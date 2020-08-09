MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Columbus hopes for Game 5 bounceback after historic collapse

Associated PressAug 9, 2020, 7:18 AM EDT
No team in NHL history with a chance to win a playoff series had blown a three-goal lead in the final four minutes.

Until the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three goals in 3:34 and another in overtime to stun the Blue Jackets and force a deciding Game 5 of the qualifying round series Sunday (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN).

What will happen is anyone’s guess after the teams traded shutouts to open the series, then each erased a three-goal deficit to win in OT.

Toronto players had the benefit of getting back on the ice less than 24 hours after their blown 3-0 lead. The Blue Jackets must fight their own demons and sleepless nights to try to advance.

”You can’t dwell on things,” said Columbus captain Nick Foligno, who was in the penalty box when Auston Matthews scored on the power play in overtime in Game 4.

”It’s how you respond to adversity that’s going to allow you to have success, especially in playoffs. If there’s anything we’ve learned, that’s what makes good teams great in playoffs: They respond the right way. And I have full confidence that our team will respond the right way.”

How the Blue Jackets bounce back is a big question. Another is whether coach John Tortorella will stick with rookie goaltender Elvis Merzlikins or turn back to veteran Joonas Korpisalo, who started the series.

”It’s a strength of ours to have two goalies that can be against each other internally and both want to be No. 1,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Saturday. ”I think it’s a great situation for us, and both have shown here that they’re capable of carrying that responsibility.”

Columbus could be without defenseman Zach Werenski, who left Game 4 with an undisclosed injury. Asked if there was any optimism about Werenski being available, Kekalainen said, ”I guess we’ll always be optimistic, but I can’t answer that.”

The Maple Leafs have plenty of reason to be optimistic after their improbable comeback. Matthews, captain John Tavares and winger William Nylander all scored Friday night, which is the kind of production necessary for Toronto to make a lengthy postseason run.

”The effort and the commitment that we’re seeing from some guys I think are at a higher level than what we’ve seen from them before and that’s what we’ve been asking for,” coach Sheldon Keefe said.

”The key for us of course is to ride the momentum into the next game here tomorrow but recognize that it’s a fresh scoreboard, the teams have had time to regroup here and we’ve got to start anew.”

Keefe is in his first Stanley Cup playoffs as a head coach, but the Maple Leafs have lost the deciding final game of their first-round series in each of the past two years. That memory is fresh for Toronto’s core players, but their confidence is high.

”We know that we can play a great defensive game when we put our minds to it,” forward Mitch Marner said. ”We know that if we play the right way defensively, we’re going to get our chances offensively.”

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy, whose Bruins eliminated the Maple Leafs with Game 7 wins in 2018 and 2019, was watching their comeback against the Blue Jackets. The Bruins face the Washington Capitals (12 p.m, NBCSN) for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and can’t face Toronto or Columbus in the first round after they finish this classic best-of-five series.

”Not surprised that series is going five games,” Cassidy said. ”Maybe just surprised the way it played out the last two games. ”

The winner of Bruins-Capitals plays the New York Islanders, while the loser takes on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Also Sunday, the defending champion St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars face off with the No. 3 seed in the West at stake (3 p.m. ET; NBC). The winner plays the Calgary Flames, while the loser plays the Vancouver Canucks.

NHL schedule for 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers in league's Return to Play

By Sean LeahyAug 9, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
It’s time to focus on the NHL games, including the 2020 NHL playoffs schedule. The 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers began on Saturday, Aug. 1 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto.

The top four teams in both conference will play a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The Stanley Cup Qualifiers will be best-of-5 series with the losing teams being entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is a full 2020 NHL playoffs schedule of both the round-robin and the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

Round-robin [Standings, scenarios]

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Lightning 3, Capitals 2 (SO) (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flyers 3, Capitals 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens (MTL won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens 3, Penguins 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Penguins 3, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Canadiens 4, Penguins 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Canadiens 2, Penguins 0 (recap)

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (CAR won series 3-0)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 (recap)

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers (NYI won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Islanders 2, Panthers 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Islanders 4, Panthers 2 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Panthers 3, Islanders 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders 5, Panthers 1 (recap)

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets (Series tied 2-2)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets 2, Maple Leafs 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Maple Leafs 3, Blue Jackets 0 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

Round-robin [Standings, scenarios]

Sunday, Aug. 2: Avalanche 2, Blues 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche 4, Stars 0
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights 6, Blues 4 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, 3 p.m. ET – NBC

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks (CHI won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks 6, Oilers 4 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Oilers 6, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Blackhawks 4, Oilers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Blackhawks 3, Oilers 2 (recap)

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes (ARZ won series 3-1)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes 4, Predators 3 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Predators 4, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Coyotes 4, Predators 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Coyotes 4, Predators 3 (OT) (recap)

(7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild (VAN won series 3-1)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Canucks 4, Wild 3 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks 3, Wild 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks 5, Wild 4 (OT) (recap)

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets (CGY won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Flames 4, Jets 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Jets 3, Flames 2 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames 6, Jets 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames 4, Jets 0 (recap)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Toews, Blackhawks into playoffs for first time since 2017

Associated PressAug 9, 2020, 7:24 AM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks used to make the playoffs every year, winning the Stanley Cup three times since the captain’s NHL debut in 2007.

It turns out they still remember how to win in the postseason.

Toews and Co. are headed for the first round of the playoffs after they eliminated Edmonton in the qualifying round for their postseason series victory since they won it all in 2015. It’s their first playoff appearance since they were swept by Nashville three years ago.

”We were pretty eager to get this chance and show what we can do,” Toews said after Chicago’s clinching 3-2 victory over Edmonton in Game 4 on Friday night. ”Technically, we just made the playoffs now, so the real fun begins.”

Next up is an old friend. Robin Lehner made 32 saves to help Vegas to a 4-3 overtime win over Colorado on Saturday, clinching the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed for the Golden Knights and setting up a matchup with the Blackhawks.

Lehner was acquired by Vegas in a Feb. 24 trade with Chicago, back when the playoffs looked like a real long shot for the Blackhawks.

”It’s going to be fun playing them,” Lehner said. ”They’re a very good hockey team. I have a lot of respect for them, the whole organization. I really like it here. I think we’re a great hockey team. I think we’ll do well against them.”

Chicago was in last place in the Central Division when the NHL suspended its season in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It only got a chance to play again when the league decided to go with a 24-team format for its return to the ice.

But the Blackhawks were playing well before the season was put on hold, winning five of seven. Key defenseman Calvin de Haan got healthy during the pause in play, and the team was determined to make the most of its unexpected opportunity when it got back together for training camp.

”You know, for us, it didn’t really matter what seed we were, we knew what we were doing later in the season that helped us play great hockey, win games,” Toews said. ”And we got right back to that.”

The 32-year-old Toews led the way in a performance reminiscent of his past postseason success. He had four goals and three assists in the series against Edmonton. Rookie Dominik Kubalik also played well, scoring the game-winning goal Friday.

But the most hopeful development for the Blackhawks heading into their series against the Golden Knights might have been the play of Corey Crawford, who had 43 saves in Game 4. Crawford got a late start for training for the qualifying round after he tested positive for COVID-19.

”I think across our lineup, guys stepped up their game,” Toews said. ”You know, got a lot of young guys who maybe don’t have a ton of playoff experience showing what they can do. And I think that gets you going and motivates you more than anything. So just try and do my part and go out there and do what I can and follow suit with the rest of our team. So it was fun to see.”

NHL Return to Play: Round-robin standings, scenarios

nhl round robin scenarios sunday
Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports
By Adam GretzAug 9, 2020, 3:00 AM EDT
The round-robin schedule wraps up on Sunday with a pair of games (Bruins vs. Capitals and Stars vs. Blues) and here we take a look at the impact those games can have on the standings. Both games will help clear up the First Round playoff schedule, which will begin on Tuesday.

Below is a look at the current round-robin standings and everything at stake on Sunday.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Current standings (tiebreaker is regular-season points percentage)

Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (0-1-1, 1 point)
Boston Bruins (0-2-0, 0 points)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Lightning 3, Capitals 2 (SO) (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flyers 3, Capitals 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

• Philadelphia will play Montreal in the First Round.
• Tampa will play the winner of Toronto/Columbus series.
• Winner of BOS/WSH will be #3 seed and play the Islanders; the loser will be #4 and play Carolina.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Standings (tiebreaker is regular-season points percentage)

Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-0, 0 points)
Dallas Stars (0-2-0, 0 points)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Avalanche 2, Blues 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche 4, Stars 0
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights 6, Blues 4 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, 3 p.m. ET – NBC

• Vegas will play Chicago, while Colorado will play Arizona in the First Round.
• Winner of STL/DAL will be #3 seed and play Calgary; the loser will be #4 and play Vancouver.

• 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule


Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

How 2020 NHL playoffs will work: Format, seeding, locations, more for Stanley Cup playoffs

By James O'BrienAug 9, 2020, 1:30 AM EDT
The NHL’s 24-team playoff begins Saturday. But there could be questions about how the 2020 NHL playoffs will work. We’re here with answers, schedules and more.

Qualifiers begin August 1. See a full schedule here and below.

For more on how they settled on everything, including the CBA and Return to Play agreement, click here.

How the 24-team playoff format works

The NHL shared the “competitive format” for the 24-team playoff setup for how the 2020 NHL playoffs will work. The “round robin” pertains to the seeding for the top four teams in each conference. The “qualifying round” has previously been referred to as a “play-in” round. Toronto will host the  Eastern Conference teams at Scotiabank Arena, while Edmonton will have the Western Conference teams at Rogers Place.

Competitive Format

In each Conference, teams seeded by points percentage.

Round Robin: The top 4 teams play for First Round seeding (regular-season overtime rules in effect)

Qualifying Round: The remaining 8 teams play best-of-5 series to advance to the First Round (playoff overtime rules in effect)

First Round and Second Round: Format (seeding vs. bracket) and series lengths will be best-of-seven.

Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final: Best-of-7 series will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

* The winners from the Qualifying Round play the top 4 seeds in the First Round. Individual First Round series matchups remain to be determined.

RELATED: Final standings, draft lottery results

Stanley Cup playoffs schedule

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

Round-robin [Standings, scenarios]

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Lightning 3, Capitals 2 (SO) (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flyers 3, Capitals 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens (MTL won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens 3, Penguins 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Penguins 3, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Canadiens 4, Penguins 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Canadiens 2, Penguins 0 (recap)

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (CAR won series 3-0)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 (recap)

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers (NYI won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Islanders 2, Panthers 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Islanders 4, Panthers 2 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Panthers 3, Islanders 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders 5, Panthers 1 (recap)

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets (Series tied 2-2)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets 2, Maple Leafs 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Maple Leafs 3, Blue Jackets 0 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

Round-robin [Standings, scenarios]

Sunday, Aug. 2: Avalanche 2, Blues 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche 4, Stars 0
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights 6, Blues 4 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, 3 p.m. ET – NBC

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks (CHI won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks 6, Oilers 4 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Oilers 6, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Blackhawks 4, Oilers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Blackhawks 3, Oilers 2 (recap)

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes (ARZ won series 3-1)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes 4, Predators 3 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Predators 4, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Coyotes 4, Predators 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Coyotes 4, Predators 3 (OT) (recap)

(7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild (VAN won series 3-1)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Canucks 4, Wild 3 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks 3, Wild 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks 5, Wild 4 (OT) (recap)

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets (CGY won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Flames 4, Jets 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Jets 3, Flames 2 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames 6, Jets 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames 4, Jets 0 (recap)

Key Dates for 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL Free Agency, Draft

So, we just covered how the 2020 NHL playoffs will work and the “where” for the NHL’s playoff return to award a 2020 Stanley Cup. Let’s cover the “when.”

Aug 10: Phase 2 of NHL Draft Lottery to determine No. 1 overall pick
Aug 11: First Round begins
Aug 25: Second Round begins
Sept. 8: Conference Finals begin
Sept. 22: Stanley Cup Final begins
Oct 4: Last possible date for Stanley Cup to be awarded
Oct. 9-10: 2020 NHL Draft (must follow end of Cup Final and take place before free agency)
Mid-Oct.: free agent period opens
Nov. 17: Training camps open for 2020-21 season
Dec. 1: 2020-21 NHL season begins