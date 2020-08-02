MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Stanley Cup 2020 Qualifiers TV schedule, start date for NHL Return to Play

By Sean LeahyAug 2, 2020, 6:15 AM EDT
NBC Sports will present up to 120 hours of coverage for the NHL’s 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule on NBC, NBCSN and USA Network beginning August 1.

Beginning Saturday, August 1, through Wednesday, August 5, NBC Sports will present coverage from at least four games each day across NBC, NBCSN and USA Network, including some games that will be joined in progress.

Qualifying Round series are best-of-five and will be contested between the teams seeded 5th through 12th in each conference. The winners of those series will join the top four teams from each conference, who will play round robin games to determine seeding, in the traditional 16-team Stanley Cup Playoffs format.

Games airing on NBC are exclusive. All games on NBCSN and USA Network will be blacked out in the local markets as they will be available on viewers’ local RSNs. Blackout rules apply to streaming coverage on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Some games will be joined in progress.

[2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule]

Following is NBC Sports’ telecast schedule for the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers through August 5:

Sun., August 2

Game 1 – Arizona vs. Nashville – USA Network – 2 p.m. ET
Round Robin – Boston vs. Philadelphia – NBC – 3 p.m. ET
Round Robin – St. Louis vs. Colorado – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET
Game 1 – Columbus vs. Toronto – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET
Game 1 – Minnesota vs. Vancouver – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Mon., August 3

Game 2 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET
Round Robin – Washington vs. Tampa Bay – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET
Round Robin – Dallas vs. Vegas – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Tues., August 4

Game 2 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Arizona vs. Nashville – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Columbus vs. Toronto – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET
Game 3 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET
Game 3 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Minnesota vs. Vancouver – USA Network – 10:30 p.m. ET

Wed., August 5

Game 3 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET
Game 3 – Arizona vs. Nashville – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET
Round Robin – Tampa Bay vs. Boston – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET
Round Robin – Colorado vs. Dallas – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET
Game 3 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET
Game 3 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Previously played games

Sat., August 1

Game 1 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET
Game 1 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBC – 3 p.m ET
Game 1 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 4 pm. ET
Game 1 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBC – 8 p.m. ET
Game 1 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Drake Caggiula suspended for Game 2 of Blackhawks – Oilers

By James O'BrienAug 2, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT
Drake Caggiula was suspended for Game 2 of Blackhawks – Oilers because of his illegal check to the head on Tyler Ennis.

During the NHL video explanation, the league described the hit as “high” and “forceful.” The league believes that Ennis’ head was the primary point of contact, and that said head contact was avoidable.

Blackhawks’ Caggiula suspended one game for hit to head of Oilers’ Ennis

This one-game suspension marks Caggiula’s first bit of supplemental discipline from the NHL, as he hasn’t been fined or suspended before. Game 1 ended up being a rough one for Ennis, who also got cut by a skate in an unfortunate accident:

While Caggiula got suspended, he wasn’t whistled for a penalty during Game 1. Instead, Ennis received a penalty for delay of game.

In the grand scheme of things, the Blackhawks may not lose too much in Caggiula getting suspended. The 26-year-old averaged a modest 11:49 TOI per game in 2019-20, and fell in that range (11:25) during Chicago’s 6-4 Game 1 win.

Here’s the remaining schedule for the Oilers and Blackhawks in their 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifier best-of-five series:

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks (Blackhawks lead series 1-0)

Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*, TBD

* – If necessary

Matt Dumba on kneeling for U.S. anthem, speaking out against racism

By Sean LeahyAug 2, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT
Matt Dumba stood at center ice before Game 1 of Blackhawks-Oilers and delivered a passionate speech about social justice and fighting racism that concluded with the following message:

“I hope this inspires a new generation of hockey players and hockey fans. Because Black Lives Matter. Breonna Taylor’s life matters. Hockey is a great game. But it could be a whole lot greater. And it starts with all of us.”

Moments before, nerves were getting to him as he waited inside Edmonton’s Rogers Place.. This was a huge moment for him and the NHL. Luckily for the Wild defenseman, teammates Jonas Brodin and Alex Galchenyuk were there to calm him down.

“If you’ve got the nerves to handle this, nothing can stop you tomorrow or in this playoff run,” Galchenyuk told him.

The 26-year-old Dumba then took a breath and recited the speech he’d memorized and practiced all week. He then became the first NHL player to take a knee during the U.S. national anthem. Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and Blackhawks goalie Malcolm Subban stood with him with a hand placed on each shoulder.

“All the strength that it took to do it, it came from all the people who have supported me along the way,” Dumba said Sunday morning ahead of Game 1 against the Canucks. “My family, got to thank them, and especially the members at the [Hockey Diversity Alliance]. Hearing those guys’ stories and everything we talk about has given me the courage to do the things that I’ve done.”

The only thing Dumba said he would change is he would kneel for the Canadian national anthem as well.

“To be honest, I kind of froze up,” said Dumba, who is on the executive committee of the Hockey Diversity Alliance. “I know why I knelt. It wasn’t a sign of disrespect by any means. It was to shed light on the people who have lived through the injustice and oppression, especially in my home state of Minnesota. That’s why I did it. I think my biggest regret is not doing it for the Canadian national anthem, as well, because there is a lot of light that needs to be shed on what is happening in Canada and the oppression First Nations people have felt for hundreds of years. I was disappointed looking back on it because, like I said, I knew the reasons why I knelt. Just in the moment it happened like that.”

Going forward, Dumba said, he will raise his fist when both anthems are played. The decision was made after speaking with J.T. Brown, who raised his fist three years ago before a game while with the Lightning.

“If I’m not in the starting lineup, I might be on the bench and if I take a knee on the bench, they might not even be able to see me,” Dumba said.

A message to the haters

There were plenty of positive and negative responses to Dumba’s speech and kneeling during the U.S. anthem. But those dismissing what he and the HDA are fighting for help him want to continue to deliver the message.

“Keep it coming,” said Dumba, the Wild’s 2020 King Clancy Trophy nominee. “It kind of sheds a light on them and the people that follow them. Their friends, their family, can see their beliefs and how they view the world and see the negative light that they’re trying to shed on this. For all the people who have the courage in their fingertips sitting behind a keyboard, I know half the stuff you wouldn’t say to my face if I was standing right in front of you.

“All that stuff is what it is. I’ve kind of been laughing at it because I know the people that mean the most to me, all those people have reached out to me and commended me for what I’ve done, and believe in me and support that.”

Bruins-Flyers stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

Bruins-Flyers stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 2, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Sunday’s round-robin matchup between the Bruins and Flyers. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Bruins-Flyers stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Although the Bruins won the Presidents’ Trophy with the best record in the NHL, Philly will have a chance of earning the No. 1 seed in the East due to the Round Robin format. The Bruins and Flyers will meet in their first Round Robin games of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers in what will be both franchises first official game since mid-March.

The Bruins and Flyers last met on March 10, which also turned out to be the final regular season game of the 2019-20 campaign for both clubs. Boston won 2-0, snapping Philly’s 9-game win streak and preventing them from taking over first place in the Metro Division. The Bruins became the only team to reach 100 points on the season.

Bruins star forward David Pastrnak broke the silence on Tuesday in Toronto about why he had not been skating with the team during training camp. Pasta was supposed to quarantine for 14 days after initially returning to the US from the Czech Republic, where he spent time while the season was paused. Yet he and teammate Ondrej Kase skated with a group of other hockey players in Malden, MA prior to the end of their initial quarantine, breaking with the NHL’s Phase 2 protocol and forcing them to quarantine for another 14 days.

Philly shook off the rust in their exhibition match against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, taking down their inter-state rival 3-2 (OT) in Toronto. The Flyers gave up the first goal of the game, before Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes scored to give Philly the lead. Jason Zucker tied the game with under 4 minutes remaining in the 3rd to send the match to OT, where Scott Laughton scored on a nice feed from Travis Konecny to pick up the unofficial win.

WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Sunday, August 2, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Eastern Conference round-robin schedule

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers vs. Bruins, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (Livestream)
Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

Coyotes-Predators stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Coyotes-Predators stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 2, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
USA Network’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Sunday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Coyotes and Predators. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network. Watch the Coyotes-Predators stream at 2 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Predators are in the playoffs for the sixth straight season – the longest active streak in the West and behind only Pittsburgh in the entire league. Arizona making the 24-team tournament is also notable as the Coyotes snapped what was the second-longest active postseason drought in the NHL. The Coyotes sat four points out of the final wild card spot when the season paused.

With John Hynes at the helm for the Predators and the Coyotes’ acquisition of Taylor Hall in December from the Devils, this series will now pit the 2018 MVP and his former coach against one another. New Jersey fired Hynes on December 3 and then two weeks later traded away Hall to Arizona on December 16. Hall spent three-plus seasons with New Jersey – coached by Hynes, including two years ago when Hall won MVP. Hall is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Nashville’s Cup Final run in 2017 is the only such appearance for either of these teams as they enter these playoffs in search of their first championship. These clubs are the third and seventh oldest franchises in the league to have never won a Cup out of the 11 active franchises without a championship.

WHAT: Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 2, 2 p.m. ET
TV: USA Network
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Coyotes-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2 p.m. ET – USA Network (Livestream)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*, TBD

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

