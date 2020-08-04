Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hockey fans got a decent idea of how they’ll get their playoff fix (COVID-19 permitting) when the NHL shared an outline of a schedule for the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers. The NHL shared more specifics regarding dates and times for the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, though, and also the exhibition schedule. NHL schedule Stanley Cup

You can now plan your NHL playoff viewing schedule accordingly from July 28 – Aug. 5, with other game times to be determined starting on Aug. 6.

Speaking of to-be-determined, broadcast information will come later.

NHL return-to-play exhibition schedule

As you can see, the NHL exhibition schedule begins on Tuesday, July 28 and runs through Thursday, July 30:

Dates, times, NHL playoff schedule for 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers

EASTERN CONFERENCE (all games at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto)

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Penguins vs. Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Canadiens vs. Penguins*

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Panthers vs. Islanders, 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders, 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers, 12 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 6: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets, TBD

Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets*, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*, TBD

Round-robin

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers vs. Bruins, 3 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins, 4 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE (all games at Rogers Place, Edmonton)

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 3 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks, 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*, TBD

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes, 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*, TBD

(7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild

Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks vs. Wild, TBD

Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks vs. Wild*, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Wild vs. Canucks*, TBD

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Aug. 1: Jets vs. Flames, 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 3: Jets vs. Flames, 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets, 4:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*, TBD

Round-robin

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 3: Stars vs. Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars, 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

* – if necessary

Day-by-day version of playoff schedule for NHL’s 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Prefer a day-by-day format instead? Want both? The NHL also shared that version, if it works better for you:

STANLEY CUP QUALIFIERS DAY-BY-DAY SCHEDULE

Saturday, Aug. 1

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Best-of-5 series

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Game 1, 12 p.m. ET

Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders, Game 1, 4 p.m. ET

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, Game 1, 8 p.m. ET

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Best-of-5 series

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, Game 1, 3 p.m. ET

Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames, Game 1, 10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 2

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Round-robin

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins, 3 p.m. ET

Best-of-5 series

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 1, 8 p.m. ET

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Best-of-5 series

Arizona Coyotes vs, Nashville Predators, Game 1, 2 p.m. ET

Round-robin

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. ET

Best-of-5 series

Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks, Game 1, 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 3

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Best-of-5 series

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Game 2, 12 p.m. ET

Round-robin

Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 p.m. ET

Best-of-5 series

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, Game 2, 8 p.m. ET

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Best-of-5 series

Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames, Game 2, 2:30 p.m. ET

Round-robin

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m. ET

Best-of-5 series

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, Game 2, 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 4

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Best-of-5 series

Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders, Game 2, 12 p.m. ET

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 2, 4 p.m. ET

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers, Game 3, 8 p.m. ET

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Best-of-5 series

Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators, Game 2, 2:30 p.m. ET

Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets, Game 3, 6:45 p.m. ET

Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks, Game 2, 10:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 5

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Best-of-5 series

New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers, Game 3, 12 p.m. ET

Round-robin

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. ET

Best-of-5 series

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens, Game 3, 8 p.m. ET

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Best-of-5 series

Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes, Game 3, 2:30 p.m. ET

Round-robin

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, 6:30 p.m. ET

Best-of-5 series

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks, Game 3, 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 6

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Best-of-5 series

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Game 3, TBD

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers, Game 4*, TBD

Round-robin

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Best-of-5 series

Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild, Game 3, TBD

Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets, Game 4*, TBD

Round-robin

Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues, TBD

Friday, Aug. 7

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Best-of-5 series

New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers, Game 4*, TBD

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens, Game 4*, TBD

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Game 4*, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Best-of-5 series

Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes, Game 4*, TBD

Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild, Game 4*, TBD

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks, Game 4*, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Best-of-5 series

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Game 5*, TBD

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, Game 5*, TBD

Round-robin

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Best-of-5 series

Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames, Game 5*, TBD

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, Game 5*, TBD

Round-robin

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Best-of-5 series

Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders, Game 5*, TBD

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 5*, TBD

Round-robin

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Best-of-5 series

Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks, Game 5*, TBD

Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators, Game 5*, TBD

Round-robin

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues, TBD

* – if necessary

