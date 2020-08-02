MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Blackhawks’ Caggiula to have discipline hearing for illegal check to head

By Adam GretzAug 2, 2020, 1:08 AM EDT
We have our first disciplinary hearing of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday night that Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula will have a hearing on Sunday for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Ennis.

You can see the hit in the video above.

There was no penalty called on the play.

The Blackhawks stormed out to a huge lead on Saturday, chasing Oilers goalie Mike Smith after he surrendered five goals. They went on to win the game 6-4 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Monday and given the fact the league has already scheduled a hearing there is a very good chance Chicago will be without Caggiula’s services for that game.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL Bubble Wrap: Kubalik, Price, and Slavin star in NHL’s playoff opener

NHL Scores
Getty
By Adam GretzAug 2, 2020, 2:29 AM EDT
  • The NHL’s 2019-20 postseason kicked off on Saturday with five games.
  • The Jets lost two key forwards to injury.
  • The Penguins and Canadiens played the first overtime game of the postseason in a game that featured a great goaltending performance, two penalty shots, and a slick winner from an unlikely source.

Carolina Hurricanes 3, New York Rangers 2 (Hurricanes lead series 1-0)

Henrik Lundqvist did everything he could for the Rangers on Saturday afternoon but it was not enough in their Game 1 loss to the Hurricanes. After being relegated to third goalie duty for much of the second half of the season, Lundqvist got the surprise start on Saturday when Igor Shesterkin was deemed “unfit to play.” The Hurricanes pounced all over a sluggish Rangers team early in the game and jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Rangers finally started to get going. Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes in the win, while Martin Necas‘ goal midway through the third period proved to be the winner.

Chicago Blackhawks 6, Edmonton Oilers 4 (Blackhawks lead series 1-0)

Wow was this ugly for the Oilers. Do not let the reasonably close final score fool you into thinking this was anything other than a complete meltdown from the start for Edmonton. Starting goalie Mike Smith was pulled after giving up five goals while playing behind a porous defense that did not have an answer for Dominik Kubalik, Jonathan Toews, and the rest of the Blackhawks. Chicago snuck into the qualifier round as the 12th team in the West and based on the first game it could not have been given a better matchup. The Oilers may have two elite, MVP caliber players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but the rest of the roster remains badly flawed.

New York Islanders 2, Florida Panthers 1 (Islanders lead series 1-0)

The big story to come out of this one is the Islanders losing defenseman Johnny Boychuk after he was on the receiving end of a huge hit from Mike Matheson. Boychuck did not return, and there was no immediate update on his status from the team after the game. You can be sure the NHL is looking at the hit for potential supplemental discipline (Matheson was initially given a five-minute major, but it was reduced to two minutes after review). The Islanders scored on the ensuing power play when Anthony Beauvillier scored to give them a 2-0 lead. That goal would prove to be the game-winning goal.

Montreal Canadiens 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2 (Canadiens lead series 1-0)

The Canadiens stunned the Penguins in Game 1 thanks to a 39-save effort from Carey Price, some big goals from Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nick Suzuki, and an overtime winner from defenseman Jeff Petry. The Penguins’ power play let them down in a big way by going 1-for-7 on the night, including a missed opportunity on an extended 5-on-3 and an overtime power play. Conor Sheary also missed a penalty shot with three minutes to play in regulation.

Calgary Flames 4, Winnipeg Jets 1 (Flames lead series 1-0)

This was a brutal game for the Jets. Not only did they lose their opening game, but they also lost two of their best forwards to injury as Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine were both injured. Scheifele’s injury appears to be the most serious after he was kicked in the back of the leg by Matthew Tkachuk early in the first period and was unable to put any weight on his left leg. Jets coach Paul Maurice felt it was an intentional, dirty play. This is sure to be the storyline of this series. As for the Flames, after not scoring a goal in each of his past two playoff appearances Johnny Gaudreau found the back of the net while Andrew Mangiapane recorded a pair of points in the win.

Three Stars

1. Dominik Kubalik, Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks may have had a miserable regular season, but they have a chance to make some noise in the playoffs thanks in part to a very favorable qualifying round matchup against a very flawed Oilers team. Kubalik was the big star on Saturday in their 6-4 win thanks to a five point effort in his playoff debut. He was one of the bright spots for the Blackhawks during the regular season, coming out of nowhere to be a finalist for the rookie of the year award.

2. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens. Price stopped 39 shots in Montreal’s Game 1 win over Pittsburgh, and while all of those saves were important he played some of his best hockey in the first 10 minutes of the first period. It was at that point that the Penguins carried the play and recorded 10 of the game’s first 12 shots but were unable to get one by Price. That helped set the tone for Montreal’s win. If the Canadiens are going to advance they are going to need more efforts like this from their franchise goalie.

3. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes. The bad news for the Hurricanes is they did not have Dougie Hamilton for Game 1 of their series against the Rangers. The good news? Even without him they still have a bonafide top-pairing defender on their roster in Slavin, and he was a force on Saturday. He played a game-high 24 minutes for the Hurricanes in their 3-2 win over the Rangers, scoring a goal (the first goal just one minute into the game), adding an assist, and playing his usual rock-solid game defensively.

Highlights of the night

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba kicked off the postseason with a powerful speech against racism.

“Hockey is a great game. But it could be a whole lot greater. And it starts with all of us.”

The first overtime goal of the 2020 postseason belongs to Jeff Petry and it was a beauty.

Factoids

  • The Penguins-Canadiens game was just the second Stanley Cup Playoff game (and first since 1923) to feature two penalty shots. [NHL PR]
  • Kubalik is the first rookie in NHL history to record five points in their postseason debut. [NHL PR]
  • After scoring in his regular season debut with the team, Jean-Gabriel Pageau added a goal in his first playoff game with the New York Islanders. [NHL PR]

Sunday’s schedule

Game 1: Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators (2 p.m. ET, USA)
Round-Robin: Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers (3 p.m. ET, NBC)
Round-Robin: St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
Game 1: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (joined in progress 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
Game 1: Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks (10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Scheifele, Laine injured as Jets lose Game 1; Maurice sounds off on Tkachuk

By Adam GretzAug 2, 2020, 1:22 AM EDT
The Winnipeg Jets’ postseason got off to a terrible start on Saturday night.

Not only did they lose Game 1 of their qualifying round series to the Calgary Flames, 4-1, but they also watched as two of their best forwards — Mark Scheifele and Patrick Laine — exited the game due to injury.

The big one at the moment is Scheifele who had to leave the game early in the first period with an apparent left leg injury.

The injury happened he was awkwardly tied up along the boards with Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk. Replays showed that during the collision Tkachuk’s skate came up and hit the back of Scheifele’s heel.

You can see the entire sequence in the video above.

Jets coach Paul Maurice was livid after the game, calling the play intentional on Tkachuk’s part and a “filthy, disgusting” kick that could have ended Scheifele’s career.

He twice referred to the play as “filthy.”

Scheifele was in obvious pain and was unable to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the ice. The Jets announced that he would not return for the game.

If he has to miss time this could potentially be a crushing blow to the Jets’ hopes this postseason. Scheifele is one of the most productive forwards in the league and is arguably Winnipeg’s best player.

In 71 games during the regular season he had 29 goals and 44 assists.

As if his injury was not enough, the Jets also lost Laine late in the third period. He also did not return. His injury appeared to be an arm injury following a battle with Calgary’s Mark Giordano behind the net. Giordano attempted to check Laine — only to have Laine knock him to the ice — and then gave him a cross-check to the wrist area. Laine was also checked by Sam Bennett into the boards during that sequence. It is not yet clear which part contributed to his injury.

He finished his shift but did not play again after that.

Petry’s OT goal lifts Canadiens to Game 1 win over Penguins

Canadiens
Getty
By Adam GretzAug 1, 2020, 11:50 PM EDT
Jeff Petry was the surprising hero for the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night when his goal at the 13:57 mark of overtime lifted his team to a stunning 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their qualifying round series.

If the Canadiens are going to pull off this upset, it is going to be because of games like this.

The recipe?

A great performance from Carey Price in net (check), a little bit of puck luck (check), and some young players stepping up in big moments (check again).

Here is a look at Petry’s goal that won it.

A few other takeaways from the Canadiens’ win:

Two of Montreal’s best young players made huge impacts

While Price did his part to keep the Canadiens in it early and continued to make huge saves all night, a couple of young cornerstone players made big contributions of their own.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nick Suzuki both scored goals in the win, while Suzuki in particular had an impressive game.

His goal in the second period gave the Canadiens a 2-0 lead and was an absolutely beautiful, pinpoint snipe off the rush. He also played an outstanding two-way game and made an impact all over the ice. They are two of Montreal’s youngest players and getting efforts like that in their first postseason game has to make Canadiens’ fans happy.

Missed opportunities for the Penguins

If the Penguins end up losing this series they are going to have nightmares about this game because they had no shortage of opportunities to win it.

At the center of those missed opportunities was a dreadful power play performance that saw them convert on just one of their seven opportunities. They failed to score on an extended 5-on-3 early in the third period with the game tied, looked even worse on their next power play that period, then failed on an opportunity in overtime.

As if all of that was not enough, Conor Sheary missed the net on a penalty shot with just over three minutes to play in regulation.

Vintage Carey Price

Everyone knew coming into this series that the Canadiens’ best chance was a huge performance from Price.

The concern with that is that over the past couple of years he has not always been the dominant goalie that he was during his prime.

He is, however, still very capable of being that goalie in stretches. He showed that on Saturday by stopping 39 of 41 shots in the win. He was at his best in the first 10 minutes when the Penguins stormed out of the gate and carried the play. Price’s ability to slam the door and keep Pittsburgh off the scoreboard helped set the tone for the rest of the game.

Flames-Jets stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Flames-Jets stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 1, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Saturday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Flames and Jets. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flames-Jets stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The only all-Canadian matchup in the Qualifying Round will be the first-ever postseason meeting between Winnipeg and Calgary and just the second game between these clubs this season as the final two games of the season series were cancelled due to play being halted in March.

The Jets are in the postseason for the third straight season after just two playoff appearances in the franchise’s first 17 seasons in the league. The Flames were the top seed in the Western Conference last season before getting upset in the opening round by Colorado in 5 games. Calgary has won just one playoff series in the last 14 seasons since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2004.

Out of all the 24 teams returning to play, Winnipeg has the longest active winning streak having ended the regular season with 4 straight wins. They are the only playoff team that has not lost since February – with their last defeat coming in the building they’ll play this entire postseason in, having lost at Edmonton on Feb. 29.

WHAT: Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Saturday, August 1, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Jets stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Aug. 1: Jets vs. Flames, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Livestream)
Monday, Aug. 3: Jets vs. Flames, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets, 4:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*, TBD

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

MORE:
2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule