Bruins-Flyers stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Sunday’s round-robin matchup between the Bruins and Flyers. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Bruins-Flyers stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Although the Bruins won the Presidents’ Trophy with the best record in the NHL, Philly will have a chance of earning the No. 1 seed in the East due to the Round Robin format. The Bruins and Flyers will meet in their first Round Robin games of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers in what will be both franchises first official game since mid-March.
The Bruins and Flyers last met on March 10, which also turned out to be the final regular season game of the 2019-20 campaign for both clubs. Boston won 2-0, snapping Philly’s 9-game win streak and preventing them from taking over first place in the Metro Division. The Bruins became the only team to reach 100 points on the season.
Bruins star forward David Pastrnak broke the silence on Tuesday in Toronto about why he had not been skating with the team during training camp. Pasta was supposed to quarantine for 14 days after initially returning to the US from the Czech Republic, where he spent time while the season was paused. Yet he and teammate Ondrej Kase skated with a group of other hockey players in Malden, MA prior to the end of their initial quarantine, breaking with the NHL’s Phase 2 protocol and forcing them to quarantine for another 14 days.
Philly shook off the rust in their exhibition match against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, taking down their inter-state rival 3-2 (OT) in Toronto. The Flyers gave up the first goal of the game, before Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes scored to give Philly the lead. Jason Zucker tied the game with under 4 minutes remaining in the 3rd to send the match to OT, where Scott Laughton scored on a nice feed from Travis Konecny to pick up the unofficial win.
WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Sunday, August 2, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
Eastern Conference round-robin schedule
Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers vs. Bruins, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (Livestream)
Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD
You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.