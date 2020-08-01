MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Canadiens Penguins NHL Stanley Cup Qualifier preview Crosby Drouin
Getty Images

Canadiens-Penguins stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

By Sean LeahyAug 1, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

NBC’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Saturday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Canadiens and Penguins. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Canadiens-Penguins stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This series features the largest regular-season points gap of any Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup. The fifth-seeded Penguins were 15 points above the 12th-seeded Canadiens when the league paused in March.

While Pittsburgh was in the middle of a tight race in the Metro Division, Montreal was staring at a third straight season without playoff hockey. Now, the most decorated franchise in terms of Stanley Cups will have a chance at another title thanks to the Return to Play format.

This is the Penguins’ 14th straight postseason appearance, longest active streak in the NHL. But they’ll be hoping to avoid a repeat of last season, when they were swept out of the First Round by the Islanders. Pittsburgh hasn’t lost their opening round series in back-to-back years since 2010-11 and 2011-12.

The Penguins were playing some of their worst hockey of the season at the time of the stoppage. They had a season-long six-game losing streak in late February and had lost eight of their final 11 games ahead of the pause. The Canadiens saw their playoff hopes slipping over the last month of the regular season. They lost in regulation in each of their final three games before the stoppage and sat 10 points back of the second wild card.

The Canadiens and Penguins finished their regular-season series on Feb. 14, with Pittsburgh taking two of the three games. Price started all three games for Montreal, while Crosby missed the first two matchups with a core muscle injury.

WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Saturday, August 1, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (Livestream)
Monday, Aug. 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Penguins vs. Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Canadiens vs. Penguins*

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

MORE:
2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Flames-Jets stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Flames-Jets stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 1, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Saturday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Flames and Jets. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flames-Jets stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The only all-Canadian matchup in the Qualifying Round will be the first-ever postseason meeting between Winnipeg and Calgary and just the second game between these clubs this season as the final two games of the season series were cancelled due to play being halted in March.

The Jets are in the postseason for the third straight season after just two playoff appearances in the franchise’s first 17 seasons in the league. The Flames were the top seed in the Western Conference last season before getting upset in the opening round by Colorado in 5 games. Calgary has won just one playoff series in the last 14 seasons since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2004.

Out of all the 24 teams returning to play, Winnipeg has the longest active winning streak having ended the regular season with 4 straight wins. They are the only playoff team that has not lost since February – with their last defeat coming in the building they’ll play this entire postseason in, having lost at Edmonton on Feb. 29.

WHAT: Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Saturday, August 1, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Jets stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Aug. 1: Jets vs. Flames, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Livestream)
Monday, Aug. 3: Jets vs. Flames, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets, 4:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*, TBD

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

MORE:
2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Islanders top Panthers in Game 1, lose Johnny Boychuk

islanders panthers game 1
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 1, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Islanders edged the Panthers, 2-1, in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier series.

After a pair of opening games that featured plenty of goals and action, Islanders-Panthers was a tight-checking, low-scoring affair. Not surprising that a Barry Trotz team was involved.

New York struck first midway through the opening period when Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his third goal as an Islander. A defensive zone turnover by Panthers defenseman Riley Stillman allowed Derick Brassard the time and space to find a streaking Pageau.

Islanders lose Boychuk

New York played the final 28 minutes without Johnny Boychuk after the defenseman took a high hit from Mike Matheson in the second period. The original call on the ice was a five-minute major, but officials reviewed the play and reduced it to a two-minute illegal check to the head minor.

The Islanders did get a measure of revenge 55 seconds later as Anthony Beauvillier‘s one-timer beat Sergei Bobrovsky.

Trotz did not have an update on Boychuk immediately after the game.

“When I looked at it, I thought at first Johnny’s head was down and I thought [Matheson] got him pretty good with the hit on the head,” Trotz said. “They looked at it, and they reviewed it. I trust their judgement. I won’t agree with it because of the fact I want to protect my players. I thought it was borderline. I trust the referees. They looked at it and they have a lot more experience at refereeing than I do.”

Florida started the final 20 minutes with a surge as Jonathan Huberdeau cut the lead to 2-1 just 23 seconds in. But any thoughts of a comeback was put to bed by Semyon Varlamov, who finished with 27 saves, and the Islanders as a whole after limiting the Panthers to just five shots in the third period. Bobrovsky matched his counterpart at the other with 26 saves, including 15 over the final two periods.

“Bob was really good tonight,” said Huberdeau. “He’s going to be good the whole series. We just have to put the puck in the net.”

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers (Islanders lead series 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*
Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Kubalik, Blackhawks dominate in disastrous Game 1 for Oilers

By James O'BrienAug 1, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT
2 Comments

If only starting Mike Smith was the only thing that went wrong for the Oilers as the Blackhawks dominated them in Game 1.

While the Oilers scored some late goals to make the score look more respectable, the Blackhawks still convincingly won Game 1 by a 6-4 score on Saturday. By just about any measure, Edmonton has massive, massive work to do.

Tippett must find answers for Oilers after Blackhawks control Game 1

Now, starting Smith in Game 1 certainly wasn’t the best decision. When Mikko Koskinen finally relieved Smith about midway through the second period, it felt inevitable, although people were surprised it even took that long.

But if only it were so simple as to lay every bit of trouble at Smith’s feet.

Instead, the Blackhawks handed the Oilers a steady beating in Game 1. Chicago controlled puck possession, high-danger chances, and plenty of other factors. Sometimes, shot totals don’t tell you a lot. Here, you can look at Chicago’s shots on goal advantage (42-29) and get a taste of how lopsided this one was.

Smith over Koskinen merely ranks as one of the biggest problems. People will rightly ask plenty of questions, including: were the Oilers properly prepared — physically, structurally — for Game 1 against the Blackhawks? If not, then it’s another mark against Tippett.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

You’ll need to dig deep to feel too great about anything for the Oilers.

It’s not the greatest sign when the Oilers’ vaunted power play is productive, but the Oilers still get throttled. Granted, that’s not to say that Edmonton won the special teams battle, though. The Blackhawks feasted on the power play, with Jonathan Toews starting the bleeding and Dominik Kubalik taking it from there.

Kubalik doesn’t miss a beat from stellar rookie season; Mixed feelings for top Oilers

If there was concern about Kubalik failing to carry over strong work from his 2019-20 debut, such fears looked unfounded after the Blackhawks dominated Game 1 against the Oilers.

Kubalik set a rookie playoff debut record with five points (two goals and three assists) based on his work through the first two periods. Things settled down in a scoreless third period, for whatever that’s worth to what must be a shaken-up Oilers squad.

On one hand, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl produced on offense for Edmonton. They helped the Oilers score three times on the PP in Game 1. McDavid ended Game 1 with a goal and three assists, while Draisaitl produced two points (1G, 1A).

On the other hand, the two Oilers superstars weren’t immune to Edmonton’s profound defensive/even-strength struggles against the Blackhawks. Both McDavid and Draisaitl likely realize they need to do more or this 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifier series could get ugly. Or at least they need a whole lot more from their teammates — yet most of us realize that this team leans on McDavid and Draisaitl as much as any NHL team relies on its biggest names.

Game 1 was deeply ugly for the Oilers, while the Blackhawks hope to make a 1-0 series lead even prettier.

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks (Blackhawks lead series 1-0)

Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*, TBD

* – If necessary

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Matt Dumba gives emotional speech against racism before Blackhawks – Oilers

By James O'BrienAug 1, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT
7 Comments

The NHL shared a presentation against racism before Game 1 of Blackhawks – Oilers. That video wasn’t the highlight though. Instead, Wild defenseman Matt Dumba provided the most powerful moment with a heartfelt speech calling for more action against racism — in hockey and beyond.

Dumba shared his emotional perspective as a key member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance.

“Hockey is a great game, but it can be a whole lot greater … and it starts with all of us,” Dumba said as part of his powerful speech.

Following his speech, Matt Dumba kneeled during the U.S. national anthem while Blackhawks goalie Malcolm Subban and Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse put their hands on Dumba’s shoulders.

Credit Dumba for showing incredible courage. He made that speech by himself, on a national scale.

Akim Aliu and Evander Kane serve as the co-founders of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, with Dumba, Trevor Daley, Wayne Simmonds, Chris Stewart, and Joel Ward serving as members of the executive committee. The Hockey Diversity Alliance formed in June, stating their goal is “to eradicate racism and intolerance” in hockey.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Here is Dumba’s full speech:

“I’d like to say thank you to all the fans watching at home, and all the people making a positive difference in the world right now. We appreciate you. I know none of us have to be reminded right now about how our day to day lives have been affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. So I hope this Stanley Cup Playoffs can bring a little normality and peace of mind to these times of uncertainty.

“I’ll transition to a topic that’s very important to me, my fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance and the NHL. During this pandemic, something unexpected but long overdue occurred. The world woke up to the existence of systematic racism and how deeply rooted it is in our society. For those unaffected by systematic racism or are unaware, I’m sure some of you believe that this topic has garnered too much attention these last couple of months. But let me assure you that it has not. Racism is a manmade creation. All it does is deteriorate from our collective prosperity. Racism is everywhere and we need to fight against it.

“On behalf of the NHL and the Hockey Diversity Alliance, we vow and promise to stand up for justice and fight for what is right. I know first-hand, as a minority playing the great game of hockey, the unexplainable and difficult challenges that come with it. The Hockey Diversity Alliance and the NHL want kids to feel safe, comfortable and free-minded every time they enter the arena.

“So I stand in front of you today, on behalf of those groups, and promise you that we will fight against injustice and fight for what is right. I hope this inspires a new generation of hockey players and hockey fans. Because Black Lives Matter. Breonna Taylor’s life matters. Hockey is a great game. But it could be a whole lot greater. And it starts with all of us.”

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.