NBC Sports will present up to 120 hours of coverage for the NHL’s 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule on NBC, NBCSN and USA Network beginning August 1.

Beginning Saturday, August 1, through Wednesday, August 5, NBC Sports will present coverage from at least four games each day across NBC, NBCSN and USA Network, including some games that will be joined in progress.

Qualifying Round series are best-of-five and will be contested between the teams seeded 5th through 12th in each conference. The winners of those series will join the top four teams from each conference, who will play round robin games to determine seeding, in the traditional 16-team Stanley Cup Playoffs format.

Games airing on NBC are exclusive. All games on NBCSN and USA Network will be blacked out in the local markets as they will be available on viewers’ local RSNs. Blackout rules apply to streaming coverage on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Some games will be joined in progress.

[2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule]

Following is NBC Sports’ telecast schedule for the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers through August 5:

Sun., August 2

Game 1 – Arizona vs. Nashville – USA Network – 2 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Boston vs. Philadelphia – NBC – 3 p.m. ET

Round Robin – St. Louis vs. Colorado – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 1 – Columbus vs. Toronto – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Game 1 – Minnesota vs. Vancouver – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Mon., August 3

Game 2 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Washington vs. Tampa Bay – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Dallas vs. Vegas – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Tues., August 4

Game 2 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Arizona vs. Nashville – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Columbus vs. Toronto – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET

Game 3 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 3 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Minnesota vs. Vancouver – USA Network – 10:30 p.m. ET

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Wed., August 5

Game 3 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET

Game 3 – Arizona vs. Nashville – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Tampa Bay vs. Boston – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Colorado vs. Dallas – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 3 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Game 3 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Previously played games

Sat., August 1

Game 1 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET

Game 1 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBC – 3 p.m ET

Game 1 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 4 pm. ET

Game 1 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBC – 8 p.m. ET

Game 1 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.