Capitals-Lightning stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Monday’s round-robin matchup between the Capitals and Lightning. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Capitals-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
This round robin matchup features two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference. Both the Lightning (second best record in East) and the Capitals (third best record in East) will have plenty to prove this postseason, just one season removed from being upset in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Washington swept the three-game regular season series against Tampa this year, scoring three-plus goals in every meeting. These two clubs have not met since Dec. 21, 2019.
The Lightning and Capitals will enter Monday’s meeting with the highest scoring regular season offenses. Tampa had the highest scoring offense (3.47 goals/game) in the NHL this season, while Washington had the second highest scoring offense (3.42 goals/game).
One area to watch in this game will be on special teams. Tampa’s power play was tied for fifth in the NHL (23.1%) and Washington’s ranked just 17th (19.4%). On Day 1 of the playoffs, special teams were a huge factor in the outcomes of some of the games. Losing teams such as the Penguins (1-for-7), Rangers (0-for-7) and the Jets (0-for-7) struggled mightily with the man-advantage.
WHAT: Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Monday, August 3, 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Capitals-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
Eastern Conference round-robin schedule
Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD
