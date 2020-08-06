Capitals-Flyers stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Thursday’s round-robin matchup between the Capitals and Flyers. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Capitals-Flyers stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

On Monday, Washington trailed Tampa 2-0 late in the second period before goals from Richard Panik and Evgeny Kuznetsov tied the game. The Capitals eventually lost in a shootout, but still gained one point in Round Robin standings.

Sunday the Flyers made a bit of a statement by outplaying the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins in a 4-1 win, quickly shaking off any rust from the four-and-a-half months off. Four different players scored for the Flyers (Michael Raffl, Nate Thompson, Phil Myers, Scott Laughton) and Carter Hart stopped 34 of 35 shots.

Brian Elliott is expected to start in net for the Flyers after Hart played against Boston. Elliott went 2-0-0 vs. the Capitals this season, allowing just two goals in each of his wins (.926 SV%) – although Hart allowed just three combined goals in his two starts against Washington this season.

WHAT: Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto

WHEN: Thursday, August 6, 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Gord Miller, Eddie Olczyk

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Capitals-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Eastern Conference round-robin schedule

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)

Monday, Aug. 3: Lightning 3, Capitals 2 (SO) (recap)

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (recap)

Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

Current standings

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-0-0, 4 points)

Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0, 2 points)

Washington Capitals (0-0-1, 1 point)

Boston Bruins (0-2-0, 0 points)

Scenarios based on Thursday’s result

Thursday’s round-robin schedule

Capitals vs. Flyers

Scenarios based on Thursday’s result

1) Capitals win in regulation • TB: Clinches 1st with 1 point vs. PHI on Saturday (OR a WSH loss on Sunday) • WSH: Can finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd Will be 1st if…

– TB loses in regulation to PHI on Saturday, AND

– WSH beats BOS on Sunday • PHI: Can finish no better than 2nd, can finish anywhere from 2nd-4th Will be 2nd if… – They beat TB on Saturday, AND

– BOS beats WSH in regulation on Sunday • BOS: To avoid last place, TB must beat PHI in regulation Saturday, AND BOS must beat WSH Sunday

2) Capitals win in OT/SO • TB: Clinches 1st with 1 point vs PHI on Saturday • WSH: Can finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd Will be 1st if…

– TB loses in regulation to PHI on Saturday, AND

– WSH beats BOS on Sunday • PHI: Can finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd Will be 1st if …

– They beat TB in regulation on Saturday, AND

– BOS beats WSH on Sunday • BOS: Guaranteed last 3) Flyers win in regulation • The winner of TB/PHI on Saturday will be 1st, the loser will be 2nd

• The winner of BOS/WSH on Sunday will be 3rd, the loser will be 4th 4) Flyers win in OT/SO • The winner of TB/PHI on Saturday will be 1st

• If TB loses to PHI on Saturday, the Lightning will be 2nd

• If PHI loses to TB on Saturday, they will be 2nd or 3rd Will be 2nd if…

-Their loss comes in OT/SO, OR

-WSH loses to BOS in any fashion on Sunday • WSH can finish 2nd, 3rd or 4th Will be 2nd if…

– PHI loses in regulation on Saturday, AND

– WSH beats BOS on Sunday • BOS: Must beat WSH in regulation on Sunday to avoid last place

MORE:

• 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule