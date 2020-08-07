Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Friday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs. Live look-in coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream at 9 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
After alternating shutouts in Games 1 and 2, Game 3 brought a three-goal comeback win as Columbus stunned the Leafs in their own building to push them to the brink of elimination. Toronto led 3-0 midway through the second period before the Blue Jackets got on the board with a Pierre-Luc Dubois goal. Seth Jones and Dubois then scored in the third to force OT before Dubois capped his memorable night with a third goal in overtime for the win and the franchise’s first postseason hat trick.
Columbus, a year after becoming the first team in NHL history to sweep the Presidents’ Trophy winners in the opening round, are on the verge of winning a playoff series in consecutive years for the first time in franchise history. Last year’s sweep was their first postseason series win.
The first 17 seasons Columbus was in the league (2000-01 to 2017-18), the Blue Jackets made four playoff appearances with zero series wins.
WHAT: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Friday, August 7, 9 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (live look-in)
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets (CBJ leads 2-1)
Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets 2, Maple Leafs 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Maple Leafs 3, Blue Jackets 0 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (live look-in stream)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, TBD *if necessary