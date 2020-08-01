Blackhawks-Oilers stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

NBC’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Saturday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Blackhawks and Oilers. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Blackhawks-Oilers stream at 3 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Chicago, after finishing last in the Central Division and six points back of the second wild card spot when play was halted in March, is one of the beneficiaries of the 24-team format – now competing for another Stanley Cup. Edmonton was second in the Pacific Division when the season paused, but due to the Return to Play format is the one team who has moved from being in a position to host a First Round playoff series to now having to compete in the Qualifying Round.
Edmonton won exactly half of its home games this season (17-11-6) and went 20-14-3 on the road. Their home record was tied for 17th in the league in terms of points percentage but they did boast the best power play at home this season (31.7%) – although not surprising considering the Oilers had the best overall power play in the NHL this season (29.5%).
Connor McDavid and Alex DeBrincat former junior hockey teammates: The two played on a line together with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League in 2014-15.
Chicago is back in the postseason for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons but they have not won a playoff series since winning the Cup over Tampa in 2015.
WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Saturday, August 1, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Oilers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks
Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (Livestream)
Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*, TBD
