The Jets are staring down elimination Thursday night in Game 4 against the Flames (10:30 p.m. ET, CNBC; livestream). After a gutsy win to even the series on Monday, they laid an egg Tuesday, putting themselves one foot out of the bubble.

Calgary had answers to everything Winnipeg did, even scoring 18 and 159 seconds after the Jets recorded both of their goals in Game 3. Still without Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine, the Jets couldn’t avoid mistakes.

One Jet who is up for the challenge of winning the next two games is Connor Hellebuyck. The Vezina Trophy finalist has not played well through three games. His .852 even strength save percentage is 15th among all goalies who have played at least twice.

Hellebuyck has not looked himself in the series. A miscommunication handling the puck behind the net with defenseman Neal Pionk led to the Flames’ second goal. If the Jets are to have any shot, he’ll have to carry them on his back, much like he did during the regular season.

“It’s going to be everything for me,” Hellebuyck said. “I’ve got to use this, and I plan on using this. This was an upset for me [in Game 3]. I don’t see it being easy for them at all for the rest of the series, so they better scratch and claw for everything that they get.”

He could use a little help, of course. While Nikolaj Ehlers has been one of the early breakout players of the Qualifying Round, Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler, who combined for 60 goals during the regular season, have yet to light the lamp.

Everything has clicked for Calgary. Time is running out for the Jets.

NHL GAMES TODAY

Game 3: Canucks vs. Wild, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; live look-in stream – (Series tied 1-1): How special have special teams been for the Wild? Through two games they have six goals. Zero have come at 5-on-5. Killing penalties hindered their offense in Game 2, which allowed the Canucks to even the series. For Vancouver, they’ll be without Micheal Ferland as he has headed home with suspected concussion issues. Tyler Toffoli may also miss a second straight game.

Round-robin: Capitals vs. Flyers, 4 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream: Brian Elliott is expected to start in net for the Flyers after Hart played against Boston. Elliott went 2-0-0 vs. the Caps this season, allowing just two goals in each of his wins (.926 SV%) – although Hart allowed just three combined goals in his two starts against Washington this season. Lars Eller has left the bubble to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

Round-robin: Golden Knights vs. Blues, 6:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN; live look-in stream: The Blues have yet to score at even strength through two games (exhibition and round-robin). St. Louis will be without Ivan Barbashev after he left the bubble to go home for the birth of his first child.

Game 3: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream: – (Series tied 1-1): Only four playoff series have ever started with three straight shutouts, the last being the 2004 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals between the Lightning and Islanders (four straight shutouts to start series). According to the Maple Leafs, Jake Muzzin will miss the rest of the series and remain in quarantine until he’s ready to return following an awkward collision in Game 2.

FRIDAY ‘S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Panthers vs. Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Game 4: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET – live look-in NBCSN

Game 4: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Game 4: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 6:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Game 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET – live look-in NBCSN

Game 4: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Round-robin standings (ties broken by regular-season points percentage)

EAST

Lightning (2-0-0, 4 points)

Flyers (1-0-0, 2 points)

Capitals (0-0-1, 1 point)

Bruins (0-2-0, 0 points)

WEST

Avalanche (2-0-0, 4 points)

Golden Knights (1-0-0, 2 points)

Blues (0-1-0, 0 points)

Stars (0-2-0, 0 points)

