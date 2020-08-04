Coyotes-Predators stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Tuesday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Coyotes and Predators. Live look-in coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Coyotes-Predators Game 2 stream at 2:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Darcy Kuemper made 40 saves for Arizona as the Coyotes won 4-3 in Game 1 against Nashville. The Coyotes jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and held on through a late surge from the Predators, who played in front of Juuse Saros in net.
Saros allowed four goals on 37 shots after getting the start ahead of Pekka Rinne. Rinne had started 89 straight playoff games for the Predators dating back to 2010. Head coach John Hynes said he would make a goalie decision for Game 2 on Monday afternoon, and let the players know Monday night.
“There’s going to be some ups and downs in the game, so I think we can handle that,” said Hynes. “But I also like the fact of the way we responded throughout the game and continued to push and stay mentally tough. We were engaged on the bench, and we gave ourselves a chance to get back in the game. When we made a hard push in the third, we had some really good looks, and unfortunately they didn’t go in.”
Arizona played without their regular season leading scorer Nick Schmaltz, who was unable to play after taking a hit from VGK’s Ryan Reaves in an exhibition game on Thursday. Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet said he would speak with Schmaltz about his Game 2 availability.
[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]
WHAT: Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, August 4, 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (live look-in)
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Coyotes-Predators live look-in stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes (ARZ leads series 1-0)
Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes 4, Predators 3 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (live look-in stream)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*, TBD