to beat every team anyways if you want to advance,” Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask said. ”It’s over now and start real hockey.”

Half of the remaining field has been playing real hockey for more than a week now. After knocking off the Nashville Predators, captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson said the Coyotes are ”up for the challenge” of taking on the Colorado Avalanche. The Canucks and Flames should also be feeling good after emotional series victories, though Vancouver must face an angry St. Louis bunch that blew leads in all three games.

”We’re not playing aggressive enough in my opinion,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. ”Getting the real thing going here will be important, for sure.”

It’s all best-of-seven until the Stanley Cup is handed out in late September or early October, though the prospect of playing in quarantined bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton could change the psychological dynamic of the playoffs.

”It’s one of those years it’s easier once you’re down to say, ‘Well, I do miss my kids, it’s not our year,”’ Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. ”You can sort of have that in the back of your mind and certainly some players are going to go through it, and that’s why I feel that maybe some series will be closed out quicker than previous years.”

Only one qualifying round series went to a deciding Game 5: Columbus-Toronto, which also featured two shutouts and each team erasing a 3-0 deficit and winning in overtime. Over nine days, 44 games showed why the league and NHL Players’ Association worked hard to resume the season, and that was just the start of summer hockey madness.

”I’m sure it’ll continue,” Flames coach Geoff Ward said. ”Everybody’s healthy and there’s been extreme parity, but all the teams are playing extremely, extremely hard and that makes for whoever you play a very tough out and a very tough opponent. And I think as these playoffs go on, you’re just going to see more of the same.”

Hockey Hall of Fame postpones 2020 induction

Associated PressAug 10, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Hockey Hall of Fame has postponed its 2020 induction because of the pandemic. The ceremony was to have taken place Nov. 16 in Toronto.

The 2020 class was announced in June and featured forward Jarome Iginla, winger Marian Hossa, defensemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, Canadian women’s goaltender Kim St. Pierre and longtime general manager Ken Holland.

The Hall said Monday it will discuss rescheduling plans on Oct. 29. Chairman Lanny McDonald said the most likely scenario is to have the ceremony in November 2021, either by waiving the 2021 election or combining the 2020 and 2021 classes. He said a virtual induction ceremony was ruled out.

NHL reports second straight week of zero positive COVID-19 tests

nhl covid-19 tests
Getty
By Adam GretzAug 10, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second week in a row the NHL has announced that it had zero positive COVID-19 tests during the Phase 4 portion of its return to play.

The league resumed the 2019-20 season and playoffs in late July with 24 teams playing within two hub cities (Toronto and Edmonton).

Since the participating teams entered their respective bubbles on July 25 they have reported zero positive tests during that time.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

The league announced on Monday that it conducted 7,245 tests between August 2 and August 8. Previously the league reported 43 positive tests during the Phase 2 portion of the return (small group workouts at team facilities) and two positive tests during the first week of Phase 3 (return to training camp). But since then the league has reported zero positive tests through the remainder of training camps and, to this point, during the return to play in the hub cities.

The NHL just completed the Qualifying Round and Round-Robin portion of its return to play and will begin the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday afternoon in Toronto and Edmonton.

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.