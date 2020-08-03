MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Golden Knights-Stars stream
Golden Knights-Stars stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

By Sean LeahyAug 3, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Monday’s round-robin matchup between the Golden Knights and Stars. Live look-in coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Golden Knights-Stars live look-in stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Golden Knights have remained one of the most elite teams in the league since making the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season and, despite a mid-season coaching change, they will be a serious contender entering their third straight postseason.

Vegas fired Gerard Gallant on Jan. 15 with the team sitting fifth in the Pacific Division and replaced him with former Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer, who had been fired by San Jose in December.

Robin Lehner will start in goal against the Stars. Max Pacioretty will not play.

This season will mark the Stars second consecutive playoff appearance after they lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Blues in a seven-game Second Round series last season. It’s the first time they’ve reached the postseason in back-to-back years since they made the playoffs five straight seasons from 2003-2008.

This season also marked the second straight year the Stars have dealt with some mid-season turmoil. On Dec. 10, Dallas fired second-year head coach Jim Montgomery due to “unprofessional conduct” and named assistant Rick Bowness interim head coach. The team went 20-13-5 under Bowness, who called his opportunity to lead the team “a complete shock.”

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, August 3, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (live look-in)
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Stars live look-in stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Western Conference round-robin schedule

Sunday, Aug. 2: Avalanche 2, Blues 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Stars vs. Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (live look-in stream)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Shorthanded Jets even series with Flames thanks to gritty Game 2 win

By Adam GretzAug 3, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT
No Mark Scheifele and no Patrik Laine turned out to be no problem for the Winnipeg Jets on Monday afternoon.

Even though they were playing without two of their best and most impactful offensive stars, the Jets were still able to grind out a hard fought 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames, tying their qualifying round series at one game apiece.

Game 3 of the series will take place on Tuesday in Edmonton (6:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

This was an impressive win for the Jets on two fronts. For one, they absolutely needed this game after a dreadful opener to the series on Saturday night. Falling into an 0-2 hole in the series would have been a daunting mountain to climb in a best-of-five, especially with the current injury situation.

But also because they did exactly what they needed to do to get the win without two key players.

Connor Hellebuyck gave them a Vezina-worthy performance in net, and several of their depth players stepped forward to help fill the offensive void left by the absence of Scheifele and Laine.

Both players were injured in the Jets’ Game 1 loss. Scheifele was injured when he was hit by the skate of Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk, a play that infuriated Jets coach Paul Maurice after the game (he was still mad about it before Game 2 as well). Laine also exited the game late in the third period after he was checked by Sam Bennett.

Filling the offensive void

Adam Lowry played an especially big role on Monday, scoring a goal and an adding an assist on Jansen Harkins‘ first period goal to help the Jets jump out to a 2-0 lead. Lowry has now factored in on three of the Jets’ four goals in the first two games. He had just 10 points in 49 games during the regular season.

Nikolaj Ehlers also came through for the Jets, scoring the game-winning goal in the third period after the Flames had tied it. It was a big goal for Ehlers not only because it broke the tie, but also because it was his first career playoff goal. He has been one of the Jets’ most productive players since becoming a regular in the lineup (he is going to score 25-30 goals every season) but had yet to break through in the playoffs. Entering play on Monday he had gone 22 consecutive playoff games over three postseason appearances without finding the back of the net.

For as great as this win was for the Jets, it has to feel like a massive missed disappointment for the Flames to not be able to win this game.

They had a chance to take a commanding series lead and push an undermanned Jets team to the brink of elimination and they simply did not bring anything close to their “A” game. They did manage to rally to overcome the two-goal deficit to tie the game, but there just wasn’t enough over 60 minutes to fully take advantage of the opportunity in front of them. Now they find themselves facing a pivotal Game 3 on Tuesday night.

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets (Series tied 1-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Flames 4, Jets 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Jets 3, Flames 2
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets, 6:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*, TBD

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Svechnikov dominates as Hurricanes push Rangers to brink of elimination

By Adam GretzAug 3, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
The Carolina Hurricanes have the potential to be a terrifying team in the Eastern Conference, and the emergence of second-year standout Andrei Svechnikov is one of the biggest reasons why.

His three goal effort on Monday afternoon in the Hurricanes’ 4-1 win over the New York Rangers was the first postseason hat trick in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history, and helped power the Hurricanes to a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Qualifying round series.

They will have an opportunity to sweep the Rangers on Tuesday night.

It has been pretty obvious through the first two games that the Hurricanes are the better team — and that was especially true on Monday — as they have to yet to trail at any point in the series. And they are doing all of that without the services of their top defenseman, Dougie Hamilton, who remains out of the lineup.

But for as great as the Hurricanes have looked overall as a team, Svechnikov became the story on Monday and is quickly becoming one of the biggest stories of the postseason. He is not only one of the league’s most creative and electrifying players, he is also shining on the biggest stage and helping to carry his team’s offense.

He opened the scoring just 4:24 into the first period on Monday when he beat Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist off the rush.

Just one minute into the second period he extended the Hurricanes’ lead when he blasted a one-timer from the top of the right circle right off of an offensive zone face-off.

He completed the hat trick late in the third period when he finished an odd-man rush with linemate Sebastian Aho.

Aho assisted on all three of Svechnikov’s goals on Monday.

There may not have been any fans in the stands to celebrate his performance by showering the ice with hats, but the Hurricanes had Svechnikov covered after the game.

An emerging star

Simply put, Svechnikov is a rising superstar in the league and is going to be a cornerstone piece for the Hurricanes in the coming seasons. After scoring 20 goals as an 18-year old rookie, he came back this season and was scoring at a 30-goal pace before the season was halted. He did all of that while also demonstrating a level of confidence and creativity that few players dare to show (the lacrosse goals!) and also playing a strong two-way game that has allowed to post dominant possession numbers on the Hurricanes’ top line.

Keep in mind that he only turned 20 years old back in March. As good as he already is right now, his best days are still very much ahead of him.

For years the Hurricanes were always viewed as a sleeper team in the league because they always seemed to do everything right in terms of how they played. They were good defensively, they could dominate possession, every analytic pointed to a team that had the potential to be something special. The two things they always lacked were goaltending and top-line finishers that could convert some of that territorial dominance into goals. The draft of Svechnikov was a big step in fixing the latter problem, and when combined with Aho and Teuvo Teravainen the Hurricanes have a trio of impact forwards that are just now entering the prime of their careers.

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (Hurricanes lead series 2-0)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Capitals-Lightning stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

Capitals-Lightning stream
By Sean LeahyAug 3, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Monday’s round-robin matchup between the Capitals and Lightning. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Capitals-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This round robin matchup features two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference. Both the Lightning (second best record in East) and the Capitals (third best record in East) will have plenty to prove this postseason, just one season removed from being upset in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Washington swept the three-game regular season series against Tampa this year, scoring three-plus goals in every meeting. These two clubs have not met since Dec. 21, 2019.

The Lightning and Capitals will enter Monday’s meeting with the highest scoring regular season offenses. Tampa had the highest scoring offense (3.47 goals/game) in the NHL this season, while Washington had the second highest scoring offense (3.42 goals/game).

One area to watch in this game will be on special teams. Tampa’s power play was tied for fifth in the NHL (23.1%) and Washington’s ranked just 17th (19.4%). On Day 1 of the playoffs, special teams were a huge factor in the outcomes of some of the games. Losing teams such as the Penguins (1-for-7), Rangers (0-for-7) and the Jets (0-for-7) struggled mightily with the man-advantage.

WHAT: Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Monday, August 3, 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Capitals-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Eastern Conference round-robin schedule

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

NHL announces zero positive COVID-19 tests during first week in bubbles

nhl covid-19 tests
By Adam GretzAug 3, 2020, 1:53 PM EDT
The NHL announced on Monday afternoon that it has had zero positive COVID-19 test results since its 24 playoff teams reported to their bubble cities of Toronto and Edmonton.

There were more than 7,000 tests administered since fourth phase of the league’s restart plan began on July 26 through August 1, when play resumed with the start of the qualifying round.

The league is testing all 52 members of each team’s traveling parties (including players, coaches, front office, team staff) on a daily basis and will continue to do so as long as the teams remain in their hub cities.

Previously, the NHL had announced that there were 43 positive tests results during the Phase 2 portion of the league’s return (which involved small groups of individual players skating at team facilities), and two positive tests that it was aware of during the first week of training camp. The league announced zero positive results during the second week of training camp and zero positive results when the teams arrived in their bubbles.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.