Canucks-Wild stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Sunday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Canucks and Wild. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Wild stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Minnesota is back in the postseason after falling short last year following six straight playoff appearances from 2013-2018, while Vancouver is in the tournament for the first time since 2015. Neither of these teams have had much playoff success in recent years as the Wild have been bounced in the opening round in each of their last three postseason series. Likewise for the Canucks, who have lost three straight opening-round series since losing in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final to Boston.
The most recent coaching change in the league (among teams still playing) saw the Wild replace Bruce Boudreau with Dean Evason in mid-February and finished 8-4-0 with Evason at the helm. On July 13, the interim tag was removed and Evason was named full-time head coach, signing a two-year extension through the 2021-22 season.
Vancouver won its final game before the pause on March 10 vs. the Islanders but largely struggled since early February, going 6-9-2 in its last 17 games after a 30-18-4 start to the season.
With the Blues capturing their first Cup last year, the Canucks – along with the Sabres – have the distinction of being the oldest franchise in the league to never win a Stanley Cup.
WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 2, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]
(7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild
Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Livestream)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:45 p.m. ET – USA Network
Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks vs. Wild, TBD
Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks vs. Wild*, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Wild vs. Canucks*, TBD
You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.