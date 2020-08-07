MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Keefe: Maple Leafs ‘got what we deserved’ in Game 3 OT collapse vs. Columbus

By James O'BrienAug 7, 2020, 12:42 AM EDT
To many, the Maple Leafs’ history of heartache — particularly recently — made squandering a 3-0 lead and losing 4-3 in OT to the Blue Jackets in Game 3 feel all too familiar.

When you consider the broader strokes, that’s true. When you zoom in, however, there are some key differences between these collapsing Maple Leafs and those collapsing Maple Leafs. Namely, Sheldon Keefe resides behind the bench as head coach for his first Maple Leafs playoff push.

So, how did Keefe react to the Maple Leafs’ collapsing from a 3-0 lead to lose Game 3 to the Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT? Keefe was quite frank about the Maple Leafs’ failures.

“We got what we deserved today,” Keefe said, via reporters including Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston. “We didn’t have any purpose or plan.”

Wow.

When a team coughs up a 3-0 lead, it’s fair to ponder a tug-o-war between the leading team falling apart (or playing too safe?) versus the rallying squad upping their game.

To be honest, it’s tough to shake at least some sense that the Maple Leafs took their feet off of the gas:

Again, though, you cannot act as though Columbus was totally a passive passenger in this process. After all, John Tortorella certainly unleashed the hounds when the Blue Jackets needed to come back. There’s no sense trying to “bend-but-not-break” when you instead need to rush back into that Game 3.

With Jake Muzzin out, and on a team that’s already questioned for its defense, Keefe needs to think long and hard about the balance he wants to strike between safety and aggression.

Naturally, by criticizing a lack of “any plan,” people will question Keefe, head coach, aka the person most responsible for any plan. At minimum, Keefe will need to figure out a plan to slow down Pierre-Luc Dubois after his pivotal hat trick in Game 3.

Back-to-back turnaround could challenge Keefe’s planning abilities for Game 4

A quick turnaround presents another interesting wrinkle.

Going from a Thursday Game 3 to a Friday Game 4 brings some advantages. Even in a climate without fans, the Maple Leafs face heavy scrutiny, and nothing brings out the vultures like squandering a 3-0 lead. Rather than hearing tons of hot takes, a back-to-back turnaround may force the Maple Leafs to merely buckle down and try to keep their season alive.

Sometimes, in hockey, the team that seemingly “deserves” to win cannot overcome the bounces that are an essential part of the sport. We’ll see if the Maple Leafs get what they “deserve” in Game 4 against the Blue Jackets, but it’s up to Keefe to make sure they actually have a coherent plan.

Apparently that wasn’t the case in Game 3.

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets (CBJ leads series 2-1)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets 2, Maple Leafs 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Maple Leafs 3, Blue Jackets 0 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 3 [OT] (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs (if necessary), TBD

Flames eliminate Jets by taking Game 4

Flames eliminate Jets in Game 4
Getty Images
By James O'BrienAug 7, 2020, 1:22 AM EDT
Ultimately, the Jets could only muster one win with Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine out of a lineup that had already been decimated by defensive departures. The Flames managed to eliminate the Jets by winning Game 4 4-0, taking the series 3-1.

With two empty-net goals, Game 4 looked easier for the Flames than it really ended up being to eliminate the Jets. That said, Calgary still handled this one pretty efficiently.

Flames control first two periods of Game 4, Talbot does rest to eliminate Jets

Considering how depleted the Jets’ lineup is, falling behind would sting. That would force Winnipeg to stray from a “lean on Connor Hellebuyck and hope our few healthy stars can score or we can get some bounces” plan.

Unfortunately for the Jets, the Flames instead got off to a hot start in clinching the elimination in Game 4. Dillon Dube scored the opening goal less than four minutes in, then Sam Bennett squeezed a last-second goal in right before the first period ended.

With a 2-0 lead, the Flames could have cruised during the middle frame. Instead, Calgary kept the pressure on, including generating a 19-8 shots on goal advantage in the second period, even with a 2-0 lead. It wasn’t until the third that the Jets really flexed their remaining muscles to test Cam Talbot.

And Cam Talbot was up to the challenge.

Talbot carried a strong .924 save percentage into Game 4, and enjoyed his best performance of the series, pitching a shutout.

From here, the Flames await their First Round opponents as the first West team to win its 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifier series. (The Hurricanes swept the Rangers earlier this week to become the first of the 24 teams overall.)

With lower-seed teams like the Coyotes and Blackhawks currently up 2-1 in their series, maybe Calgary will draw some reseeding luck? If this series ends up being any indication, the Flames could be one of the toughest opponents for one of the West’s top four teams.

Overall, this was a painful season for the Jets, one where Connor Hellebuyck bailed an overmatched team startlingly often. That level of resilience shines as a reason for some pride, but Hellebuyck & Co. need some serious help.

Pierre-Luc Dubois powers Blue Jackets to stunning Game 3 OT win vs. Maple Leafs

By James O'BrienAug 6, 2020, 11:34 PM EDT
Remember when people didn’t think Pierre-Luc Dubois deserved to go third overall in the 2016 NHL Draft? Now PLD will be associated with three for different reasons.

In Game 3, the Maple Leafs once held a 3-0 lead against the Blue Jackets. Columbus then waged a comeback, forcing Game 3 to OT. Ultimately, Pierre Luc-Dubois scored the overtime game-winner, giving him an astounding hat trick. This zany 4-3 OT comeback gives the Blue Jackets a 2-1 series lead, pushing the Maple Leafs to the brink of elimination.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored the Blue Jackets’ first postseason hat trick in about as beautiful and memorable fashion as you can ask.

Maple Leafs build 3-0 lead in Game 3, one that won’t last vs. Blue Jackets

Early on, it looked like the story of Game 3 would be the Maple Leafs breaking through against the Blue Jackets.

A fluke Cody Ceci goal helped Toronto take a 1-0 lead after a fairly even first period. The Maple Leafs then rode a William Nylander power-play goal and Nick Robertson’s first playoff tally to suddenly take a 3-0 lead. That Robertson goal was enough to convince John Tortorella to replace Joonas Korpisalo with Elvis Merzlikins.

When Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a power-play goal to decrease Toronto’s lead to 3-1, it seemed innocent enough. But Maple Leafs fans are pretty familiar with that misleading feeling.

Blue Jackets stun Maple Leafs in third period, and OT, thanks to Pierre-Luc Dubois

In continuing the Blue Jackets’ comeback, Seth Jones also redeemed the Ceci goal, which bounced off of him and past Korpisalo.

Less than four minutes after that Jones goal, Pierre Luc-Dubois scored his second goal of Game 3. He even threw in a modified Michael Jordan tongue wag for good measure.

You can imagine that Hockey Twitter enjoyed a field day with the Maple Leafs’ collapse. For those who grew tired of “It was 3-1,” Game 3 of Maple Leafs – Blue Jackets provided “It was 3-0.”

For much of Game 3, the Maple Leafs were moving the puck and gaining space in ways they hadn’t enjoyed against the Blue Jackets. You had to squint to notice Jake Muzzin‘s absence. That fledgling Maple Leafs defense fell apart in attempting to protect the lead.

To their credit, the Maple Leafs shook off the shock once they reached overtime. Toronto traded blows with Columbus, with Morgan Rielly, John Tavares, and Auston Matthews among those coming close to winning it. Ultimately, Elvis Merzlikins came through in relief.

To add another wrinkle, the two teams just slogged it out in overtime and must immediately turn around for Game 4 on Friday. For better or worse, the Maple Leafs need to put this stunning Game 3 loss to the Blue Jackets behind them very quickly. And they might want to find some answers against Pierre-Luc Dubois, too.

Golden Knights rally again to beat Blues, will play for top seed

By Adam GretzAug 6, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT
For the second time in as many games the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a two-goal deficit to win a Round-Robin game, keeping their chances for the top seed in the Western Conference alive.

On Thursday they stormed back for a 6-4 win against the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

The win gives the Golden Knights an opportunity to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference this weekend if they can defeat the Colorado Avalanche in a potential Western Conference Final preview.

Vegas had previously overcome a 3-1 deficit against Dallas in its first Round-Robin game.

The Blues fall to 0-2-0 in Round-Robin play after losing on a Nazem Kadri buzzer-beater in its first game.

Shea Theodore and Alex Tuch both scored a pair of goals for Vegas on Thursday, while Mark Stone‘s third period goal officially goes in the books as the game-winner.

A few takeaways from Vegas’ win…

1. Do not let the relatively close final score fool you here. This was not a particularly close game as Vegas completely dictated the pace of play and controlled everything that happened on the ice. Simply put, this was domination. The Golden Knights finished the game with a 38-17 advantage on the shot chart and did not allow the Blues to record a shot on goal for the first 16 minutes of the third period. The only thing that kept it close was the fact starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury struggled in his first postseason action.

There is a strong argument to be made that this is the best, most complete team in the Western Conference and they have dominated the Round-Robin phase while they still wait for Max Pacioretty to get back into the lineup. They may not have a true superstar on their roster, but they have a rock-solid team from top to bottom that is full of outstanding two-way players with Stone, Pacioretty, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Peter Stastny and an underrated defense leading the way. The only thing that could potentially slow them down in the postseason is goaltending. That leads us to this…

2. Fleury was not good on Thursday. While Vegas controlled the pace of play, Fleury looked sluggish and was out of position on a handful of Blues goals to keep this game close. That brings us to a very big question: Is there any thought of using Robin Lehner in the first round of the playoffs? Fleury did not have a particularly strong season, he looked awful on Thursday, and the Golden Knights have one of the league’s top goalies sitting behind him after acquiring Lehner at the trade deadline from the Chicago Blackhawks.

There is a reason they made such a bold trade. Yes, it is a great insurance policy in case of an injury to Fleury. But it is also a great insurance policy in case Fleury does not play well. It is not a stretch to suggest that Lehner is the better player right now.

3. With their loss on Thursday this means the best the Blues can hope for is the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, which they can get if they defeat the Dallas Stars this weekend. That means the two Stanley Cup Finalists from a year ago, both of which were the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences at the time of the regular season pause, will finish no higher than third when the playoffs begin. At the end of the day you still have to beat the top teams to win the Stanley Cup, but they are going to have a significantly tougher Round 1 matchup than they were probably anticipating.

 

Flames-Jets stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Flames-Jets stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 6, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Thursday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Flames and Jets. Coverage of Game 4 begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on CNBC. Watch the Flames-Jets stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Calgary scored three goals on the power play en route to a four-goal win. The Flames led 3-2 midway through the game before scoring the final three goals. Winnipeg played a second straight game without Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine – who were both injured in Game 1.

Calgary has not won a playoff series since 2015 when they defeated Vancouver in the opening round. Last postseason, the Flames were the top seed in the West but were upset in the opening round in five games by Colorado. Calgary could join Carolina as the first teams to win their series.

It’s been 33-year-old Cam Talbot outdueling Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck in this series. This is especially interesting because entering this matchup it wasn’t even clear whether Talbot would be Calgary’s starter. 27-year-old David Rittich started 48 of Calgary’s 70 games during the regular season.

WHAT: Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Thursday, August 6, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: CNBC
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Jets stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

