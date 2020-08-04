Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Tuesday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs Game 2 stream at 4 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Joonas Korpisalo got the nod over Elvis Merzlikins and shut out the Maple Leafs in Toronto in his postseason debut. He stopped 28 shots to record the first postseason shutout in Blue Jackets history. The game was scoreless until Cam Atkinson netted the game-winning goal 65 seconds into the third period. Atkinson also had an assist on Alexander Wennberg’s empty-netter. The 31-year-old had not played a meaningful game since February 8 after missing time due to an ankle injury.
The low-scoring, defensive style played to the Blue Jackets’ strengths – only two teams allowed fewer goals per game in the regular season than Columbus. A tight game in the third period is also familiar to the Blue Jackets, as they were tied with Minnesota for most regular season wins when entering the third period tied (12).
Toronto was held scoreless in Game 1 – a rarity for the league’s third-best regular season offense (3.39 goals/gm). The Leafs failed to score just once in the regular season. Toronto’s final shot on goal of the game came with 6:12 remaining, despite playing Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner together for most of the game’s final minutes. Tavares and Marner were quiet overall; Tavares had two shots and Marner had zero.
WHAT: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Tuesday, August 4, 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Gord Miller, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets (CBJ leads series 1-0)
Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets 2, Maple Leafs 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets, TBD
Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets*, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*, TBD