Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Sunday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs. Coverage will be joined-in-progress beginning at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream at 9 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Toronto is the only Eastern Conference team in the Qualifying Round to switch coaches mid-season as they hope the move will produce similar results to the Blues last season, winning the Cup after Craig Berube took over in November.

Two years in a row the Leafs lost to the Bruins in Game 7 of the opening round and have not won a playoff series in 15 seasons. The improvement is there, though, with young stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner leading the way and the addition of John Tavares.

After losing Sergei Bobrovsky in free agency, the Blue Jackets entered this season with questions in goal. Bobrovsky won two Vezina Trophies with Columbus, but the duo of Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins have filled the void. Korpisalo had 17 wins and was named an All-Star this season, but was forced to miss nearly two months from Dec-Feb after undergoing knee surgery on Dec. 31. Merzlikins stepped in and put up ridiculous numbers. From December 31 to February 7, Merzlikins went 12-2-0 in 14 starts with a .953 save percentage and five shutouts. However, he cooled down and finished the season with just one win in his final nine starts (1-3-4). Merzlikins, who is from Latvia and played his entire career in the Swiss league, had no NHL experience prior to this season. Both goalies also have zero NHL playoff experience.

WHAT: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto

WHEN: Sunday, August 2, 9 p.m. ET (joined-in-progress)

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Jim Hughson, Craig Simpson

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Livestream joined-in-progress)

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Thursday, Aug. 6: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets, TBD

Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets*, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*, TBD

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

