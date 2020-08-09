MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream
Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

By Sean LeahyAug 9, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Sunday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After back-to-back overtime games on Thursday and Friday night, both which saw the winning team overcome a three-goal deficit, the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs will meet Sunday night in a win or go home scenario. This is the only Qualifying Round series to go to Game 5.

The winner of this game will play the Lightning in the First Round.

A win in this game would give Columbus a postseason series wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. Last year, the Blue Jackets won their first-ever playoff series by becoming the first team in NHL history to sweep the Presidents’ Trophy winners (Tampa) in the opening round.

WHAT: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Sunday, August 9, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets (Series tied 2-2)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets 2, Maple Leafs 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Maple Leafs 3, Blue Jackets 0 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

West NHL playoff matchups set after Stars finish third, Blues slip to fourth

West NHL playoff matchups set Stars third Blues fourth
By James O'BrienAug 9, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT
With the Stars beating the Blues 2-1 via a shootout, the West NHL matchups are all set for the First Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Blues joined the Bruins as teams that finished the regular season at the top of their conferences but sank to the fourth seed thanks to rough round-robin showings, while the Stars rose a spot to third. In case you missed it, the Golden Knights took first by beating the Avalanche, who settled for second in the West.

Meanwhile, three of the four East NHL matchups are set for the First Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as the Lightning await the winner of Game 5 of Blue Jackets – Maple Leafs (on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET; livestream).

The Blues held a 1-0 lead for much of the round-robin game. Joe Pavelski then tied things up 1-1 in the dying seconds, however, setting the stage for the Stars to snatch the third seed via a shootout. It all felt … fitting.

Jeff Vinnick of Getty Images got an exclusive shot of fans who will miss the round-robin games:

G-get it? (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

All West NHL matchups set for 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Three of four Eastern Conference matchups now set for 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

• 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

NHL Return to Play: Final Round-robin standings

nhl round robin standings
By Adam GretzAug 9, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT
The NHL round-robin schedule has wrapped up and know the final standings. The Flyers and Golden Knights went undefeated through three games and have clinched the top seeds in their respective conferences.

The Bruins may have been a 100-point, Presidents’ Trophy winning team during the regular season, but they went winless and will have to settled with the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Below is a look at the final NHL round-robin standings and the First Round matchups.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Final standings

Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Lightning 3, Capitals 2 (SO) (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flyers 3, Capitals 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Capitals 2, Bruins 1 (recap)

First Round matchups
• Flyers vs. Canadiens
• Capitals vs. Islanders
• Bruins vs. Hurricanes
• Lightning will play the winner of Toronto/Columbus series.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Final standings

Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Avalanche 2, Blues 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche 4, Stars 0
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights 6, Blues 4 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars 2, Blues 1 (SO)

First Round matchups
• Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks
• Avalanche vs. Coyotes
• Stars vs. Flames
• Blues vs. Canucks

• 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule


Three of four East playoff matchups set after Capitals take third, Bruins land fourth

By James O'BrienAug 9, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT
After the Capitals beat the Bruins 2-1 to take the East’s third spot, three of that conference’s four playoff matchups are now set. The 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers proved to be unpredictable with the Flyers in first, Lightning in second, Capitals third, and Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins fourth.

This concludes the East portion of round-robin games. The West side is complete, too, after the Stars beat the Blues in a shootout. We’ll get a totally complete playoff picture league-wide after Game 5 of Maple Leafs – Blue Jackets.

Game 5: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET; livestream

T.J. Oshie opened the scoring, while Tom Wilson reminded people of amusing David Pastrnak tweets by nabbing the 2-0 goal that became the game-winner. Once again, the Bruins’ top line didn’t find the net, although David Pastrnak looked spry. It’s also fair to wonder about John Carlson‘s health heading into the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Three of four Eastern Conference matchups now set for 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

All West NHL matchups set for 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

• 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Werenski, Korpisalo in for Blue Jackets in Game 5; Muzzin update for Maple Leafs

By James O'BrienAug 9, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT
There’s mostly good injury news for the Maple Leafs and especially Blue Jackets heading into Sunday’s decisive Game 5 (8 p.m. ET on NBCSN; livestream). The Blue Jackets having Zach Werenski in the lineup against the Maple Leafs for Game 5 is the biggest bit, but there’s more.

Werenski, Murray, Korpisalo in for Blue Jackets in Game 5

Considering how much bad injury news the Blue Jackets absorbed in 2019-20, it must be refreshing to get some positive updates for Game 5.

  • Maybe most importantly, Zach Werenski is in.

The offensively-gifted defenseman missed the Maple Leafs’ blistering Game 4 comeback, including overtime. So it was fair to wonder if Werenski could suit up for the Blue Jackets against the Maple Leafs in Game 5.

Now, it’ll probably be fair to wonder if Werenski is at full-strength. That’s the nature of the beast during the postseason, pandemic or not.

On one hand, Murray hasn’t contributed really anything offensively. (He has zero points, and just one shot on goal.) On the other, Murray had been mostly breaking even all-around in this series. Murray’s expected to pair up with Dean Kukan in Game 5.

The team’s website indicates that John Tortorella said that Elvis Merzlikins might be injured, so maybe it’s not that interesting? Korpisalo began the series on a strong note, but the Maple Leafs got to him quite a bit more as it went along. We’ll see how Korpisalo and the Blue Jackets respond to that stunning Game 4 loss, and the pressure of facing the Maple Leafs in that decisive Game 5.

Maple Leafs may get Muzzin back soon — just not vs. Blue Jackets in Game 5

From the Maple Leafs’ perspective, good news hinges on beating the Blue Jackets in Game 5.

Jake Muzzin isn’t expected to play in Game 5, as expected. If the Maple Leafs can win on Sunday, they might get Muzzin back at some point.

There’s a chance the Maple Leafs could get Andreas Johnsson for Game 5, by the way:

That’s great if Toronto can advance, but that’s an enormous if. Expect plenty of drama on NBCSN on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. (Again, you can watch it live here.)

• 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

