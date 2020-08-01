Islanders-Panthers stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Saturday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Islanders and Panthers. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Panthers stream at 4 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This matchup features two clubs that needed a break as much as any when the league paused in mid-March. From the All-Star break through the final regular season games on March 11, only the Red Wings earned fewer points than the Panthers and Islanders.

The Islanders swept their three-game regular season series against the Panthers. New York held high-scoring Florida to four total goals throughout the sweep.

Florida last made the playoffs in 2016 and entering this season had made just two postseason appearances in the last 18 seasons. Since the Panthers entered the league for the 1993-94 season, they have only won a playoff series in one postseason – 1995-96 when they reached the Stanley Cup Final and were swept by Colorado.

This matchup pits two teams with opposite styles against each other. The Panthers were one of the highest-scoring teams in the league but were leaky in defense, while the Islanders were a top-10 defense but struggled to find the back of the net.

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto

WHEN: Saturday, August 1, 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Gord Miller, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Panthers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Panthers vs. Islanders, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Livestream)

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

MORE:

• 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule