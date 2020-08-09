Stars-Blues stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

NBC’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Sunday’s round-robin matchup between the Stars and Blues. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Stars-Blues stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The defending champion Blues finished as the top team in the Western Conference to become the first Stanley Cup winner to finish the following regular atop their conference since the 2000-01 Devils. But since the restart, St. Louis has not played to the form they showed in the regular season. Including the exhibition (a 4-0 loss to the Blackhawks), they’ve lost all three games since entering the Edmonton bubble.
The Stars finished the regular season on a six-game losing streak and picked up right where they left off, dropping all three games they’ve played in the Edmonton bubble (including a 2-0 exhibition loss to Nashville).
Perhaps most concerning for Dallas has been their defensive struggles. The Stars were the second-best defensive team in the NHL in the regular season, allowing just 2.52 goals/game (only Boston was better). But through two Round Robin games, they have allowed nine goals. In the last four periods they’ve played, Dallas has been outscored 8-0.
WHAT: Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 9, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Stars-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
Standings (tiebreaker is regular-season points percentage)
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-0, 0 points)
Dallas Stars (0-2-0, 0 points)
Sunday, Aug. 2: Avalanche 2, Blues 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche 4, Stars 0
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights 6, Blues 4 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
• Vegas will play Chicago, while Colorado will play Arizona in the First Round.
• Winner of STL/DAL will be #3 seed and play Calgary; the loser will be #4 and play Vancouver.