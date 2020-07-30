• A little more on the Coyotes/John Chayka split: “After it appeared things remained status quo for Chayka and the Coyotes, he told Meruelo that he wanted to leave for an opportunity with that team: a job that would be a step up from NHL GM, into a role overseeing aspects of other sports teams in the owner’s portfolio. According to an NHL source, that team was the New Jersey Devils, whose owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer own the Philadelphia 76ers, Crystal Palace FC, multiple minor league teams, an esports team and, potentially in the future, the New York Mets.” [ESPN]
• Jesse Puljujarvi has left the door open for a return to the Oilers. [TSN]
• The NWHL is eyeing a January start for next season. [NWHL]
• Weeks after announcing it will be moving its program to Division I, St. Thomas University will be joining the CCHA for the 2021-22 season. [College Hockey News]
Vincent Trocheck was part of a wave of NHL players moved at the February trade deadline, jumping right into the lineup a day later for a learn-on-the-fly introduction to his new Carolina Hurricanes team.
Hardly an easy task.
”Obviously coming from a different team, you’re going to have a little bit of confusion,” he said. ”Different systems, different styles of play.”
Those new additions are in a different position as the NHL returns from its pandemic shutdown. They’ve had months to study film. They’ve had two-plus weeks of camp-style workouts to build chemistry with teammates. And that could provide a big boost for the teams that added them five months ago for a (delayed) run at the Stanley Cup.
”Anybody who got traded at the deadline for any team in this tournament, I think they’re going to benefit from it,” said New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz, whose team acquired center Jean-Gabriel Pageau from Ottawa.
That wasn’t the plan, of course, when teams made deals ahead of the Feb. 24 deadline, which saw a record 32 trades and a record-tying 55 players dealt that final day. The expectation for playoff-contending teams was for new arrivals to spend the final six weeks of the regular season carving out roles ahead of the postseason.
Instead, the coronavirus halted everything in March.
The league allowed teams to reopen facilities for voluntary workouts in June. Then came two weeks of training camp in July, leading to this weekend’s start of the playoffs featuring 24 teams divided between Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta.
Amid the shutdown, some injured players had time to heal. Coaches who took over during the season got their own fresh start. And trade-deadline acquisitions have had a chance to catch up, too, from Washington winger Ilya Kovalchuk to Vegas goaltender Robin Lehner.
Fittingly, it was one of those players – Conor Sheary, back with the Pittsburgh Penguins – who scored the first goal of the NHL’s restart in Tuesday’s exhibition loss to Philadelphia.
”Players come in, it’s at the end of the season, there’s probably a little bit of pressure to perform,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. ”You don’t know anybody. You’re unfamiliar with the coaches, with the system, your teammates – and then all of a sudden, you get four months kind of off.
”But that didn’t mean you were four months away from your coaches or your teammates. Now you’re in the group chats, you’re communicating with everybody. You know everybody personally a lot better. And then when you come back, it’s almost like: wow, it’s your second year with the team.”
Cooper’s Lightning – part of the Eastern Conference’s round robin for top seeds – acquired forwards Blake Coleman (from New Jersey) and Barclay Goodrow (from San Jose) in February.
Coleman said they were ”kind of thrown the kitchen sink as far as systems and trying to pick things up on the fly.”
”Obviously having a camp here has been great because I’m able to focus on the systems and really not have to worry about it in-game,” Coleman said. ”You kind of want that stuff to be just second nature and not have to think about it. I think it’s been good. It feels like I’m part of the team now and not just the new guy, and it’s exciting that we have this chance.”
Trocheck, who had 31 goals two seasons ago with Florida, said the time off helped him more than his seven games with Carolina by providing time to study more film. Then came camp workouts with teammates to become ”100% acclimated.”
”I think they’re the ones that need the time the most,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. ”You put a system in place and you kind of expect all the guys to grasp it, but you realize quickly that you watch it 100 hours a day, four months, you know it inside-out.
”Players, that’s not how they get it. They get it from practicing the reps.”
In all, 29 players acquired on deadline day are on NHL playoff rosters, spread across 17 of 24 teams. Other teams, like reigning Cup champion St. Louis and Winnipeg, made moves earlier in February.
”It was almost like I forgot we traded for them because they just fit so well, fit in so nicely,” Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said of Cody Eakin and Dylan DeMelo. ”It feels like they’ve been part of the group from the beginning. And maybe it’s because you pause and you have the restart that we do here right now, that everybody’s on that even footing.”
Blackhawks vs. Oilers: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifier Preview
The NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers kick off the Return to Play plan on August 1. This week, PHT will be previewing each series with a look at storylines and end with our predictions for the eight matchups.
(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks – TV schedule, start times, channels
Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 3 p.m. ET – NBC Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*, TBD Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*, TBD
Oilers – Blackhawks preview: Top storylines for Stanley Cup Qualifiers series
Crawford looked sharp during Wednesday’s exhibition win over the Blues. He stopped all 11 shots he faced in 30 minutes of action after only three practices following his recovery from COVID-19. If he can’t go in Game 1, Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia are Jeremy Colliton’s options.
Hampered by injuries over the last few seasons, Crawford had a solid 2019-20 with a .926 even strength save percentage during the regular season — good enough for sixth in the NHL among goalies with 30 appearances. It’s an important week for him to get up to speed and be ready for Saturday. There’s little room for error in the best-of-five series.
The productive duo have been incredibly important to the Oilers’ standing in the Western Conference. Their 77 combined goals this season was 35% of the team’s total output. It doesn’t begin with this season, of course. McDavid and Draisaitl have scored an NHL-best 197 goals since 2016-17 — 21.3% of the team’s entire goal total.
We know what they’re capable of doing. Beyond Connor and Leon is where the issue could halt the Oilers’ progress. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was next on the team with 22 goals, followed by James Neal‘s 19. But you need some context around Neal’s total. Remember when he scored eight times in their first six games? He’s goalless now since his New Year’s Eve hat trick, a span of 13 games before the pause.
An X-factor up front for Edmonton might Andreas Athanasiou, who was acquired at the February trade deadline. He was a 30-goal scorer last season, but struggled earlier this year in Detroit. The speedy winger played only nine games with the Oilers after the deal, but an extended summer camp could serve the pending restricted free agent well.
Oilers: Mike Green was one of the handful of NHL players to opt out of the Return to Play. Riley Sheahan didn’t finish the team’s scrimmage over the weekend and sat out Tuesday’s game against the Flames. He’s expected to be ready for Game 1. After dealing with a COVID-19 diagnosis, Caleb Jones returned but missed the exhibition game after being “nicked up,” according to head coach Dave Tippett.
Slowing Edmonton’s power play
A 29.5% success rate with the extra man from the Oilers’ power play was the best the NHL has seen since the 1978-79 Islanders went over 30%. It wasn’t so much volume that led to all those man advantage goals as it was the quality of their chances.
According to Natural Stat Trick, the Oilers were 21st in Corsi attempts for (530) and 22nd in total power play shots for (291). Other than scoring, what the unit did successfully was creating scoring chances per 60 minutes (58.77, first overall) and getting high-danger chances (23.8 per 60 minutes, fifth overall).
Chicago’s penalty was solid, ranking ninth in the NHL at 82.1%. They’ll be put to the test when down a man.
The Oilers’ goalies split their exhibition game against Calgary. Both played well with Smith allowing the lone goal after 20 shots faced. So who gets the Game 1 start? They shared the workload during the regular season and there was no hot hand to turn to with Smith being the only one to get three straight starts in the final month.
Koskinen has the edge of even strength save percentage .917 to .902 and had the fourth-best shorthanded save percentage at .901 (Smith was tied for first with .918). Tippett is familiar with Smith’s experience having coached him in two previous stops with the Stars and Coyotes.
Smith has the edge in rebound control and puck handling abilities. If you want to win the possession battle, having a goaltender who can perform well in those two category is a good start.
The Arizona Coyotes caught a break when the NHL opted to expand the postseason and return from the pandemic-related shutdown in a pair of Canadian bubbles.
Arizona was a long shot to make the playoffs when the season was halted in March and the rejiggered format puts them in the postseason for the first time since 2012.
The Coyotes also suffered a setback even before they got to the Edmonton bubble.
John Chayka, considered one of the NHL’s top general mangers, resigned from his position and was called a quitter by the franchise in a sternly worded news release Sunday.
The news broke the day the Coyotes left for Edmonton. So along with trying to prepare for their Stanley Cup qualifier series against Nashville, which opens Sunday, the Coyotes have to add avoiding outside distractions to their list.
”Yeah, that’s been said. A bunch of times. Trust me,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said from Edmonton. ”Guys have been great, we’re focused. It’s a focused group and they know how to deal with stuff like that, and we’re ready to go.”
The Coyotes have certainly had their share of off-ice distractions in recent years.
The NHL ran the franchise for four years after former owner Jerry Moyes took the team into bankruptcy in 2009. The Coyotes reached the 2012 Western Conference Finals but the financial constraints of being run by the league took a toll, in part leading to an eight-year playoff drought.
A new ownership group brought new hope in 2013, but turmoil surfaced again in 2015, when the city of Glendale voted to terminate a 15-year, $225 million lease agreement with the Coyotes for Gila River Arena.
Plans for a new shared arena with Arizona State University fell through in 2017 and the franchise’s future in the Phoenix area continued to remain in doubt.
Andrew Barroway gave the Coyotes a bit more financial flexibility when he bought a majority stake in the team in 2017. Current owner Alex Meruelo kept the franchise on an upward climb when he bought the team last year, clearing the way for Arizona to trade for high-scoring forwards Phil Kessel and Taylor Hall.
The Coyotes played well early in the season, but injuries to goalies Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta sent them tumbling down the standings to 11th in the Western Conference when the season was halted due to the pandemic.
The new-look postseason put Arizona in the Edmonton bubble and appearing to be in good shape with both goalies, along with Kessel, able to heal.
Then drama hit again.
Chayka, who became the youngest general manager in Northern American sports history at 31 four years ago, reportedly asked Meruelo permission to pursue another professional opportunity. The relationship apparently strained, Chayka was not invited to a dinner with Meruelo and new CEO Xavier Gutierrez to talk with Hall about a contract extension.
Chayka, who signed a contract extension through 2024 earlier this season, tendered his resignation Friday and the team did not hold back in its news release announcing the decision two days later.
”Chayka has chosen to quit on a strong and competitive team, a dedicated staff, and the Arizona Coyotes fans, the greatest fans in the NHL,” the team said.
The inopportune timing puts the Coyotes in the position of having to prepare for what should be a tough postseason series against the Predators while trying to shake off yet another off-ice distraction.
Being in a bubble should help them keep focus. So should their history of playing while uncertainty hangs over the franchise, especially in a playoff format that will be new to everyone.
”You work pretty hard to put yourself in position to play in the playoffs and with everything that went on, we’re in,” Coyotes forward Conor Garland said. ”We’ve just got to take advantage of it. Obviously, our first game, everyone’s going to be excited and it’s going to be a different situation than anyone’s ever had, but it’s new to everyone so it’s an even playing field.”
It will be – if the Coyotes can overcome the outside distractions.
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifier Preview
The NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers kick off the Return to Play plan on August 1. This week, PHT will be previewing each series with a look at storylines and end with our predictions for the eight matchups. In this case, it’s Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs.
(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets: TV schedule, start times, channels
Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN Tuesday, Aug. 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN Thursday, Aug. 6: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets, TBD Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets*, TBD Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*, TBD
Blue Jackets – Maple Leafs preview: Top storylines for Stanley Cup Qualifiers series
Will “underdog” theme work as well for Columbus as you’d expect?
John Tortorella’s Blue Jackets memorably swept a historically good Lightning team in the First Round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. With Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky gone, Torts’ group once again slips into the underdog role against the expensive, star-studded Maple Leafs.
While the Maple Leafs stumbled in ways the 2018-19 Lightning rarely did, the styles, on paper, would behoove Columbus once again.
How many times have we seen a defensive-minded underdog clamp down on a high-powered favorite, at least in the NHL? It’s a theme of the sport, and sometimes a polarizing one.
From a sheer pressure standpoint, one could picture a still-fairly-young Maple Leafs team “start to grip their sticks a little tight” if they struggle to break through against the Blue Jackets. The media won’t be kind to Toronto if they fall short during this best-of-five series against Columbus.
That said … there aren’t fans there to trot out Bronx Cheers. If there’s anything to the feeling that nervousness can build among fans, that might not be much of an issue.
Could that soothe some of the anxiousness? Or will that lack of nervous energy make it that much tougher to create offense versus a potentially smothering Blue Jackets system?
Can the Maple Leafs play adequate, NHL playoff-level defense?
One other thing that short-circuits some “underdog” talk is just how much the Maple Leafs struggle in certain areas of the game. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged the elephant in the room a few weeks ago.
“I don’t think it’s any secret that we got to be a lot better defensively,” Keefe said in mid-July, via TSN. “There’s no area of our game defensively that we were satisfied with. We’re not kidding ourselves here. We know there’s a lot of areas we need to look at and frankly it’s every area. From all three zones, everything that we’re doing there, we’re either tweaking it and making changes structurally to how we were playing or we’re having more focused intensity and commitment to the habits and detail within it.”
This could very well be a battle of strength vs. strength (Maple Leafs’ offense vs. Blue Jackets’ defense) and weakness vs. weakness (the two teams’ other units). If that holds true, then it could be a wash.
Either way, it sure seems like Morgan Rielly will be a busy man for … as long as the Maple Leafs can go.
When a team allows too many goals, you encounter a chicken-and-the-egg question. How much should you blame a goalie giving up soft goals versus a defense hanging that netminder out to dry?
During most of his time with the Maple Leafs, Frederik Andersen bailed out his teammates time and time again. In 2019-20, however, that chicken-and-the-egg situation’s been a bit more rotten for all involved.
Andersen managed a mediocre .901 save percentage over his last 31 games of 2019-20, and was only slightly better overall (.909 over 52 contests). Just about every modern goalie deals with hot and cold streaks, but the Maple Leafs need at least above-average netminding to make everything fit together.
Perhaps fatigue was an issue for Andersen, though?
Since 2016-17, Andersen sits tied with the most games played in the entire NHL (244, with Connor Hellebuyck). Considering how adventurous those Maple Leafs games can be,* one cannot blame Andersen if he was tuckered out.
* – Andersen leads all goalies with 7,798 shots faced since 2016-17. Only two other goalies (Hellebuyck and Sergei Bobrovsky) faced at least 7,000 shots in that same window.
Will the Blue Jackets’ goalies handle playoff-style pressure — and the Maple Leafs’ attack?
To the delight of all pun-loving hound dogs, Elvis Merzlikins delivered beyond our wildest expectations with a chart-topping .923 save percentage. Considering that he played in 33 games, Merzlikins might deserve a little more Calder Trophy attention.
After years of disappointing play, Joonas Korpisalo played OK in a heightened role, too.
Theoretically, Tortorella’s smothering system could make life easier for these young goalies.
That said, these are two inexperienced netminders at playoff-level hockey. And, for all of their warts, the Maple Leafs can give defenses and goalies fits. Even the best of the best.
One would think that the Blue Jackets will need excellent goaltending to upset the Maple Leafs. It’s anyone’s guess if that part will work out for Columbus.
Who’s out, Who might return for Blue Jackets, Maple Leafs?
Blue Jackets: It’s unclear if Josh Anderson will be available for Columbus. Considering their need for some firepower, a reasonably healthy Anderson would be a nice boost. Brandon Dubinsky‘s long-term future seems murky, but he’s definitely unavailable for 2019-20.
Maple Leafs: Both Andreas Johnsson and Timothy Liljegren have been banged up, earning the “unfit to play” moniker. We’ll have to keep an eye on the health of both valuable supporting cast members.
