NHL's top teams face dilemma on what round-robin play means

Associated Press Jul 30, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Long before Peter DeBoer coached two teams to the Stanley Cup Final, he got some experience at Canadian junior hockey’s Memorial Cup that could serve him well right about now.

That tournament starts with round-robin play before the knockout round.

”You definitely have to change your mindset,” DeBoer said.

His Vegas Golden Knights and other top teams in the East and West face a similar challenge in this most unusual expanded NHL playoffs, which begin Saturday. While 16 teams battle it out in best-of-five elimination series to advance, the top four in each conference play each other in separate mini-tournaments to decide seeding.

Even though there is no real ”home-ice advantage” with games being played in empty arenas in Toronto and Edmonton, the situation presents players and coaches with how to jockey for position while also sharpening performance before elimination play starts.

”I think everything matters so much at that point where it can be both,” Washington defenseman John Carlson said. ”You’re worried about what your game’s going to look like and how you’re going to stack up right off the start, but they mean too much and seeding means a lot.”

Boston, Tampa Bay, the Capitals and Philadelphia in the East and St. Louis, Colorado, the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas in the West finished in that order when the season stopped in March, but that’s almost meaningless now. They will be sorted 1-4 by conference depending on each team’s next three games with regular-season success factoring in only as a tiebreaker.

That means the Bruins will have to re-earn the top spot in the East despite finishing eight points clear of the pack. Still, coach Bruce Cassidy is more worried about setting his team up for best-of-seven series to compete for the Stanley Cup.

”Getting ready is more important for me,” Cassidy said. ”You can play well and still not win hockey games, but if you know you’re playing the right way going into the playoffs, it’ll be a good confidence builder. Obviously, we would love to finish 1. But at the end of the day, we’re not going to let it bother us if we don’t.”

The defending champion Blues are taking a similar approach that their three round-robin games are a bit of a playoff tune-up.

”You want to put your best foot forward, but I think the eight teams that are into the group of 16 have a little bit of latitude to try and get as many guys’ games (going) as necessary,” St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong said. ”I don’t really put a lot of stock into finishing 1-4 except we want to be in a good frame of mind when we get to that round of 16.”

The No. 4 seeds, on the other hand, feel like they’re playing with house money. Dallas can only move up after six consecutive losses going into the pause, so why not go for it?

”We want to see if we can move up in the seeding,” coach Rick Bowness said. ”Those three teams have had better years than we’ve had, and they’re ahead of us. It’s great that we’re in the fourth spot in the conference, and it helps us, but we want to move up.”

Philadelphia was rolling in February and March, having won 12 of 15 when play was halted. The Flyers are looking to recapture that magic before getting into a best-of-seven.

”It’s a little less pressure right off the bat, so we can get back into as quick as possible without even getting the risk of losing and getting kicked out,” forward Sean Couturier said. ”I just think it’s going to be important, though, to find our game as quick as possible and ramp up the intensity so we’re ready right off the start of the actual playoffs.”

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault will use these games to make a few lineup decisions, too. Colorado coach Jared Bednar has a big one to make – who starts in goal when games count, Philipp Grubauer or Pavel Francouz – and he will use round-robin play to decide.

”I’d like to get both of those guys playing and get some games under their belt before we head into the playoffs,” Bednar said.

The tricky balance is wanting the last line change that comes with being the ”home” team but also not knowing which opponents represent better matchups in a sport so predicated on matchups.

”I’m not sure what any of it’s going to mean,” Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said. ”Whoever comes out of the play-in rounds, the qualifying rounds, will obviously be playing very good hockey and they’ll be probably a little bit more battle-tested than the four of us that are waiting for them.”

That’s why, especially after a shocking first-round exit in the 2019 playoffs, the Lightning want to peak at the right time rather than fight for the top seed. It didn’t work out so well for them last year.

”You’ve got to get yourself in that competitive mindset, competitive spirit, get your willingness to do whatever it takes to try to win a hockey game,” Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. ”We have to make sure that we approach it as a do-or-die mentality here so we get that ingrained in ourselves and understand what it’s going to take mentally and attitude-wise the way we want to play come playoff time.”

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifier Preview

By James O'Brien Jul 30, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers kick off the Return to Play plan on August 1. This week, PHT will be previewing each series with a look at storylines and end with our predictions for the eight matchups. In this case, it’s Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs.

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets: TV schedule, start times, channels

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets, TBD
Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets*, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*, TBD

Blue Jackets – Maple Leafs preview: Top storylines for Stanley Cup Qualifiers series

Will “underdog” theme work as well for Columbus as you’d expect?

John Tortorella’s Blue Jackets memorably swept a historically good Lightning team in the First Round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. With Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky gone, Torts’ group once again slips into the underdog role against the expensive, star-studded Maple Leafs.

While the Maple Leafs stumbled in ways the 2018-19 Lightning rarely did, the styles, on paper, would behoove Columbus once again.

How many times have we seen a defensive-minded underdog clamp down on a high-powered favorite, at least in the NHL? It’s a theme of the sport, and sometimes a polarizing one.

From a sheer pressure standpoint, one could picture a still-fairly-young Maple Leafs team “start to grip their sticks a little tight” if they struggle to break through against the Blue Jackets. The media won’t be kind to Toronto if they fall short during this best-of-five series against Columbus.

That said … there aren’t fans there to trot out Bronx Cheers. If there’s anything to the feeling that nervousness can build among fans, that might not be much of an issue.

Could that soothe some of the anxiousness? Or will that lack of nervous energy make it that much tougher to create offense versus a potentially smothering Blue Jackets system?

Blue Jackets Maple Leafs 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers preview John Tortorella
Can the Maple Leafs play adequate, NHL playoff-level defense?

One other thing that short-circuits some “underdog” talk is just how much the Maple Leafs struggle in certain areas of the game. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged the elephant in the room a few weeks ago.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that we got to be a lot better defensively,” Keefe said in mid-July, via TSN. “There’s no area of our game defensively that we were satisfied with. We’re not kidding ourselves here. We know there’s a lot of areas we need to look at and frankly it’s every area. From all three zones, everything that we’re doing there, we’re either tweaking it and making changes structurally to how we were playing or we’re having more focused intensity and commitment to the habits and detail within it.”

This could very well be a battle of strength vs. strength (Maple Leafs’ offense vs. Blue Jackets’ defense) and weakness vs. weakness (the two teams’ other units). If that holds true, then it could be a wash.

Either way, it sure seems like Morgan Rielly will be a busy man for … as long as the Maple Leafs can go.

Maybe Andersen needed a break …

When a team allows too many goals, you encounter a chicken-and-the-egg question. How much should you blame a goalie giving up soft goals versus a defense hanging that netminder out to dry?

During most of his time with the Maple Leafs, Frederik Andersen bailed out his teammates time and time again. In 2019-20, however, that chicken-and-the-egg situation’s been a bit more rotten for all involved.

Andersen managed a mediocre .901 save percentage over his last 31 games of 2019-20, and was only slightly better overall (.909 over 52 contests). Just about every modern goalie deals with hot and cold streaks, but the Maple Leafs need at least above-average netminding to make everything fit together.

Perhaps fatigue was an issue for Andersen, though?

Since 2016-17, Andersen sits tied with the most games played in the entire NHL (244, with Connor Hellebuyck). Considering how adventurous those Maple Leafs games can be,* one cannot blame Andersen if he was tuckered out.

* – Andersen leads all goalies with 7,798 shots faced since 2016-17. Only two other goalies (Hellebuyck and Sergei Bobrovsky) faced at least 7,000 shots in that same window.

Will the Blue Jackets’ goalies handle playoff-style pressure — and the Maple Leafs’ attack?

To the delight of all pun-loving hound dogs, Elvis Merzlikins delivered beyond our wildest expectations with a chart-topping .923 save percentage. Considering that he played in 33 games, Merzlikins might deserve a little more Calder Trophy attention.

After years of disappointing play, Joonas Korpisalo played OK in a heightened role, too.

Theoretically, Tortorella’s smothering system could make life easier for these young goalies.

That said, these are two inexperienced netminders at playoff-level hockey. And, for all of their warts, the Maple Leafs can give defenses and goalies fits. Even the best of the best.

One would think that the Blue Jackets will need excellent goaltending to upset the Maple Leafs. It’s anyone’s guess if that part will work out for Columbus.

Who’s out, Who might return for Blue Jackets, Maple Leafs?

Blue Jackets: It’s unclear if Josh Anderson will be available for Columbus. Considering their need for some firepower, a reasonably healthy Anderson would be a nice boost. Brandon Dubinsky‘s long-term future seems murky, but he’s definitely unavailable for 2019-20.

Maple Leafs: Both Andreas Johnsson and Timothy Liljegren have been banged up, earning the “unfit to play” moniker. We’ll have to keep an eye on the health of both valuable supporting cast members.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Islanders beat Rangers in exhibition game; Shesterkin starts, but Lundqvist plays

By James O'Brien Jul 29, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
The New York Islanders took care of business in a 2-1 exhibition win against the Rangers on Wednesday.

For the most part, the Islanders succeeded as you might expect. They seized on Rangers mistakes, making it difficult for the Blueshirts to get much going.

Rangers start Shesterkin, Varlamov gets nod for Islanders in exhibition

When the Rangers did manage to get things going, they didn’t have a whole lot of luck. Semyon Varlamov made the play(s) of the game with some impressive saves. It seems like the Isles’ net is Varlamov’s to lose, although Thomas Greiss also saw action during the latter portion of the 2-1 win.

Varlamov stopped all 19 shots he saw in two periods of action, while Greiss gave up one Filip Chytil goal.

For whatever it’s worth, Igor Shesterkin started for the Rangers, who eventually also brought Henrik Lundqvist into the action. Each goalie allowed one goal, with Lundqvist having a busier night overall.

From my vantage point, Lundqvist looked pretty sharp, although he’d probably want that Devon Toews game-winner back. It would be foolish to put too much stock in an exhibition game, anyway, but Lundqvist performed admirably.

The Rangers need to tighten things up as they’ll face a tough opponent in the Hurricanes on Saturday. The Islanders, meanwhile, must hope that they see the same Panthers effort as Florida burped up in getting thumped by the Lightning.

2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedules for Rangers and Islanders

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Panthers vs. Islanders, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*
Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blackhawks shut out Blues; Crawford gets work in during exhibition game

By James O'Brien Jul 29, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT
Exhibition game or not, a lot went right for the Blackhawks against the Blues on Wednesday. Not only did the Blackhawks beat the Blues 4-0, but Corey Crawford got some valuable work in. Without getting too much work in. It’s tough to ask for a whole lot more from Chicago’s return to NHL play.

Promising warm-up shutout for Crawford; Sleepy exhibition from Blues

If the 2019-20 regular season is any indication, the Blackhawks need a healthy, keyed-in Corey Crawford.

So far, so good, even if you can only take so much from an exhibition game. That’s especially true since the Blues put the difficulty mode on easy for this one, being that a) again, an exhibition, and b) there’s even less motivation for a Blues team that can ramp up and fight for seeding during the Round Robin.

But … hey, it’s better than Crawford looking bad, right?

Crawford stopped all 11 shots on goal while playing about half of the game. The Blackhawks understandably went for an even split, with Malcolm Subban stepping in for the second half.

Apply maximum caveats, but the Blackhawks had to be happy to see their offense hum like this. Especially with the explosive Oilers waiting for Saturday. (The Blues mainly want to shake off the cobwebs by the time they face the Avs on Sunday.)

Dominik Kubalik starred on Wednesday, scoring two power-play goals and also producing an assist. While Kirby Dach also contributed (two assists), the Blackhawks enjoyed nice offensive contributions from usual suspects Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews (also two assists apiece). Chicago won the special teams battle, as well, going 2-for-4 on the power play while the Blues went 0-for-4.

Again, it’s dangerous to read too much into this one. Still, it’s fair to note that the Blackhawks have the sort of offense to give them at least a puncher’s chance during the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedules for Blackhawks and Blues

Blues round-robin schedule (Western top four preview)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks TV schedule

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 3 p.m. ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*, TBD

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Islanders-Rangers stream: NHL Return to Play exhibition for 2020 season

Islanders-Rangers stream
By Sean Leahy Jul 29, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Wednesday’s exhibition matchup between the New York Islanders and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Rangers stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Wednesday’s tune up is an important one for the Islanders and Rangers. Both are heading into best-of-five Stanley Cup Qualifier series beginning this weekend, so perfecting every little detail will be important.

“You can do as many intra-squad scrimmages as you want, and the intensity does get up, we had some heated moments in ours for sure,” said Islanders forward Jordan Eberle. “But at the same time, you’re not finishing checks 100-percent, you get the puck in the slot and sometimes you double check it because you don’t want to hit your teammates. So, it will be nice to get out there against a different opponent and definitely ramp it up.”

Neither team has announced their starting goalie for Game 1 of their respective series. David Quinn and Barry Trotz were using training camps to help make that decision.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, July 29, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (series preview)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers (series preview)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Panthers vs. Islanders, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*
Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

