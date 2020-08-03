Golden Knights-Stars stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Monday’s round-robin matchup between the Golden Knights and Stars. Live look-in coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Golden Knights-Stars live look-in stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Golden Knights have remained one of the most elite teams in the league since making the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season and, despite a mid-season coaching change, they will be a serious contender entering their third straight postseason.
Vegas fired Gerard Gallant on Jan. 15 with the team sitting fifth in the Pacific Division and replaced him with former Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer, who had been fired by San Jose in December.
Robin Lehner will start in goal against the Stars. Max Pacioretty will not play.
This season will mark the Stars second consecutive playoff appearance after they lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Blues in a seven-game Second Round series last season. It’s the first time they’ve reached the postseason in back-to-back years since they made the playoffs five straight seasons from 2003-2008.
This season also marked the second straight year the Stars have dealt with some mid-season turmoil. On Dec. 10, Dallas fired second-year head coach Jim Montgomery due to “unprofessional conduct” and named assistant Rick Bowness interim head coach. The team went 20-13-5 under Bowness, who called his opportunity to lead the team “a complete shock.”
