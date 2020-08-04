Flames-Jets stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Tuesday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Flames and Jets. Live look-in coverage of Game 3 begins at 6:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flames-Jets stream at 6:45 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Nikolaj Ehlers scored his first career postseason goal with less than ten minutes to play in the third period to lead the Jets to a 3-2 win over Calgary in Game 2. Winnipeg led 2-0 before the Flames came back to tie things prior to Ehlers’ winner. The Jets won while playing without arguably their two best skaters, Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine.
Jansen Harkins, who was making his playoff debut in place of the injured Scheifele, opened the scoring for Winnipeg in the first period. The 23-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, played just 29 NHL games this season, spending most of the year with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.
Teams that win Game 3 after splitting the first two of a best-of-5 have an all-time series record of 21-7.
WHAT: Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, August 4, 6:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (live look-in)
ON THE CALL: Chris Cuthbert, Louie DeBrusk
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Jets live look-in stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets (Series tied 1-1)
Saturday, Aug. 1: Flames 4, Jets 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Jets 3, Flames 2 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets, 6:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Live look-in stream)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*, TBD