Canadiens-Penguins stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

This series features the largest regular-season points gap of any Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup.

This series features the largest regular-season points gap of any Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup. The fifth-seeded Penguins were 15 points above the 12th-seeded Canadiens when the league paused in March.

While Pittsburgh was in the middle of a tight race in the Metro Division, Montreal was staring at a third straight season without playoff hockey. Now, the most decorated franchise in terms of Stanley Cups will have a chance at another title thanks to the Return to Play format.

This is the Penguins’ 14th straight postseason appearance, longest active streak in the NHL. But they’ll be hoping to avoid a repeat of last season, when they were swept out of the First Round by the Islanders. Pittsburgh hasn’t lost their opening round series in back-to-back years since 2010-11 and 2011-12.

The Penguins were playing some of their worst hockey of the season at the time of the stoppage. They had a season-long six-game losing streak in late February and had lost eight of their final 11 games ahead of the pause. The Canadiens saw their playoff hopes slipping over the last month of the regular season. They lost in regulation in each of their final three games before the stoppage and sat 10 points back of the second wild card.

The Canadiens and Penguins finished their regular-season series on Feb. 14, with Pittsburgh taking two of the three games. Price started all three games for Montreal, while Crosby missed the first two matchups with a core muscle injury.

WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto

WHEN: Saturday, August 1, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (Livestream)

Monday, Aug. 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Penguins vs. Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Canadiens vs. Penguins*

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

