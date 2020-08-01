MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Hurricanes-Rangers stream
Hurricanes-Rangers stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

By Sean LeahyAug 1, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Saturday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Hurricanes and Rangers. Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Hurricanes-Rangers stream at 11:30 a.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Carolina, despite being a wild card team a season ago, reached the Eastern Conference Final in what was its first playoff appearance since 2009. The Hurricanes have not played postseason hockey in consecutive seasons since 2001 and 2002. New York is back in the postseason after missing the playoffs the previous two years. Since 2006, the Rangers have made the playoffs 12 of 15 seasons.

At the time of the stoppage, the Rangers sat two points outside the second wild card but were one of the hottest teams in the league, winning 11 of 17 games (11-5-1) since February 9 – only Colorado had more points in this span.

The Rangers swept the four-game season series, their second time in the last three seasons taking all of the meetings against Carolina. Overall, New York has won 10 of the last 12 matchups in this series.

With 38 goals in 68 games, Sebastian Aho set a career high in his fourth year in the league after reaching 30 goals for the first time last season. His 38 goals were the most by a Hurricanes player since Eric Staal scored 40 in 2008-09.

Brendan Lemieux has been suspended for the first two games of this series for interference against Colorado’s Joonas Donskoi on March 11. Lemieux was assessed a minor penalty on the play. He will be eligible to play in the Rangers’ exhibition game on July 29 before serving his suspension.

WHAT: New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Saturday, August 1, 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 11:30 a.m. ET – NBCSN (Livestream)
Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Rangers – Hurricanes Game 1 starts with goal, huge hits, Williams – Strome fight

By James O'BrienAug 1, 2020, 12:38 PM EDT
The Rangers and Hurricanes are wasting no time creating playoff-level hatred in Game 1 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers. WIthin minutes, there was the first goal of the NHL Return to Play, big hits (that may have led to injuries), and an unlikely fight.

The action has been fast and furious so far, so check it out on NBCSN (stream it live here).

Slavin scores first goal of NHL Return, Fast gets hit hard

It took little time for Rangers – Hurricanes Game 1 to heat up.

So far, the biggest sequence happened about a minute in. First, Brady Skjei absolutely leveled former teammate Jesper Fast with a hard hit.

Fast would eventually leave the ice with a possible injury. But, before he could depart, Jaccob Slavin scored the first goal of the NHL Return to Play. Would the Hurricanes have scored that goal if the Rangers didn’t have an injured player on the ice?

Judge for yourself in the goal video above this post’s headline.

Another big hit in Rangers – Hurricanes Game 1, and a Williams – Strome fight

Skjei’s hit on Fast clearly set a tone. Not only were there a parade of penalties, but Marc Staal also landed a big check on Martin Necas.

It’s possible that the Necas hit on Staal inspired Justin Williams to fight with Ryan Strome. You could argue that maybe Williams shouldn’t be dropping the gloves, but the fight was an unlikely sight either way:

Phew. Game 1 of Rangers – Hurricanes remains at 1-0 as of this writing. A lot is happening, and quickly, though.

Shesterkin ‘unfit to play,’ Lundqvist gets Game 1 start for Rangers

By Sean LeahyAug 1, 2020, 11:38 AM EDT
Henrik Lundqvist will get the start for the Rangers against the Hurricanes in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier series.

Goaltender Igor Shestkin has been deemed “unfit to play,” making head coach David Quinn’s decision a little easier. Alexander Georgiev will serve as the backup Saturday afternoon.

New York was one of a handful of teams facing a goalie decision ahead of the Qualifying Round (Carolina was one of those teams and will start Petr Mrazek). Quinn said before Phase 3 that he would use training camp as a way to decide his starter.

Shesterkin started the Rangers’ lone exhibition game on Wednesday, with Lundqvist coming in for the final 28 minutes. For his case, Hank has enjoyed success against the Hurricanes. He won all three starts against Carolina during the regular season, stopping at least 39 shots in each game and recording a .947 save percentage.

This could be the final run for Lundqvist with the Rangers. His contract doesn’t expire until after the 2020-21 NHL season, but Shesterkin emerged as the No. 1 before the March pause. He’s now appeared in the franchise’s last 128 playoff games, dating back to the 2006 Eastern Conference Finals. The streak is the third-longest in NHL history behind Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy.

Due to the NHL’s new catch-all “unfit to play” phrase for when players don’t practice or play, it’s unlikely we’ll know what’s up with Shesterkin.

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Livestream)
Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes series preview
2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule
Predictions for 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers
Why your team won’t (and will) win the Stanley Cup this season
NHL Power Rankings: Stanley Cup-less veterans to root for

Game On: NHL restart a small step toward return to normalcy

Associated PressAug 1, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT
TORONTO — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman took a short break from watching the final few exhibition games Thursday to ponder the significance of awarding the Stanley Cup some two months from now – should all go as planned.

The magnitude of the task it took to simply reach the cusp of resuming play following a four-and-a-half month pause certainly suggests this year’s celebration has the potential of being a shared experience.

”That’s a very profound question, and I think the answer is extraordinary times present extraordinary challenges. And it takes an extraordinary group of people with an extraordinary effort to get the result you want,” Bettman told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

”If you look at the NHL family as a whole, starting with our fans, our players, our people at the league office and our club, the focus, the determination, the desire and the effort – assuming we’re able to get to that goal – will have been the ultimate collaboration,” he added. ”I believe whoever ultimately hoists the Stanley Cup will deserve it in ways we couldn’t have imagined, and probably still can’t.”

The first step towards closing the NHL’s most unique season begins Saturday, with the start of the expanded 24-team playoffs in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta.

A nine-day slate of a potentially 52 games — depending on the results of the eight best-of-five series — will begin with the Carolina Hurricanes facing the New York Rangers at noon (Eastern) in Toronto. The top four teams in each conference, meanwhile, will play a round-robin series to determine seeding for the first round to begin Aug. 11.

Rust will certainly play a factor, given how the exhibition games over the past three days featured a mix of sloppy and surreal.

The crispness might take some time to develop after months with no action, and the ice conditions will need to be monitored in the summer heat – even in empty arenas – with as many as three games a day.

With players eager to hit opponents after weeks of practices and scrimmages, New York rivals Johnny Boychuk and Brendan Lemieux dropped the gloves for an old-time hockey tussle.

So much for self-isolation.

Keep in mind, too, what might spill over with teams quarantining in a ”bubble” in the same hotels – though staying on separate floors.

”The chance for weirdness is probably inevitable,” New York Islanders veteran Cal Clutterbuck said.

”I’m sure there’ll be a lot of head down, walk right by, maybe just give a quick nod if you run into somebody,” he added, before breaking into a laugh. ”I’m sure it’ll be civil but strange, although you never know.”

Little seems normal in the age of COVID-19.

Not the mostly empty streets of downtown Toronto, where the hustle and bustle of the business-suited crowd and tourists is down to a trickle.

The entrances of the Royal York Hotel, where some teams are staying, were completely fenced off and covered in black tarp featuring NHL and NHL playoff logo, with a notable security presence at each entry point.

Though hockey was being played inside Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, there was no hint of it outside the building.

Maple Leaf Square, usually packed with throngs of fans, was instead fenced off, and the benches used by a handful of NHL and arena staff enjoying a late lunch.

Even the Hockey Hall of Fame was essentially empty. It’s averaging about 100 visitors a day since it opened two weeks ago, as opposed to the usual 1,000.

”This is steady by comparison to a month ago,” an employee at the Hall of Fame’s gift store cracked, pointing to the two customers inside.

For Maple Leafs and Oilers players, there’s no such thing as home-ice advantage. They’ll be getting changed in the visitors’ locker room when called for and certainly won’t be sleeping in their own beds.

”I think the reality definitely set in yesterday,” Oilers goalie Mike Smith said Monday, a day after teams moved into their respective bubbles. ”You bring your luggage into a hotel room after you drive to the rink 10 minutes from your house.”

In Toronto, the city in early August would be buzzing if not for the coronavirus.

The long-standing Caribbean Carnival two-week long street fest was supposed to open this weekend. The Toronto Blue Jays are spending their entire season south of the border. And the Canadian National Exhibition, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, would be gearing up to open in a few weeks.

Chosen as one the NHL’s two hubs is a point of pride for Toronto Mayor John Tory, even if it means fans can’t attend.

”We consider ourselves over others – like it or not – to be the hockey capital of the world, and so this kind of reinforces that,” Tory said. And he doesn’t mind Edmonton being chosen to host the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final, even if it means the Maple Leafs win their first championship since 1967 in Alberta.

Tory has already made initial plans for the Cup celebration.

”If it needs to be a one-car parade with no spectators on Bay Street, we will have such a parade,” Tory said. ”So long as the one car has the Stanley Cup in it, I won’t care beyond that.”

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault hopes the return of hockey can represent one small step in a return to normalcy.

Vigneault has good reason to hope after spending part of the NHL break in his native Quebec. His first stop was visiting his parents at a senior care residence, where his 87-year-old mother is battling dementia.

Both came out on their second-floor balcony, from where he enjoyed a brief chat.

”It was a cold day in May, but it was a good day for my mom. She recognized me,” Vigneault said. ”This moment was no doubt the highlight of my quarantine.”

The Wraparound: Hockey is back as NHL Return to Play begins

By Sean LeahyAug 1, 2020, 9:15 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 NHL Return to Play. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

The Hurricanes will definitely be without a defenseman. The Rangers could potentially not have their top-scoring blue liner Saturday afternoon.

Rod Brind’Amour said that Dougie Hamilton will not play in Game 1 (12 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream). He’s missed practices this week but did skate after the team did on Friday. He’s “getting better for sure,” said the Carolina head coach. The defenseman broke his leg in January and did not return before the league pause in March.

Tony DeAngelo, meanwhile, could get into Game 1 for the Rangers. Head coach David Quinn said he will be a game-time decision. That could open to the door for Libor Hajek to take his spot.

One mystery for both teams is who will start in goal for both teams. Brind’Amour will be choosing between Petr Mrazek and James Reimer, while Quinn has the Igor Shesterkin vs. Henrik Lundqvist decision.

NHL GAMES TODAY

Game 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 3 p.m. ET (NBC; live stream): Edmonton won exactly half of its home games this season (17-11-6, .588 pts%) and went 20-14-3 (.581) on the road. Their home record was tied for 17th in the league in terms of points percentage but they did boast the best power play at home this season (31.7%) – although not surprising considering the Oilers had the best overall power play in the NHL this season (29.5%). Chicago, after finishing last in the Central Division and six points back of the second wild card spot when play was halted in March, is one of the beneficiaries of the 24-team format – now competing for another Cup.

Game 1: Panthers vs. Islanders, 4 p.m. ET (NBCSN; live stream): After winning two Vezina Trophies with Columbus, Sergei Bobrovsky signed a seven-year, $70 million contract with the Panthers last summer. However, he struggled in his first year in Florida, going 23-19-6 with a .900 save percentage. This matchup pits two teams with opposite styles against each other. The Panthers were one of the highest-scoring teams in the league but were leaky in defense, while the Islanders were a top-10 defense but struggled to find the back of the net.

Game 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET (NBC; live stream): Pittsburgh has been one of the many teams to benefit a bit on the injury front thanks to the long break. The biggest addition to their lineup will be a healthy Jake Guentzel, who suffered a scary shoulder injury after scoring a goal on Dec. 30 vs. Ottawa. He was given a 4-6 month timeline after surgery. The Canadiens will undoubtedly be relying on goalie Carey Price to give them a fighting shot against one of the most talented teams in the Eastern Conference. Price, the last goalie to win the Hart Trophy in 2015, started an NHL-high 58 games in the regular season and posted a .909 save percentage.

Game 1: Jets vs. Flames, 10:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN; live stream): The only all-Canadian matchup in the Qualifying Round will be the first-ever postseason meeting between Winnipeg and Calgary and just the second game between these clubs this season as the final two games of the season series were cancelled due to play being halted in March. Out of all the 24 teams returning to play, Winnipeg has the longest active winning streak having ended the regular season with four straight wins. They are the only playoff team that has not lost since February – with their last defeat coming in the building they’ll play this entire postseason in, having lost at Edmonton on Feb. 29.

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 1: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2 p.m. ET (USA Network)
Round-robin: Flyers vs. Bruins, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)
Round-robin: Blues vs. Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 1: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET (NHL Network)
Game 1: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

