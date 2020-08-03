MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Sopel finds post-NHL purpose in sharing story about dyslexia

Associated PressAug 3, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
Tears streamed down Brent Sopel’s face as he watched himself on screen, summoning the courage to detail the darkest moments of his lifelong struggles with dyslexia.

The stinging memories of being taunted by classmates. The empty feeling of worthlessness that drained Sopel even while winning the Stanley Cup as a defenseman for the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks.

And then there were his battles with alcohol and drug abuse immediately upon retiring from pro hockey following a 17-career that saw him play for six NHL teams, two more in Russia, and ended with the AHL Chicago Wolves in 2015.

Sopel outlined his story in a documentary, ”Brent Sopel: Here to Change the World.” The 25-minute film was released last week to promote his charitable foundation dedicated to helping others deal the challenges and stigma of dyslexia.

”It was tough. I cried through it,” Sopel said. ”It brings back a lot of raw emotions. I’ve got scars that will never go away.”

The film begins with the former player recalling the embarrassment he felt in ninth grade, when asked to read aloud during English class, which Sopel described as being ”probably one of the worst days of my life.” The documentary ends with an uplifting message, with Sopel saying: ”Hi, I’m Brent Sopel, here to change the world.”

This isn’t the first time Sopel has shared his story. Difficult as it might be for him to relive, it most certainly won’t be the last.

”No matter what battle you’re in, alcoholism, depression, dyslexia, when you’re in that battle, you think you’re alone. But I have to tell you, you’re not,” said Sopel, now three-and-a-half years sober. ”I never want another kid to feel the way I do each and every day.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, dyslexia is a learning disorder affecting the brain’s ability to process language, and leads to difficulty reading and writing. Though there is no cure for dyslexia, which affects nearly one in five people, its challenges can be overcome through tutoring, especially when diagnosed at an early age.

Growing up in Saskatchewan, Sopel didn’t know what was wrong with him. He turned to being a class clown and bully at school, something he will always regret. Hockey was his refuge.

”If I didn’t have hockey, I’d be dead,” he said.

Selected by Vancouver in the sixth round of the 1995 draft, Sopel became known for his gritty style and fearless shot-blocking ability. ”Petrified” about what his life would be without hockey, Sopel played through numerous injuries, including a broken hand.

The career highlight came with him raising the Cup in 2010, in what proved to be his second-to-last NHL season. And yet, the moment wasn’t entirely fulfilling.

”It felt great, but empty,” Sopel said, in retrospect.

Whatever glory he felt was washed away once his career was over and he spiraled into substance abuse and depression, with little prospect of landing a job because he lacked an education. There were days he couldn’t get out of bed.

”Drugs and alcohol became my best friend,” he said in the documentary. ”I was very close to death.”

Sopel credits family and friends for staying by him and intervening. He now has reason to get out of bed by dedicating himself to helping others, including coaching youth teams in the Chicago area.

”It wasn’t easy. But you know what, I’m here and in a better place,” said Sopel, who’s now-teenage daughter was diagnosed with dyslexia in the second grade. ”I have a purpose, and I think this is my purpose, the foundation and I’m telling it the way it is.”

Sopel’s message has been heard by many, and resonated with Kaid Oliver, a 20-year-old Western Hockey League forward, who is dyslexic. Oliver was reluctant to discuss dealing with dyslexia, even with a teammate who has the disability, until an assistant coach introduced him to Sopel.

”For someone to talk openly about it, and be willing to put themselves out there, it’s awesome what Brent’s doing,” he said.

Before encountering Sopel, Oliver could never have envisioned speaking about dyslexia so publicly.

”Even my tutor, she’s basically family and I’ve been working with her since I was super young. She was surprised I’m talking so openly about it,” he said. ”It’s not something I’m proud of, but at the same time, it’s something I have to deal with, and something people should know that they’re not alone.”

He’s taken up reading books for the first time, and signed up for a college course. Once resigned to working in his family’s business once hockey was done, Oliver can dare to see other job possibilities now.

”I feel more comfortable with life after hockey, or thinking about that portion,” said Oliver, whose father is dyslexic.

Sopel wouldn’t change a thing about his life by sharing his experiences.

”You take a look at Kaid and Jack (Rodman), who are on the video. They both were alone until they told their stories,” Sopel said. ”That’s why I’m telling them my story. It’s for those two and every other kid and 20% of the population to connect the dots and say, ‘I’m not alone.”’

He wouldn’t trade what he’s doing today for anything – even a Stanley Cup ring, which he once tried selling.

”It was a childhood ream winning a Stanley Cup,” Sopel said. ”But without a doubt, the legacy of me and my foundation, impacting kids’ lives, is way more important.”

The Wraparound: Maurice still steamed at Tkachuk for hit on Scheifele

By Sean LeahyAug 3, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 NHL Return to Play. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• Take a look back at Sunday’s NHL Return to Play action, which included a buzzer-beater and upsets aplenty.

• Wild defenseman Matt Dumba spoke about his speech on Saturday afternoon and why he regrets not taking a knee for the Canadian national anthem after doing so for the U.S. anthem.

• Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula has been suspended for Game 2 following an illegal check to the head of Tyler Ennis.

There’s a bit of positive news on the Mark Scheifele front ahead of Game 2. (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream). According to TSN’s Sara Orlesky, the forward’s injury is not believed to be long-term. Even with that, it’s likely the Jets will be without him and Patrik Laine against the Flames Monday afternoon.

Scheifele’s injury set off his coach following Game 1. Paul Maurice took aim at Matthew Tkachuk in his postgame press conference calling the play a “filthy, dirty kick to the back of the leg.”

Maurice double downed on Sunday.

“I would stick by every word that I said,” he said.

“I don’t know, if you sin once, are you a sinner? Sin 10 times?,” Maurice continued. “I don’t think he came off the bench and said, ‘Hey I’m going to see if I can go stab the back of Mark Scheifele’s leg with my skate.’ I think he got to that point, and I think that’s exactly what he did. But I don’t think he’s skating across the ice thinking that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I think he plays at a level, he’s on the edge. He crosses it sometimes, and he crossed it — in my mind — clearly. That’s exactly how I feel about it.”

Tkachuk called the play “unfortunate” and ” an accident.”

The NHL decided against punishing the Flames forward, but even though Tkachuk fought Blake Wheeler soon after the incident, the bitterness on Winnipeg’s end remains. Despite the increasing tension, the Jets will be without two of their best players in an important Game 2. Focusing all of their attention on getting revenge won’t serve them well.

Officials haven’t been shy about calling penalties through the opening two days of the Qualifying Round. This game will likely be called tighter given the storyline coming out of Game 1. Winnipeg has to be more concerned about avoiding falling behind 0-2 in the best-of-five series.

NHL GAMES TODAY

Game 2: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream – (Hurricanes lead series 1-0): Jesper Fast will not play after taking a hit from Brady Skjei in Game 1. As for the goalie? Igor Shesterkin was on the ice for practice on Sunday but it is not known whether he will dress for Game 2. David Quinn wasn’t sure if the netminder would be ready.

Round-robin: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream: Steven Stamkos likely won’t play against Washington. He’s been nursing an injury since summer training camp opened. Head coach Jon Cooper said they’ve been hopeful he would play in the first game, but not playing was always likely. “We never really in any of our plans had him playing in this first game, so not sure any of that’s really changed,” he said. “We’re always hopeful.” John Carlson, meanwhile, will be a game-time decision for the Capitals.

Round-robin: Stars vs. Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestreamRobin Lehner will get the start for Vegas, while the Golden Knights remain without Max Pacioretty. The forward did not travel with the team to the Edmonton bubble, but has rejoined them but is still “unfit to play.” Rick Bowness would not reveal if Ben Bishop or Anton Khudobin would start Dallas’ first round-robin game.

Game 2: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream – (Canadiens lead series 1-0): The power play was a big factor in the outcome of a number of the games on Day 1 of the playoffs, including this series. Pittsburgh went 1-for-7 with the man-advantage and failed to score on a 5-on-3. Sidney Crosby scored his 67th career playoff goal in Game 1 to move into sole possession of 19th place on the all-time playoff goal scoring list. He trails Gordie Howe by 1 goal (68) for 18th place.

Game 2: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream – (Blackhawks lead series 1-0): During the regular season, Edmonton was first in power play (29.5%) and second in penalty kill (84.4%). Chicago, meanwhile, was 28th with the man advantage (15.2%) but converted three of six opportunities in Game 1, perhaps none more important than Kubalik’s first goal of the game. Dave Tippett said Mike Smith‘s play wasn’t the issue, but did not divulge if he would turn to Mikko Koskinen Monday night.

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 2: Panthers vs. Islanders, 12 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 2: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET (NHL Network)
Game 2: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 3: Flames vs. Jets, 6:45 p.m. ET (NHL Network)
Game 2: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 2: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:45 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

NHL Bubble Wrap: Goalies rule the day, underdogs keep winning

NHL Scores
By Adam GretzAug 3, 2020, 2:28 AM EDT
  • Sunday’s action included a rare buzzer-beating game-winning goal
  • Some dominant goaltending performances
  • More underdogs getting wins

Arizona Coyotes 4, Nashville Predators 3 (Coyotes lead series 1-0)

Pekka Rinne‘s run of 89 consecutive playoff starts came to an end for the Predators on Sunday when Juuse Saros got the call against the Coyotes. It did not go well from the very beginning. A fluke goal off the stick of Oliver Ekman-Larsson opened the floodgates as Arizona stormed out to an early 3-0 lead. The Predators attempted to rally and make it a game late in the third period, but the early deficit was too much to overcome as the Coyotes took Game 1 of their qualifying round series. Predators coach John Hynes did not commit to a starting goalie for Game 2 on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Flyers 4, Boston Bruins 1

The Flyers were rapidly climbing the standings before the season was paused and they took a big step toward securing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference on Sunday when they beat the Boston Bruins in the opening of round-robin play. The Flyers received goals from four different players (all depth players: Scott Laughton, Michael Raffl, Nate Thompson, and Philippe Myers) while Carter Hart stopped 34 shots in goal.

Colorado Avalanche 2, St. Louis Blues 1

Easily the best finish of the postseason (so far). Nazem Kadri‘s buzzer beater with just 0.1 seconds to play in regulation gave the Colorado Avalanche a 2-1 win over the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues. It capped off a dominant power play performance to end the game.

Columbus Blue Jackets 2, Toronto Maple Leafs 0 (Blue Jackets Lead Series 1-0)

The worst possible start to the postseason for the Maple Leafs. Not only did they lose to the Blue Jackets, but they did not even score a single goal in a 2-0 loss. Even without fans in the stands the pressure on the Maple Leafs is going to be immense and that is only going to increase as they find themselves down in the qualifying round. Losing in the first round every year is bad enough. Losing in this round would be inexcusable.

Minnesota Wild 3, Vancouver Canucks 0 (Wild lead series 1-0)

Jared Spurgeon was outstanding for Minnesota on Sunday night by factoring into all three goals (scoring of them himself) and playing his usual steady game defensively. The Wild used a pair of power play goals and a rock solid defensive game to shut down the Canucks’ young stars and take an early series lead.

Three Stars

1. Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets. At the start of the season goaltending was the big question mark for the Blue Jackets. But the tag-team duo of Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins played a huge role in helping the Blue Jackets stay in the race, and on Sunday it was Korpisalo getting the shutout in his first career postseason start. He was definitely challenged a bit and had to make some big saves, and every single time he was up to the task.

2. Alex Stalock, Minnesota Wild. Goaltending was always going to be a big X-factor for the Wild this season, but the popular consensus was that it was going to be Devan Dubnyk backstopping the team to success. It has turned out to be Stalock that is giving the Wild a chance. His play during the regular season helped get them back into the playoff race, and on Sunday night he stopped all 28 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over the Canucks.

3. Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers. Hart is the player that could make the Flyers an absolutely terrifying team in the postseason. They have been waiting for a franchise goalie for decades in Philadelphia, and they might finally have one. He was brilliant on Sunday afternoon against Boston, stopping 35 out of 36 shots to help the Flyers stay white hot (carrying over their hot streak from the end of the regular season) to get two points closer to the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Highlights of the Night

Kadri’s buzzer-beater is (so far) the play of the postseason.

Korpisalo’s best save of the night was this robbery of Auston Matthews.

This is by far the flukiest goal of the day.

Factoids

  • Kadri’s buzzer-beating goal is just the second game-winning goal scored at the 19:59 mark of the third period in Stanley Cup Playoff history. [NHL PR]
  • Spurgeon is the first defenseman in Wild franchise history to have three points in a Stanley Cup Playoff game. [NHL PR]
  • Korpisalo is only the 14th goal in NHL history to record a shutout in his postseason debut. [NHL PR]

Monday Schedule

Game 2: Rangers vs. Canadiens 12 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Hurricanes lead series 1-0)

Round Robin: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Round Robin: Golden Knights vs. Stars, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Game 2: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Canadiens lead series 1-0):

Game 2: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Blackhawks lead series 1-0)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Stalock, Spurgeon lead Wild to Game 1 win over Canucks

By Adam GretzAug 3, 2020, 1:46 AM EDT
Before the 2019-20 NHL season was paused back in March the Minnesota Wild were one of the hotter teams in the Western Conference and making a furious push for a playoff spot.

One of the driving forces behind that late season surge was the play of goaltender Alex Stalock.

He picked up where he left off on Sunday night by stopping all 28 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 1 of their qualifying round series.

Stalock’s continued great play was not the only factor in the Wild’s win. Let’s take a look at a few other observations from Sunday’s game.

Kevin Fiala stayed hot for Minnesota

This has turned out to be the best move that former general manager Paul Fenton made in his brief tenure with the Wild.

Fiala emerged this season as one of the Wild’s go-to offensive players (leading the team with 54 points) and had scored 14 goals in his final 14 regular season games. He opened the scoring on Sunday night with a power play goal early in the first period.

The always underrated Jared Spurgeon

Spurgeon has been one of the league’s most overlooked and underrated defenders for quite a while now, but everyone in Minnesota knows exactly how good he is.

The rest of the NHL received a great look at it on Sunday.

Spurgeon finished Sunday’s game with three points (two goals and an assist) and four blocked shots in 23 minutes of ice-time.

After assisting on Fiala’s goal early in the first period, Spurgeon added a power play goal of his own in the second period and then added the final insurance marker with an empty-net goal late in the third period.

Micheal Ferland had an eventful night

Not even two minutes into the game Ferland dropped the gloves with Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno.

Later in the game, he had another encounter with the Wild when Luke Kunin held onto his stick from the bench, resulting in Ferland spearing Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Blue Jackets stun Maple Leafs with Game 1 shutout

By Adam GretzAug 2, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
After three straight opening round postseason exits there is no team under more immense pressure to advance through the qualifying round than the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Their current core has yet to break through in the playoffs, they play under the most intense media microscope in the league, and they were already dealing with the criticism that was coming from a sub-par regular season performance before the season was paused.

They need to win, and they need to win now.

So getting shutout and losing 2-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their qualifying round series on Sunday night was probably not the start they were looking for.

Cam Atkinson and Alex Wennberg scored the only goals for Columbus, while Joonas Korpisalo stopped all 28 shots he faced for his first career postseason shutout.

This is not going to be well received in Toronto

For most teams this situation would not be anything to panic about. It is one game and even in a shortened series there is still time to turn things around, get back on track, and salvage the series. But given the way the regular season went and the fact this core is still looking for its first postseason series win and there is going to be no grace period here. No benefit of the doubt. No patience.

It is not just the fact they dropped the first game of the series, but the team they dropped it to.

Toronto and Columbus could not be at two more opposite ends of the NHL postseason spectrum even though their spot in the standings was virtually identical.

The Maple Leafs are the team loaded with superstars and the team that has had championship expectations. The goal is to simply not just make the playoffs, but to make the playoffs and win the whole thing.

To this point, fairly or unfairly, they are viewed as underachievers, especially after spending most of the 2019-20 regular season either out of the playoffs or teetering on the bubble.

The Blue Jackets, on the other hand, are a team that entered this season with zero expectations and have done nothing but overachieve all year.

Their roster was gutted over the summer in free agency, they were picked by most to finish near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division and perhaps even the entire league, and once the season did start they were absolutely ravaged by injuries all year to some of their best players.

Despite all of that being stacked against them they still exceeded all expectations and found themselves in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. Even with all of their flaws they still had a strong core thanks to defenseman Seth Jones and Zach Werenski and a couple of criminally underrated forwards in Atkinson and Pierre-Luc Dubois. The wild card was always going to be how their goaltending duo of Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins performed. They excelled, and on Sunday Korpisalo played one of his best games of the season.

A year ago the Blue Jackets shocked the hockey world by sweeping the 62-win Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

Now they are one game closer to really sending the NHL world into chaos if they can upset the Maple Leafs.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.