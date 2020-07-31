MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Roundtable: Return to Play storylines; Stanley Cup underdogs

By Sean LeahyJul 31, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
What’s the biggest aspect of the entire Return to Play that you’re most intrigued by?

James O’Brien, NHL writer: The larger answer is how the NHL will handle any COVID-19 outbreaks/infections. But that’s not a whole lot of fun to talk about, is it?

So, instead of that … I’m really curious to see if the presentation comes together. Personally, I lean toward “less is more,” especially since the sounds of the game are so soothing. But the NHL wants to grab attention and keep it, so will the league find the right balance between style and substance? Might that formula change as time goes along?

(COVID-19 permitting, of course.)

Sean Leahy, NHL writer: How will players be able to deal with bubble life for potentially two months? During a normal playoff there are road trips and then those days when you play at home and can sleep in your own bed and see your family. This could be one very long road trip without the chance to see your family until the conference final. Could that almost be a benefit, where their life is strictly going to the rink for practices and games and back to the hotel to hang out with your teammates. It might serve as a boost to team chemistry and team morale.

Adam Gretz, NHL writer: Pretty much everything about the format and how all of it is going to be perceived as it plays out in front of us. There is always an element of unpredictability to hockey, and especially in the playoffs, and I feel like all of that is going to get kicked up an extra notch this season. The lack of travel, the lack of crowds, the fact there are an extra eight teams in the field to potentially get hot and go on runs, and how pretty much everything that happened during the regular season is now meaningless. This is for all intents and purposes the start of a new season after a four-month offseason. It does not matter who was hot or cold when we last saw hockey. This is a fresh start with fully healthy rosters. What happens if Montreal or Chicago, teams that had no chance of making the playoffs, get hot? What if Pittsburgh or Toronto loses and then wins the draft lottery? There are so many chaotic possibilities here.

Michael Finewax, Rotoworld Senior Hockey Writer/Editor: I am interested to see how much better all teams are going to play without travelling. You often see tired teams in the post-season, especially when there is a lot of travel (in the Western Conference especially as the cities are usually spaced out quite a bit over three time zones) and I am expecting the play to be fast and exciting once everyone shakes out their doldrums.

Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor, NHL content:  I’m most curious to see whether the top four teams in each conference will struggle when they match up against their opponent from the Qualifying Round. Those teams that emerge from their best-of-five series will have played at least a few games at playoff-level intensity. The top four teams are simply playing Round Robin games for seeding – hardly the same stakes. I would not be surprised to see a healthy dose of First Round upsets given this year’s unique format.

Getty Images

Which team not considered a favorite do you think can make a deep run?

James O’Brien, NHL writer: Just about everyone has that team that lures them in with a siren call of potential, despite all of the times they dropped the ball. Lately, the Calgary Flames have been that team. They have their flaws, particularly in net. Also, Mark Giordano isn’t getting any younger, and Johnny Gaudreau seems like he’s almost going through an identity crisis.

And …yet, and … yet. I look at some of the strengths of that Flames team and can’t help but wonder if they might be able to put a run together. Yeah, I’m a sucker.

Sean Leahy, NHL writer: A goaltender carrying his team through the postseason is almost an annual tradition. Connor Hellebuyck carried the Jets during the regular season, which is why he’s likely to win the Vezina Trophy (and should have been a Hart finalist). Winnipeg’s not lacking for offensive weapons, and if their blue line can do a better job at suppressing shots at even strength, they could knock a few teams off.

Adam Gretz, NHL writer: I was a lot higher on Nashville during the season than most people were, so, what the heck, I am going to stick with that. Their special teams were a disaster this season, but they were a really good team at even-strength and I still like the roster overall. The biggest thing they need is one of their goalies to play at least reasonably well and both of them are very capable of doing that. Maybe a fresh start helps one of them get on the right track.

Michael Finewax, Rotoworld Senior Hockey Writer/Editor: The Vancouver Canucks. They have a lot of exciting, young players (Elias Pettersson, Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser) up front with some veterans like J.T. Miller, Antoine Roussel and the returning Micheal Ferland. They have a good defense with Quinn Hughes, Alexander Edler and Tyler Myers leading the way. But I am a big Jacob Markstrom fan and I think he can backstop the Canucks into the second round of the playoffs at the very least. I hope I don’t look bad and have Minnesota knock them out in the play-in round.

Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor, NHL content: I’ll go with Toronto. The Leafs have a couple of holes in their roster, but they were the 3rd-highest scoring team this season and have the talent to beat anyone. They’ll need Frederik Andersen to stay healthy, but if he does, I think Toronto has a serious chance. Remember: this team had two tries to eliminate the eventual East champion Bruins last year, but lost Games 6 and 7.

Plus, how can you ignore the fact that Toronto will be playing in their home arena through the Second Round? The stars may be aligning for the Leafs to end their 53-year Cup drought.

Stanley Cup
Getty
By Adam GretzJul 31, 2020, 10:05 AM EDT
There are 24 teams in the NHL’s two hub cities for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and one of them is going to emerge as the winner.

That means 23 teams are going to fall short. The odds are not in your team’s favor.

The entire format (extra teams, a four-month layoff from the regular season, no travel, etc.) adds even more uncertainty and unpredictability to the playoffs and, quite honestly, probably anything is capable of happening this postseason.

With that in mind let us take a quick look at why your favorite team can, and can not, be the one team to win it all.

Arizona Coyotes

Why they won’t win: It is just hard to imagine a team without a true impact player at center winning the Stanley Cup.

Why they can win: When you have two outstanding goalies — and the Coyotes absolutely do in Antti Raanta and Darcy Kuemper — you will always have a chance.

Boston Bruins

Why they won’t win: They are still a fairly top-heavy team offensively and could eventually run into a deeper team that could cancel out their top line and win the depth game.

Why they can win: They have been the best team in the NHL this season and only lost 14 games in regulation.

Calgary Flames

Why they won’t win: They overachieved in the regular season a year ago and have regressed back to being what they truly are — a solid, but unspectacular team.

Why they can win: Johnny Gaudreau gets a fresh start after the four-month break and has a breakout postseason performance to carry the team.

Carolina Hurricanes

Why they won’t win: I just don’t know if I trust the goaltending situation. That could be their undoing.

Why they can win: Their defense is so good, especially if Dougie Hamilton plays, that it may not matter what their goaltenders do.

Chicago Blackhawks

Why they won’t win: They were on track for a third straight non-playoff season, have not won a playoff series in five years, were the 12th place team in a mediocre Western Conference, the 23rd overall team in the NHL, have a lousy defense, and put up the white flag on their season when they traded their pending free agents before the trade deadline.

Why they can win: There is always the possibility that Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith, and Corey Crawford go on a two-month tear and leave a path of destruction in their wake.

Colorado Avalanche

Why they won’t win: Even though the duo of Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz has been really good this year, that might be the one question mark I have.

Why they can win: The roster is loaded and set up for sustained long-term success. They should be considered one of the top contenders in the entire league.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Why they won’t win: Great story this season, better team than anyone gave them credit for at the start and have overcome a ton. Part of it still feels like a mirage.

Why they can win: Seth Jones and Zach Werenski are studs on defense and can shut things down.

Dallas Stars

Why they won’t win: They simply do not score enough goals. On the other hand…

Why they can win: They simply do not give up any goals.

Edmonton Oilers

Why they won’t win: No depth. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can only do so much.

Why they can win: Nobody else in the league has the two aforementioned megastars and those guys are capable of greatness.

Florida Panthers

Why they won’t win: Absolutely no defensive structure on this team.

Why they can win: Sergei Bobrovsky slays his postseason demons and plays like the goalie they threw $70 million at.

Minnesota Wild

Why they won’t win: Nothing about this roster says “Stanley Cup team.”

Why they will win: Maybe 2020 is crazy enough for the Minnesota Wild to win it all.

Montreal Canadiens

Why they won’t win: They were the 24th place team in the league for a reason. One of those big reasons: They do not have enough finishers offensively.

Why they can win: Carey Price goes back in time to the 2014-15 season and channels his all-world self.

Nashville Predators

Why they won’t win: Goaltending and special teams have both been a season long issue. Those are bad issues to have.

Why they can win: If they can find a way to fix one (or both) of those issues this is still a great team on paper.

New York Islanders

Why they won’t win: They have been a painfully average team for most of the season and were a bit overrated last year.

Why they will win: Barry Trotz is a top-tier coach and I believe in his ability to squeeze the most out of a sub-par roster.

New York Rangers

Why they won’t win: By nearly every objective measure (shot attempts, shots on goal, scoring chances, expected goals) this is a truly dreadful defensive hockey team.

Why they can win: Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad are great, and they have a lot of really good goalies they can lean on.

Philadelphia Flyers

Why they won’t win: I still do not fully trust their defense.

Why they can win: This was a truly outstanding team this season and they finally have a goalie.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Why they won’t win: The goaltending will be their ultimate undoing.

Why they can win: The rest of the roster is loaded with a couple of Hall of Famers and a bunch of All-Stars.

St. Louis Blues

Why they won’t win: There is a reason almost no team repeats as champions in the NHL. It takes a ton of luck.

Why they can win: They are still a great team and are getting Vladimir Tarasenko back after not having him for most of the season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Why they won’t win: Until this core actually does it there always be skepticism toward them.

Why they can win: It is the best team in the league on paper and the great teams eventually put it together.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Why they won’t win: The defense fails them again.

Why they can win: They have too much offensive talent to keep failing.

Vancouver Canucks

Why they won’t win: The bottom half of their lineup might be the worst of all 24 teams in the tournament.

Why they can win: They have a great young core of players that is worth tuning in to see every night.

Vegas Golden Knights

Why they won’t win: Marc-Andre Fleury struggles and they wait too long to turn to Robin Lehner (or do not turn to him at all).

Why they can win: When healthy and the goaltending is there this might be the best team in the West.

Washington Capitals

Why they won’t win: Braden Holtby can not get hot at the right time again and they have no Plan B behind him.

Why they can win: If Holtby does get hot this is still an elite roster.

Winnipeg Jets

Why they won’t win: The defense still has way too many holes.

Why they can win: Connor Hellebuyck can mask a lot of flaws.

• Do you want details on what it’s like to cover a game at an empty NHL arena? As in, a how even your parking spot is different-level of detail? Jason Gregor has you covered in detailing his experience during an Oilers “road” game in Edmonton. [Oilers Nation]

• Speaking of minute details, what about pucks that end up making seat covers look worse during those empty-arena games? Why, you have to clean them up with … uh, pool skimmers, of course. [NHL.com]

• “We’re all pretty gross. We’re children.” Former MLB player Huston Street told ESPN as much in this pretty gross story about body fluids during games. It’s good stuff … just maybe read up on the snot rockets and whatnot after breakfast/brunch. [ESPN]

• Sure, these aren’t typical circumstances for assessing players, for an expansion draft or otherwise. But Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis laid out what he’ll be scouting for during the NHL Return to Play nonetheless. [Seattle Times]

• Looking at Brad Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk, and other types of the new breed of pests. These pests don’t just annoy you with their antics; they also can aggravate you by beating you with their considerable skill. [Sports Illustrated]

William Nylander silenced at least some of his critics by authoring a strong 2019-20 season for the Maple Leafs. Of course, some will still have doubts until he delivers in the postseason. So, can Nylander pull that off? [The Hockey News]

• Here’s some good stuff on Vladimir Tarasenko getting back to speed as the Blues pick up the pace during the NHL Return to Play. [St. Louis Post-Dispatch]

• Can the Predators win their first Stanley Cup? To do so, they’ll have to answer a number of questions, including who they want to start in net. [A to Z Nashville]

• Considering how much better Ilya Samsonov was at times this season, it’s a bummer that he’s not an option behind (or in front of?) Braden Holtby. Credit the Capitals for lining up some other options, though, and it sounds like Vitek Vanecek earned the No. 2 gig over Pheonix Copley. [NBC Sports Washington]

• Back during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it was pretty stunning to see the Flames fall apart against the Avalanche. Sean Monahan said “it’s still in my head all the time.” [Calgary Herald]

NHL Return to Play: Predictions for 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers

By Sean LeahyJul 31, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
NHL exhibition games are over and it’s time for the real thing. The Return to Play begins this weekend as 24 teams vie to be crowned the 2019-20 Stanley Cup champion.

These unique times called for unique solutions from the NHL and NHLPA — thus the 24-team format with two hub cities. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to halt the regular season, we get to watch hockey in August. It’ll be different, and maybe a little weird with no fans in attendance, but we’ll hopefully see a completion to the season.

As the Stanley Cup Qualifiers begin Saturday, here are our picks for the eight best-of-five matchups as well as the final seeding for the round-robin. We’ll make our predictions for the NHL’s 2019-20 champion once we know what the First Round will look like.

How 2020 NHL playoffs will work: Format, seeding, locations, more for Stanley Cup playoffs

By James O'BrienJul 30, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
The NHL’s 24-team playoff begins on Saturday. But there could be questions about how the 2020 NHL playoffs will work. We’re here with answers, schedules and more.

Qualifiers begin August 1. See a full schedule here and below.

For more on how they settled on everything, including the CBA and Return to Play agreement, click here.

How the 24-team playoff format works

The NHL shared the “competitive format” for the 24-team playoff setup for how the 2020 NHL playoffs will work. The “round robin” pertains to the seeding for the top four teams in each conference. The “qualifying round” has previously been referred to as a “play-in” round. Toronto will host the  Eastern Conference teams at Scotiabank Arena, while Edmonton will have the Western Conference teams at Rogers Place.

Competitive Format

In each Conference, teams seeded by points percentage.

Round Robin: The top 4 teams play for First Round seeding (regular-season overtime rules in effect)

Qualifying Round: The remaining 8 teams play best-of-5 series to advance to the First Round (playoff overtime rules in effect)

First Round and Second Round: Format (seeding vs. bracket) and series lengths will be best-of-seven.

Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final: Best-of-7 series will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

* The winners from the Qualifying Round play the top 4 seeds in the First Round. Individual First Round series matchups remain to be determined.

RELATED: Final standings, draft lottery results

Stanley Cup playoffs schedule

EXHIBITION GAMES ON NBCSN

Tuesday, July 28
Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia  – 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Wednesday, July 29
Carolina vs. Washington – 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Chicago vs. St. Louis – 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

Sunday, Aug. 2Flyers vs. Bruins, 3 p.m. ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 3Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5Lightning vs. Bruins, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Penguins vs. Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Canadiens vs. Penguins*

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Panthers vs. Islanders, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*
Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets, TBD
Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets*, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 3: Stars vs. Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 3 p.m. ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*, TBD

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2 p.m. ET – USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*, TBD

(7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild

Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:45 p.m. ET – USA Network
Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks vs. Wild, TBD
Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks vs. Wild*, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Wild vs. Canucks*, TBD

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Aug. 1: Jets vs. Flames, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 3: Jets vs. Flames, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets, 4:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*, TBD

* – if necessary

Key Dates for 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL Free Agency, Draft

So, we just covered how the 2020 NHL playoffs will work and the “where” for the NHL’s playoff return to award a 2020 Stanley Cup. Let’s cover the “when.”

July 13: Training camps open (Phase 3) and 5 p.m. ET deadline for players to opt out
July 26: Teams report to their hub city
July 28-30: Exhibition games
Aug 1: Stanley Cup Qualifiers begin (Phase 4)
Aug 10: Phase 2 of NHL Draft Lottery to determine No. 1 overall pick
Aug 11: First Round begins
Aug 25: Second Round begins
Sept. 8: Conference Finals begin
Sept. 22: Stanley Cup Final begins
Oct 4: Last possible date for Stanley Cup to be awarded
Oct. 9-10: 2020 NHL Draft (must follow end of Cup Final and take place before free agency)
Mid-Oct.: free agent period opens
Nov. 17: Training camps open for 2020-21 season
Dec. 1: 2020-21 NHL season begins