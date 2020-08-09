MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Top players push Coyotes into next playoff round

Aug 9, 2020
The Arizona Coyotes needed their top players to be at their best to have a chance of advancing in the postseason for the first time in eight years.

Darcy Kuemper has been superb, one of the best goalies in the bubble. Taylor Hall is playing like the Coyotes hoped when they traded for him. Same thing for Phil Kessel.

Captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been steady in his own end, chipped in offensively and been the kind of leader a team needs in the postseason. Clayton Keller has picked up his scoring pace since the postseason started.

With their best players at their best, the Coyotes are headed to the next round after knocking off Nashville in four games.

”It’s about being in pressure situations and embracing them,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said.

The Coyotes have seen their share of adversity.

The franchise was operated by the NHL for four years after the previous owner took the team into bankruptcy and has faced an uncertain future in the desert even before the City of Glendale backed out of a multi-million dollar lease agreement in 2015.

Arizona struggled on the ice since reaching the 2012 Western Conference finals and at the box office, annually drawing some of the NHL’s smallest crowds.

The Coyotes had been building toward the reaching the playoffs in recent years with solid drafts and high-profile acquisitions, but an injury to Kuemper this season dropped them to 11th in the Western Conference standings when the season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arizona earned a reprieve when the NHL expanded the postseason to 12 teams in each conference for the restart and the Coyotes took advantage.

Behind Kuemper’s stellar play and timely goals throughout the lineup, 11th-seeded Arizona wrapped up its first postseason series in eight years by beating the Predators 4-3 in overtime on Friday.

The win, which clinched the series 3-1, puts Arizona into the next round against Colorado.

”We’ve been through a lot of crap here and some teams that needed to mature and grow,” said Coyotes forward Brad Richardson, who scored the winning goal in the clincher. ”It feels like a lot of work came to fruition there. We’ve got a long way to go, but that was a big hurdle for our team and it feels really good.”

Kuemper had a lot to do with it.

He thrived as the No. 1 goalie after Antti Raanta was injured last season, earning an All-Star Game nod despite not being able to play because of an injury. Kuemper got this season off to another solid start before a lower-body injury in December limited him to 29 games.

The NHL’s break allowed Kuemper time to heal and he thrived under the spotlight of the postseason, starting with a 40-save game in the opener against Nashville. Kuemper was superb again in Games 3 and 4, turning away a combined 88 shots, including 49 in the clincher.

Kuemper’s 152 saves are 24 more than the next closest goalie.

”He’s unbelievable,” Kessel said. ”You watch him out there; he makes every save he should. He’s why we’re moving on.”

Kessel, Arizona’s big offseason acquisition, has been his usual productive postseason self after a regular season full of injuries, notching a goal and three assists against Nashville.

The Coyotes traded for Hall midseason in an attempt to boost their scoring and, after an up-and-down regular season, he’s also produced a goal and three assists.

Ekman-Larsson has repeatedly stepped in to rough up opposing players when they get a little too frisky and he has a goal and three assists to go with his steady blue-line play.

Keller has two goals, two assists and leveraged his 5-foot-10, 170-pound frame into a few tone-setting hits.

The others have stepped up, too. Christian Dvorak has two goals and so does Michael Grabner, including a short-handed one in Game 3. Defenseman Jordan Oesterle scored a third-period, go-ahead goal in Game 4 and Richardson scored the overtime winner after the Predators tied it with 32 seconds left in regulation.

”It’s the Stanley Cup playoffs, that’s what it is,” Tocchet said. ”It’s all about the guys being able to stay with it and at any time when we call your number, whether you’re dressed or not, you come.”

And now the Coyotes are moving ahead.

Stars-Blues stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

Stars-Blues stream
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2020
NBC’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Sunday’s round-robin matchup between the Stars and Blues. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Stars-Blues stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The defending champion Blues finished as the top team in the Western Conference to become the first Stanley Cup winner to finish the following regular atop their conference since the 2000-01 Devils. But since the restart, St. Louis has not played to the form they showed in the regular season. Including the exhibition (a 4-0 loss to the Blackhawks), they’ve lost all three games since entering the Edmonton bubble.

The Stars finished the regular season on a six-game losing streak and picked up right where they left off, dropping all three games they’ve played in the Edmonton bubble (including a 2-0 exhibition loss to Nashville).

Perhaps most concerning for Dallas has been their defensive struggles. The Stars were the second-best defensive team in the NHL in the regular season, allowing just 2.52 goals/game (only Boston was better). But through two Round Robin games, they have allowed nine goals. In the last four periods they’ve played, Dallas has been outscored 8-0.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 9, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Stars-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Standings (tiebreaker is regular-season points percentage)

Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-0, 0 points)
Dallas Stars (0-2-0, 0 points)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Avalanche 2, Blues 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche 4, Stars 0
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights 6, Blues 4 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

• Vegas will play Chicago, while Colorado will play Arizona in the First Round.
• Winner of STL/DAL will be #3 seed and play Calgary; the loser will be #4 and play Vancouver.

Puncher’s chance: Fighting is up during unique NHL playoffs

Aug 9, 2020
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ season was hanging by a thread from one of Jason Spezza‘s gloves when he dropped them to the ice to fight Dean Kukan.

”I just tried to spark the guys, just trying to show some desperation and have some push-back,” Spezza said after Toronto’s emotional comeback victory against Columbus he played a substantial role in. ”Without the crowd you don’t have that, so just trying to create some emotion.”

Spezza versus Kukan was fight No. 8 in the first week of the NHL playoffs, almost triple the total from the entire 2019 postseason combined.

Fighting has decreased drastically in recent years, especially in the playoffs when every shift matters, but the unique circumstances of hockey’s restart – several months off, empty arenas and more intense best-of-five series – have ratcheted up the fisticuffs in the battle for the Stanley Cup.

”Guys are full of energy, and there’s guys walking the line a little bit more,” New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. ”In a short series, I think guys are looking to change momentum. … When a guy’s coming at you and intense, you’re being intense back, and when those two sparks collide, sometimes there’s fire. We’ve seen a couple of scraps and some have been game-changing.”

Spezza’s bout changed Game 4 of Toronto-Columbus, much like Justin Williams fighting Ryan Strome less than three minutes into the first NHL game since March set a tone for Carolina’s sweep of the New York Rangers.

Sometimes it hasn’t worked out so well, such as Winnipeg defenseman Nathan Beaulieu challenging 6-foot-3, 231-pound Calgary forward Milan Lucic 2 seconds into the game that wound up being the Jets’ last of the season.

”You understand what Nate’s trying to do: He’s trying to show that they’re ready to play and they’re not going to go down without a fight,” Lucic said. ”For me, you just want to show that you’re ready to play and you’re not going to back down from their push, no matter if it’s a fight or whatever.”

Four months of built-up testosterone might explain some of this, though the reasons behind each fight have varied. Jets captain Blake Wheeler fought Matthew Tkachuk after the hard-nosed Flames winger injured Mark Scheifele on a hit that was either a terrible accident or a ”filthy, dirty kick,” depending on who’s being asked.

Wheeler conceded he didn’t even see the play but felt the need to defend a teammate. Five-foot-nine Boston defenseman Torey Krug did the same after Tampa Bay forward Blake Coleman hit Brandon Carlo in open ice when those division rivals met in a seeding game.

Fight first, ask questions later.

”You see a lot of fights right after good hits, clean hits, hard hits, and you see a lot of them after questionable hits and you see a lot of them after obviously head shots,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. ”That’s become the norm a bit in hockey now where players kind of react to a hit that they don’t see 100 percent of it.”

In other cases, emotions just boil over. It happened twice in four games between Minnesota and Vancouver, including the opening minutes of Game 4 when Ryan Hartman and Jake Virtanen squared off. Hartman did his best to get under opponents’ skin from the series opener when he grabbed Canucks forward Micheal Ferland‘s stick while sitting on the bench.

There weren’t a whole lot of friendships forged as the Canucks eliminated the Wild in four games, or almost anywhere in the qualifying round. Old friends Tampa Bay and Washington renewed pleasantries when Yanni Gourde fought T.J. Oshie, and that bad blood won’t be forgotten if they meet later in the playoffs.

Rivalries will continue to emerge, so don’t expect the gloves to stay on as the stakes get higher.

”Guys are playing the game purely and for the love of the game and you see how much they love it and how much they want to win,” Calgary coach Geoff Ward said. ”Saying that, there could be a potential for more. But I think that’s just an indication of how much guys are willing to do whatever it takes to shift momentum in a hockey game and you try to help get a win.”

Bruins-Capitals stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

Bruins-Capitals stream
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2020
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Sunday’s round-robin matchup between the Bruins and Capitals. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Bruins-Capitals stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Presidents’ Trophy winners with 100 regular season points showed some life in their most recent game, coming back from down 2-0 before falling 3-2 to Tampa. It was a step forward from the 4-1 drubbing they took in their Round Robin opener against Philadelphia. Boston has lost all three games they’ve played in the Toronto bubble dating back to their 4-1 loss vs. Columbus in the exhibition on July 30.

The winners of the Metro Division were overwhelmed by the Flyers on Thursday, falling behind 3-0 before a late tally made the final score line 3-1. In contrast to Boston, this was a step back from the Capitals’ first Round Robin game, when they rallied from two goals down to force OT before losing in a shootout to the Lightning.

Capitals forward Lars Ellers and wife Julie welcomed their second child on Saturday, a baby boy named Alexander. Ellers left the bubble on Wednesday to be with Julie for the birth.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Sunday, August 9, 12 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Current standings (tiebreaker is regular-season points percentage)

Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (0-1-1, 1 point)
Boston Bruins (0-2-0, 0 points)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Lightning 3, Capitals 2 (SO) (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flyers 3, Capitals 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

• Philadelphia will play Montreal in the First Round.
• Tampa will play the winner of Toronto/Columbus series.
• Winner of BOS/WSH will be #3 seed and play the Islanders; the loser will be #4 and play Carolina.

The Wraparound: Maple Leafs – Blue Jackets Game 5, playoff matchups to be settled

Aug 9, 2020
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 NHL Return to Play. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• The Flyers took the top seed in the East, while the Lightning settle for the second and lost Victor Hedman to injury.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights beat the Avalanche in overtime to take the West top seed.

• In case you missed it, five playoff series ended on a wild Friday of NHL action.

• Also note that Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery takes place on Monday (6 p.m. ET – NBCSN).

NHL GAMES TO DETERMINE FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS TODAY

Round-robin: Bruins vs. Capitals, 12 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestreamThe winner earns the third seed, and will face the Islanders. Meanwhile, the loser sinks to fourth, and draws the Hurricanes. The Bruins already stomached the indignity of being a Presidents’ Trophy winner not getting the top seed in their conference; will they fall to fourth? How much will each team put into this game as experienced squads dealing with some injury headaches? We’ll see. Maybe it hinges on how much each team would prefer the Islanders vs. Hurricanes as opponents.

Round-robin: Blues vs. Stars, 3 p.m. ET, NBC; livestreamIt’s a lot like the East situation. By winning, the Blues or Stars get the third seed, and would face the Flames. Meanwhile, the loser sinks to fourth in the West, and draws the Canucks. We’re in a situation where the Blues could finish fourth despite boasting the most standings points of the West, depending upon how things go. Strange times.

Game 5: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET; livestreamSpeaking of strange times, it sure didn’t look like we’d see a Game 5 of what could be remembered as a classic series. How will the Blue Jackets respond after coughing up a late 3-0 lead in the third period of Game 4? Did the Maple Leafs set the stage for a different type of heartache? Will the Lightning face the explosive Maple Leafs in a star-studded series, or face a rematch against the Blue Jackets after they swept Tampa Bay during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs? Expect high drama, and maybe some twists and turns. The past two games of Maple Leafs – Blue Jackets went to overtime, so could this happen again in Game 5?

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Updated NHL Round-robin standings; Some matchups now set for 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

EAST
Top seed: Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points) Philadelphia will face Canadiens in First Round
Second seed: Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points) Tampa will face winner of Game 5 CBJ – TOR
Capitals (0-1-1, 1 point)
Bruins (0-2-0, 0 points)

• Philadelphia will play Montreal in the First Round.
• Tampa will play the winner of Toronto/Columbus series.
• Winner of BOS/WSH will be #3 seed and play the Islanders; the loser will be #4 and play Carolina.

WEST
Top Seed: Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points); Vegas faces Blackhawks in First Round
Second Seed: Avalanche (2-0-1, 5 points); Colorado faces Coyotes in First Round
Blues (0-2-0, 0 points)
Stars (0-2-0, 0 points)

• Vegas will play Chicago, while Colorado will play Arizona in the First Round.
• Winner of STL/DAL will be #3 seed and play Calgary; the loser will be #4 and play Vancouver.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.