Blackhawks-Oilers stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

NBC’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Friday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Blackhawks and Oilers. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blackhawks-Oilers stream at 6:45 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Trailing 3-2 with under six minutes to go in regulation, the Blackhawks tied the game on rookie Matthew Highmore’s goal and then captain Jonathan Toews scored his second goal of the game with 1:16 remaining in the 3rd period which gave Chicago the comeback win.
A loss in this game would send the Oilers home from the bubble for the offseason, while the rest of the postseason will go on in their arena as Rogers Place will host the remaining Western Conference games and both Conference Finals and then the Stanley Cup Final.
Many expected this to be a high-scoring series given the star power on both sides and so far it has lived up to that billing. The teams have combined for 26 goals for an average of 8.67/game – dwarfing the league average this postseason.
WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Friday, August 7, 6:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Oilers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks (CHI leads 2-1)
Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks 6, Oilers 4 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Oilers 6, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Blackhawks 4, Oilers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, TBD *if necessary