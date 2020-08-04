Hurricanes-Rangers stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Tuesday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Hurricanes and Rangers. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Hurricanes-Rangers Game 3 stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Andrei Svechnikov scored his first career hat trick, with all three goals assisted by Sebastian Aho, as Carolina defeated New York 4-1 on Monday. It was the first postseason hat trick in franchise history. Carolina has a 2-0 series lead after losing all four regular season meetings against NYR this year.
In Game 1, the Rangers fell behind just 61 seconds into the first. In Game 2, Carolina scored 4:32 into the first period to take another early lead. With the game tied 1-1, Carolina scored twice in the opening 2:22 of the 2nd period to jump out to a 3-1 lead. Carolina has not trailed in this series.
During the regular season, the Rangers scored 3.33 goals/game (5th in NHL). However, they have scored three goals total in the first two games of this series. New York is just 1-for-11 on the power play in this series (9.1%) after finishing the regular season with the league’s seventh-best power play unit (22.9%).
Igor Shesterkin will get the start in goal for the Rangers.
[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]
WHAT: New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Tuesday, August 4, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (Hurricanes lead series 2-0)
Saturday, Aug. 1: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*
You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.