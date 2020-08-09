MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

The Wraparound: Maple Leafs – Blue Jackets Game 5, playoff matchups to be settled

By James O'BrienAug 9, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 NHL Return to Play. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• The Flyers took the top seed in the East, while the Lightning settle for the second and lost Victor Hedman to injury.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights beat the Avalanche in overtime to take the West top seed.

• In case you missed it, five playoff series ended on a wild Friday of NHL action.

• Also note that Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery takes place on Monday (6 p.m. ET – NBCSN).

NHL GAMES TO DETERMINE FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS TODAY

Round-robin: Bruins vs. Capitals, 12 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestreamThe winner earns the third seed, and will face the Islanders. Meanwhile, the loser sinks to fourth, and draws the Hurricanes. The Bruins already stomached the indignity of being a Presidents’ Trophy winner not getting the top seed in their conference; will they fall to fourth? How much will each team put into this game as experienced squads dealing with some injury headaches? We’ll see. Maybe it hinges on how much each team would prefer the Islanders vs. Hurricanes as opponents.

Round-robin: Blues vs. Stars, 3 p.m. ET, NBC; livestreamIt’s a lot like the East situation. By winning, the Blues or Stars get the third seed, and would face the Flames. Meanwhile, the loser sinks to fourth in the West, and draws the Canucks. We’re in a situation where the Blues could finish fourth despite boasting the most standings points of the West, depending upon how things go. Strange times.

Game 5: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET; livestreamSpeaking of strange times, it sure didn’t look like we’d see a Game 5 of what could be remembered as a classic series. How will the Blue Jackets respond after coughing up a late 3-0 lead in the third period of Game 4? Did the Maple Leafs set the stage for a different type of heartache? Will the Lightning face the explosive Maple Leafs in a star-studded series, or face a rematch against the Blue Jackets after they swept Tampa Bay during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs? Expect high drama, and maybe some twists and turns. The past two games of Maple Leafs – Blue Jackets went to overtime, so could this happen again in Game 5?

Updated NHL Round-robin standings; Some matchups now set for 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

EAST
Top seed: Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points) Philadelphia will face Canadiens in First Round
Second seed: Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points) Tampa will face winner of Game 5 CBJ – TOR
Capitals (0-1-1, 1 point)
Bruins (0-2-0, 0 points)

WEST
Top Seed: Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points); Vegas faces Blackhawks in First Round
Second Seed: Avalanche (2-0-1, 5 points); Colorado faces Coyotes in First Round
Blues (0-2-0, 0 points)
Stars (0-2-0, 0 points)

James O'Brien

NHL schedule for 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers in league’s Return to Play

By Sean LeahyAug 9, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
It’s time to focus on the NHL games, including the 2020 NHL playoffs schedule. The 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers began on Saturday, Aug. 1 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto.

The top four teams in both conferences will play a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The Stanley Cup Qualifiers will be best-of-5 series with the losing teams being entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is a full 2020 NHL playoffs schedule of both the round-robin and the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

Round-robin [Standings, scenarios]

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Lightning 3, Capitals 2 (SO) (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flyers 3, Capitals 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens (MTL won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens 3, Penguins 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Penguins 3, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Canadiens 4, Penguins 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Canadiens 2, Penguins 0 (recap)

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (CAR won series 3-0)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 (recap)

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers (NYI won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Islanders 2, Panthers 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Islanders 4, Panthers 2 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Panthers 3, Islanders 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders 5, Panthers 1 (recap)

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets (Series tied 2-2)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets 2, Maple Leafs 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Maple Leafs 3, Blue Jackets 0 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

Round-robin [Standings, scenarios]

Sunday, Aug. 2: Avalanche 2, Blues 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche 4, Stars 0
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights 6, Blues 4 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, 3 p.m. ET – NBC

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks (CHI won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks 6, Oilers 4 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Oilers 6, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Blackhawks 4, Oilers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Blackhawks 3, Oilers 2 (recap)

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes (ARZ won series 3-1)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes 4, Predators 3 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Predators 4, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Coyotes 4, Predators 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Coyotes 4, Predators 3 (OT) (recap)

(7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild (VAN won series 3-1)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Canucks 4, Wild 3 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks 3, Wild 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks 5, Wild 4 (OT) (recap)

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets (CGY won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Flames 4, Jets 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Jets 3, Flames 2 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames 6, Jets 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames 4, Jets 0 (recap)

Sean Leahy

Toews, Blackhawks into playoffs for first time since 2017

Associated PressAug 9, 2020, 7:24 AM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks used to make the playoffs every year, winning the Stanley Cup three times since the captain’s NHL debut in 2007.

It turns out they still remember how to win in the postseason.

Toews and Co. are headed for the first round of the playoffs after they eliminated Edmonton in the qualifying round for their postseason series victory since they won it all in 2015. It’s their first playoff appearance since they were swept by Nashville three years ago.

”We were pretty eager to get this chance and show what we can do,” Toews said after Chicago’s clinching 3-2 victory over Edmonton in Game 4 on Friday night. ”Technically, we just made the playoffs now, so the real fun begins.”

Next up is an old friend. Robin Lehner made 32 saves to help Vegas to a 4-3 overtime win over Colorado on Saturday, clinching the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed for the Golden Knights and setting up a matchup with the Blackhawks.

Lehner was acquired by Vegas in a Feb. 24 trade with Chicago, back when the playoffs looked like a real long shot for the Blackhawks.

”It’s going to be fun playing them,” Lehner said. ”They’re a very good hockey team. I have a lot of respect for them, the whole organization. I really like it here. I think we’re a great hockey team. I think we’ll do well against them.”

Chicago was in last place in the Central Division when the NHL suspended its season in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It only got a chance to play again when the league decided to go with a 24-team format for its return to the ice.

But the Blackhawks were playing well before the season was put on hold, winning five of seven. Key defenseman Calvin de Haan got healthy during the pause in play, and the team was determined to make the most of its unexpected opportunity when it got back together for training camp.

”You know, for us, it didn’t really matter what seed we were, we knew what we were doing later in the season that helped us play great hockey, win games,” Toews said. ”And we got right back to that.”

The 32-year-old Toews led the way in a performance reminiscent of his past postseason success. He had four goals and three assists in the series against Edmonton. Rookie Dominik Kubalik also played well, scoring the game-winning goal Friday.

But the most hopeful development for the Blackhawks heading into their series against the Golden Knights might have been the play of Corey Crawford, who had 43 saves in Game 4. Crawford got a late start for training for the qualifying round after he tested positive for COVID-19.

”I think across our lineup, guys stepped up their game,” Toews said. ”You know, got a lot of young guys who maybe don’t have a ton of playoff experience showing what they can do. And I think that gets you going and motivates you more than anything. So just try and do my part and go out there and do what I can and follow suit with the rest of our team. So it was fun to see.”

Columbus hopes for Game 5 bounceback after historic collapse

Associated PressAug 9, 2020, 7:18 AM EDT
No team in NHL history with a chance to win a playoff series had blown a three-goal lead in the final four minutes.

Until the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three goals in 3:34 and another in overtime to stun the Blue Jackets and force a deciding Game 5 of the qualifying round series Sunday (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN).

What will happen is anyone’s guess after the teams traded shutouts to open the series, then each erased a three-goal deficit to win in OT.

Toronto players had the benefit of getting back on the ice less than 24 hours after their blown 3-0 lead. The Blue Jackets must fight their own demons and sleepless nights to try to advance.

”You can’t dwell on things,” said Columbus captain Nick Foligno, who was in the penalty box when Auston Matthews scored on the power play in overtime in Game 4.

”It’s how you respond to adversity that’s going to allow you to have success, especially in playoffs. If there’s anything we’ve learned, that’s what makes good teams great in playoffs: They respond the right way. And I have full confidence that our team will respond the right way.”

How the Blue Jackets bounce back is a big question. Another is whether coach John Tortorella will stick with rookie goaltender Elvis Merzlikins or turn back to veteran Joonas Korpisalo, who started the series.

”It’s a strength of ours to have two goalies that can be against each other internally and both want to be No. 1,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Saturday. ”I think it’s a great situation for us, and both have shown here that they’re capable of carrying that responsibility.”

Columbus could be without defenseman Zach Werenski, who left Game 4 with an undisclosed injury. Asked if there was any optimism about Werenski being available, Kekalainen said, ”I guess we’ll always be optimistic, but I can’t answer that.”

The Maple Leafs have plenty of reason to be optimistic after their improbable comeback. Matthews, captain John Tavares and winger William Nylander all scored Friday night, which is the kind of production necessary for Toronto to make a lengthy postseason run.

”The effort and the commitment that we’re seeing from some guys I think are at a higher level than what we’ve seen from them before and that’s what we’ve been asking for,” coach Sheldon Keefe said.

”The key for us of course is to ride the momentum into the next game here tomorrow but recognize that it’s a fresh scoreboard, the teams have had time to regroup here and we’ve got to start anew.”

Keefe is in his first Stanley Cup playoffs as a head coach, but the Maple Leafs have lost the deciding final game of their first-round series in each of the past two years. That memory is fresh for Toronto’s core players, but their confidence is high.

”We know that we can play a great defensive game when we put our minds to it,” forward Mitch Marner said. ”We know that if we play the right way defensively, we’re going to get our chances offensively.”

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy, whose Bruins eliminated the Maple Leafs with Game 7 wins in 2018 and 2019, was watching their comeback against the Blue Jackets. The Bruins face the Washington Capitals (12 p.m, NBCSN) for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and can’t face Toronto or Columbus in the first round after they finish this classic best-of-five series.

”Not surprised that series is going five games,” Cassidy said. ”Maybe just surprised the way it played out the last two games. ”

The winner of Bruins-Capitals plays the New York Islanders, while the loser takes on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Also Sunday, the defending champion St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars face off with the No. 3 seed in the West at stake (3 p.m. ET; NBC). The winner plays the Calgary Flames, while the loser plays the Vancouver Canucks.

NHL Return to Play: Round-robin standings, scenarios

nhl round robin scenarios sunday
Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports
By Adam GretzAug 9, 2020, 3:00 AM EDT
The round-robin schedule wraps up on Sunday with a pair of games (Bruins vs. Capitals and Stars vs. Blues) and here we take a look at the impact those games can have on the standings. Both games will help clear up the First Round playoff schedule, which will begin on Tuesday.

Below is a look at the current round-robin standings and everything at stake on Sunday.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Current standings (tiebreaker is regular-season points percentage)

Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (0-1-1, 1 point)
Boston Bruins (0-2-0, 0 points)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Lightning 3, Capitals 2 (SO) (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flyers 3, Capitals 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

• Philadelphia will play Montreal in the First Round.
• Tampa will play the winner of Toronto/Columbus series.
• Winner of BOS/WSH will be #3 seed and play the Islanders; the loser will be #4 and play Carolina.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Standings (tiebreaker is regular-season points percentage)

Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-0, 0 points)
Dallas Stars (0-2-0, 0 points)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Avalanche 2, Blues 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche 4, Stars 0
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights 6, Blues 4 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, 3 p.m. ET – NBC

• Vegas will play Chicago, while Colorado will play Arizona in the First Round.
• Winner of STL/DAL will be #3 seed and play Calgary; the loser will be #4 and play Vancouver.

Adam Gretz