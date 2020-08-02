Coyotes-Predators stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

USA Network’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Sunday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Coyotes and Predators. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network. Watch the Coyotes-Predators stream at 2 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Predators are in the playoffs for the sixth straight season – the longest active streak in the West and behind only Pittsburgh in the entire league. Arizona making the 24-team tournament is also notable as the Coyotes snapped what was the second-longest active postseason drought in the NHL. The Coyotes sat four points out of the final wild card spot when the season paused.
With John Hynes at the helm for the Predators and the Coyotes’ acquisition of Taylor Hall in December from the Devils, this series will now pit the 2018 MVP and his former coach against one another. New Jersey fired Hynes on December 3 and then two weeks later traded away Hall to Arizona on December 16. Hall spent three-plus seasons with New Jersey – coached by Hynes, including two years ago when Hall won MVP. Hall is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.
Nashville’s Cup Final run in 2017 is the only such appearance for either of these teams as they enter these playoffs in search of their first championship. These clubs are the third and seventh oldest franchises in the league to have never won a Cup out of the 11 active franchises without a championship.
WHAT: Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 2, 2 p.m. ET
TV: USA Network
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Coyotes-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes
Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2 p.m. ET – USA Network (Livestream)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*, TBD
