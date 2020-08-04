MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Hurricanes-Rangers stream
Hurricanes-Rangers stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

By Sean LeahyAug 4, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Tuesday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Hurricanes and Rangers. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Hurricanes-Rangers Game 3 stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Andrei Svechnikov scored his first career hat trick, with all three goals assisted by Sebastian Aho, as Carolina defeated New York 4-1 on Monday. It was the first postseason hat trick in franchise history. Carolina has a 2-0 series lead after losing all four regular season meetings against NYR this year.

In Game 1, the Rangers fell behind just 61 seconds into the first. In Game 2, Carolina scored 4:32 into the first period to take another early lead. With the game tied 1-1, Carolina scored twice in the opening 2:22 of the 2nd period to jump out to a 3-1 lead. Carolina has not trailed in this series.

During the regular season, the Rangers scored 3.33 goals/game (5th in NHL). However, they have scored three goals total in the first two games of this series. New York is just 1-for-11 on the power play in this series (9.1%) after finishing the regular season with the league’s seventh-best power play unit (22.9%).

Igor Shesterkin will get the start in goal for the Rangers.

WHAT: New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Tuesday, August 4, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (Hurricanes lead series 2-0)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Flames-Jets stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Flames-Jets stream
By Sean LeahyAug 4, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Tuesday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Flames and Jets. Live look-in coverage of Game 3 begins at 6:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flames-Jets stream at 6:45 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his first career postseason goal with less than ten minutes to play in the third period to lead the Jets to a 3-2 win over Calgary in Game 2. Winnipeg led 2-0 before the Flames came back to tie things prior to Ehlers’ winner. The Jets won while playing without arguably their two best skaters, Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine.

Jansen Harkins, who was making his playoff debut in place of the injured Scheifele, opened the scoring for Winnipeg in the first period. The 23-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, played just 29 NHL games this season, spending most of the year with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

Teams that win Game 3 after splitting the first two of a best-of-5 have an all-time series record of 21-7.

WHAT: Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, August 4, 6:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (live look-in)
ON THE CALL: Chris Cuthbert, Louie DeBrusk
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Jets live look-in stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets (Series tied 1-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Flames 4, Jets 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Jets 3, Flames 2 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets, 6:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Live look-in stream)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*, TBD

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Predators tie series with Coyotes, take advantage of tough Game 2 for Kuemper

By James O'BrienAug 4, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT
With the Predators winning Game 2 by a score of 4-2 and tying the series 1-1, the script got flipped on the Coyotes.

In Game 1, it was Nashville that needed to fight uphill after playoff-inexperienced-but-impressive goalie Juuse Saros had a tough start. As great as Darcy Kuemper has been for the Coyotes for some time, Game 2 was not kind to an impressive goalie who still doesn’t have much of a playoff resume.

There was even a faint, late push to make Game 2 more competitive. The Coyotes sanded down a 4-0 deficit to a more respectable 4-2 score with two goals in the final minute, but it merely blemished Saros’ stats.

(Granted, maybe it gave the Coyotes a moderate confidence boost?)

Saros outplays Kuemper in Game 2, helping Predators tie series vs. Coyotes

Despite opening with a 14-5 shots on goal edge, the Coyotes found themselves down 2-0 to the Predators after the first period. It was really only after Calle Jarnkrok put Nashville up 3-0 that the Predators even started to level the possession game. Eventually, Nashville did just that, evening things out with a pretty strong second period.

Saros looked sharp in Game 2, justifying John Hynes’ decision to stick with Saros even with pressure from some to turn to Pekka Rinne. That might be something for Coyotes fans and observers to keep in mind, then. Kuemper’s been a saving grace at times for Arizona, though he was a detriment to start Game 2.

Granted, some of that position also leans on the possibility that Antti Raanta might not be a much of an option, anyway.

After being a force with two assists in Game 1, Taylor Hall struggled in Game 2. Not only was Hall held off of the scoreboard, but he was also a detriment to his team in some ways. Hall was whistled for eight minutes worth of penalty time in Game 2 alone. Things got physical between Hall and Ryan Ellis during Game 2, and you can expect things to go that way as the series only intensifies.

For better or worse for the Coyotes, they won’t have much time to lick their wounds, as they’ll face the Predators in Game 3 on Wednesday afternoon. We’ll see if this series will continue to be unpredictable — right down to the play of the goalies.

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes (Series tied 1-1)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes 4, Predators 3 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Predators 4, Coyotes 2
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*, TBD

* – If necessary

Blues’ Barbashev heads back to St. Louis for birth of first child

By Sean LeahyAug 4, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT
Ivan Barbashev and his wife, Ksenia, are about to become parents. The Blues forward exited the Edmonton bubble and hopped on a flight back to St. Louis for the birth of the couple’s first child.

That means two things for Barbashev:

• Before he can re-join the team he must quarantine in his Edmonton hotel room for at least four days. He cannot practice or play during that time.

• While in quarantine, he will need to test negative for COVID-19 four times before he can exit.

The Blues have played one round-robin game so far — a 2-1 loss to the Avalanche on Sunday. St. Louis finishes up their three-game schedule with games against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and Sunday against the Dallas Stars.

When the NHL and NHLPA finalized the Return to Play plans, Barbashev knew this was a possibility. But even though he’ll miss a few days, this was always the plan for the family.

“We didn’t even talk about it, [whether] to opt out or not,” Barbashev said via the Blues. “It was actually really simple. I’m still 24, I have a full career ahead of me. After winning [the Cup] last year, I want to do it all over again. That feeling has been stuck in me for a long time and you just get even more hungry after winning.”

Western Conference round-robin schedule

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Islanders take 2-0 series lead vs. Panthers; Time to bench Bobrovsky?

By James O'BrienAug 4, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
Whether you put a lot or very little of the blame on Sergei Bobrovsky, the Panthers are in big trouble, as the Islanders won Game 2, 4-2 to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Should the Panthers bench Bobrovsky for another option, such as lightly-used backup Chris Driedger? That isn’t the easiest question to answer, and coach Joel Quenneville doesn’t have much time to mull it over. The Islanders have a chance to sweep the Panthers swiftly, as Game 3 takes place on Wednesday.

Islanders take advantage of sloppy Panthers play, goaltending to take 2-0 series lead

Early on, the Panthers won the special teams battle.

Florida killed a high-sticking double-minor by Michael Matheson, then Mike Hoffman scored the 1-0 goal just as their power play began. Unfortunately for the Panthers, that lead — and those special teams victories — would not last.

Things fell apart for the Panthers during the second period, as the Islanders scored three of the four goals in a busy, sloppy middle frame. The Islanders exploited the Panthers’ mistakes (and maybe Bobrovsky’s fading confidence?) to score plenty of goals, including going 2-for-7 on the power play.

Should Panthers consider changes, including benching Bobrovsky?

To some extent, the Panthers hands (paws?) are tied. When you spend $10 million per year on a goalie, you kind of have to cross your fingers and hope things work out. At least long-term.

But, right now, the Panthers are on the brink of elimination. This team isn’t perfect defensively by any stretch, yet with every goal at a premium against a structurally stingy Islanders squad, the Panthers really cannot afford to wait until Bobrovsky hopefully finds his game.

Yes, this was a laser by Ryan Pulock. Sometimes you need your goalie to stop these, though:

Joel Quenneville should at least explore the idea of giving Chris Driedger a shot.

While it wasn’t a large sample size, Driedger managed a strong .938 save percentage over 12 games in 2019-20. When given opportunities, Driedger produced solid stats at other levels recently, whether he was in the ECHL or AHL.

None of that means Driedger would be able to clean up all of the Panthers’ messes. Again, it’s not necessarily all Bobrovsky’s fault.

Yet, at this pace, can the Panthers really afford to just hope that the results change while they do the same things? Maybe this is a matter that’s too big for a one-day turnaround, but this current setup doesn’t seem to be working.

As a side note, the Islanders received a scare when Mathew Barzal crashed hard into the boards late in Game 2. Remarkably, Barzal stayed in the game, so it seems like he’s OK. Still, it was such a violent crash that it’s worth keeping an eye out for updates.

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers (NYI leads series 2-0)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Islanders 2, Panthers 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Islanders 4, Panthers 2
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*
Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

* If necessary

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

