While the 16 teams in the qualifying round play for the right to move on, the No. 1 seeds in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference are still up for grabs in the round-robin format of the NHL’s return to play.
The round-robin schedule resumes on Thursday with a pair of games (Capitals vs. Flyers and Golden Knights vs. Blues) and here we take a look at the impact those games can have on the standings.
Below is a look at the current round-robin standings and everything at stake on Thursday.
[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Current standings
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-0-0, 4 points)
Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0, 2 points)
Washington Capitals (0-0-1, 1 point)
Boston Bruins (0-2-0, 0 points)
Thursday’s round-robin schedule
Capitals vs. Flyers
Scenarios based on Thursday’s result
Capitals win in regulation
- TB: Clinches 1st with 1 point vs PHI on Saturday
- WSH: Can finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd
- Will be 1st if…
- TB loses in regulation to PHI on Sat, AND
- WSH beats BOS on Sunday
- Will be 1st if…
- PHI: Can finish no better than 2nd, can finish anywhere from 2nd-4th
- Will be 2nd if…
- They beat TB on Saturday, AND
- BOS beats WSH in regulation
- Will be 2nd if…
- BOS: To avoid last place, needs TB to beat PHI in regulation on Saturday, AND to beat WSH on Sunday
Capitals win in OT/SO
- TB: Clinches 1st with 1 point vs PHI on Saturday
- WSH: Can finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd
- Will be 1st if…
- TB loses in regulation to PHI on Saturday, AND
- WSH beats BOS on Sun
- Will be 1st if…
- PHI: Can finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd
- Will be 1st if …
- They beat TB in regulation on Saturday, AND
- BOS beats WSH in any fashion on Sunday
- Will be 1st if …
- BOS: Guaranteed last
Flyers win in regulation
- The winner of TB/PHI will be 1st, the loser will be 2nd
- The winner of BOS/WSH will be 3rd, the loser will be 4th
Flyers win in OT/SO
- The winner of TB/PHI will be 1st
- If TB loses to PHI, the Lightning will be 2nd
- If PHI loses to TB, they will be 2nd or 3rd
- Will be 2nd if…
- they lose in OT/SO, OR
- WSH loses to BOS in any fashion
- Will be 3rd if they lose in regulation and WSH beats BOS
- Will be 2nd if…
- WSH can finish 2nd, 3rd or 4th
- 2nd if PHI loses in regulation and WSH beats BOS
- 3rd if either of the following happens:
- PHI gets at least 1 point on Saturday AND WSH avoids losing to BOS in regulation on Sunday, OR
- PHI gets 0 points on Saturday AND WSH gets exactly 1 point on Sunday
- 4th if WSH loses in regulation to BOS
- BOS: must win in regulation to avoid last place
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Standings
Colorado Avalanche (2-0-0, 4 points)
Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-1-0, 0 points)
Dallas Stars (0-2-0, 0 points)
Thursday’s round-robin schedule
Golden Knights vs. Blues
Scenarios based on Wednesday result
Avalanche win in regulation
- DAL can finish no better than third.
- Other three teams can still finish with No. 1 seed, but Colorado controls its own outcome and would earn the No. 1 seed by beating Vegas.
MORE:
• 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule
—
Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.