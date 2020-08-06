Golden Knights-Blues stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Thursday’s round-robin matchup between the Golden Knights and Blues. Live look-in coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Golden Knights-Blues stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Standings
Colorado Avalanche (2-0-0, 4 points)
Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-1-0, 0 points)
Dallas Stars (0-2-0, 0 points)
Thursday’s round-robin schedule
Golden Knights vs. Blues
Scenarios based on Thursday result
1) Golden Knights win in regulation
• Winner of COL/VGK on Saturday will finish 1st, loser will finish 2nd
• Winner of DAL/STL on Sunday will finish 3rd, loser will finish 4th
2) Golden Knights win in OT/SO
• Winner of COL/VGK on Saturday will finish 1st, loser will finish 2nd
• STL: Will finish 3rd w/ 1 point against DAL on Sunday
• DAL: Only way to finish 3rd is to beat STL in regulation on Sunday
3) Blues win in regulation
• COL: Can finish 1st or 2nd
Will finish 1st if …
– COL gets 1 point vs VGK on Saturday, OR
– STL loses to DAL on Sunday
• STL: Can finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd
Will finish 1st if…
– VGK beats COL in regulation on Saturday, AND
– STL beats DAL on Sunday
• VGK: Can finish 2nd or 3rd
Will finish 2nd if …
– VGK beats COL on Saturday, AND STL loses to DAL on Sunday, OR
– VGK earns exactly 1 point vs COL on Saturday, AND STL loses in regulation to DAL
on Sunday
• DAL: Guaranteed last
4) Blues win in OT/SO
• COL: Can finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd
Will finish 1st w/ 1 point against VGK on Saturday
• VGK: Can finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd
– Will finish 1st by beating COL in regulation on Saturday
• STL: Can finish 2nd or 3rd
Will finish 2nd if…
– STL betters VGK’s result over the weekend, OR
– VGK beats COL in regulation on Saturday, AND STL beats DAL on Sunday
• DAL: Guaranteed last
WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Thursday, August 6, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (live look-in)
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Blues live look-in stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
Western Conference round-robin schedule
Sunday, Aug. 2: Avalanche 2, Blues 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche 4, Stars 0
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD