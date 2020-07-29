MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

Throwback 5-game series force players to ’embrace the grind’

Jul 29, 2020
Fans counted down the seconds to the final buzzer, ”Brass Bonanza” played over the speakers at Hartford Civic Center and Whalers players Dave Tippett, Joel Quenneville and Dean Evason celebrated a three-game sweep of the Quebec Nordiques.

Wait, Hartford Whalers? Quebec Nordiques? Three-game sweep?

It was 1986 and one of the final NHL playoff series of its kind. The league this summer holds its first best-of-five playoff series in 34 years, and Tippett, Quenneville and Evason are among those involved in some capacity who know from personal experience what to expect.

”You have to be ready for the grind,” said Tippett, now coach of the Edmonton Oilers. ”In a unique situation like this, you’re going from not playing to playing playoff-style hockey, so you’ve got to embrace the grind mentally, physically.”

This is a different kind of grind after four-plus months off the ice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The champion could need 19 wins – not the 15 from decades past – to lift the Stanley Cup. Sixteen teams will play eight best-of-five qualifying round series to determine who moves on to face the league’s best from a truncated regular season.

Tippett’s Oilers face the Chicago Blackhawks, whom Quenneville coached to three Cup titles from 2010-15. Quenneville’s Florida Panthers face the New York Islanders, whose associate coach, Lane Lambert, played in a five-gamer with Detroit in 1984. And Evason’s Minnesota Wild face the Vancouver Canucks, managed by Jim Benning, who went through one with Toronto in 1983.

These expanded playoffs have plenty of links to that past, which is plenty evident in Quenneville’s trademark white mustache.

”It’s going back just a couple years ago,” Quenneville quipped. ”It’s going way back. Back in the day when we did have best of five, we played four in five nights and it was right off the bat. That was a heck of a grind. Game 4 it was like, ‘Wow.’ Sometimes your legs, you didn’t know if you had them underneath you.”

There will be more time off this year, with series spread out over eight or nine days and no travel because all games are played in one city. But each qualifying round series features one potential back-to-back, a rarity in modern playoffs.

”I think that (players have) got to be a little bit concerned about those knowing that the next day’s the next day,” Quenneville said. ”But you’re only playing to win that game that you’re in. So I think that’s the focus in a short series. Momentum is a key. You always talk about doing the right things shift in, shift out, finding consistency in your game.”

Evason has preached that mentality to his team since taking over in February. He doesn’t want Wild players looking too far ahead.

”End of the day, it’s one game at a time,” Evason said. ”When the puck’s dropped in that first game, we want to play the right way and then we’ll figure stuff out after that.”

But what happens when it’s too late to turn things around? Eddie Olczyk won and lost one best-of-five series early in his playing career with Chicago and remembers the nerves of being 18 and 19 years old in those moments.

”Game 1 will be absolutely pivotal in those play-ins to try to get to the first round of this tournament,” said Olczyk, who is now broadcasting games as an NBC Sports Analyst. ”I’m not going to say it’s a must, but I’m going to say it’s an m-u-s and I’m getting ready to cross the ‘t.”’

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour understands that urgency despite being drafted two years after the NHL moved to all best-of-seven series. His Hurricanes face the Rangers, whose president, John Davidson, won the only two best-of-five series he played in with New York.

The Penguins, managed by best-of-five seasoned goaltender Jim Rutherford, face the Montreal Canadiens, whose GM Marc Bergevin was a teammate of Olczyk’s in Chicago in the mid-’80s. Columbus, whose assistant Brad Shaw played eight games with the 1985-86 Whalers, faces the Toronto Maple Leafs in the other Eastern Conference series.

Out West, Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet has his ’80s Flyers experience to take into a series against the Nashville Predators, managed by David Poile, who oversaw a couple of best-of-five triumphs with Washington. Winnipeg, which faces Calgary, can lean on assistant coach Charlie Huddy, who won a couple five-game series on the way to Stanley Cup championships with the Oilers.

Then there’s Tocchet’s old Philadelphia teammate Craig Berube with a fresh 2019 Stanley Cup ring on his hand as coach of the St. Louis Blues. His team finished atop the Western Conference and along with Colorado, Vegas and Dallas gets to skip the best-of-five round.

”It’s important obviously to get off to a good start in those,” Berube said. ”There’s always an opportunity to lose a couple in a seven-game. You can come back from it. You lose a couple right away in a five-game series, you’re in trouble, probably.”

Washington GM Brian MacLellan, whose Capitals get a bye in the East along with Boston, Tampa Bay and Philadelphia, won and lost a few of those series back in the ’80s. He agrees with Olczyk that these playoffs will be wide open and unpredictable – in large part because of how it starts.

”In a short series,” Quenneville said, ”anything can happen.”

Racial equality statements begin to unfold amid NHL restart

Jul 29, 2020
Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins players lined up shoulder to shoulder during the U.S. and Canadian anthems before the first exhibition game of the NHL’s restarted season, while members of the Boston Bruins plan to lock arms for the songs to promote racial equality.

The league said it would feature Black Lives Matter and other social justice issues during opening ceremonies this weekend in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta. NHL executive Steve Mayer expects other demonstrations to happen organically.

That began Tuesday afternoon with orange and white jerseys alternating along the two blue lines at Scotiabank Arena. Flyers center Sean Couturier, who scored during his team’s 3-2 overtime victory, said players discussed it before the game.

”It was something for equality and justice, (anti) racism,” Couturier said. ”It was to respect people, your opponent. We’re a pretty big rival, but at least it shows the way that we have respect for each other, the same as in life.”

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby highlighted that ”a lot has happened” since the last NHL game in March before play was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

”We felt, both teams, that it was important to show unity given what’s gone on and just wanted to be part of the solution moving forward,” Crosby said.

Earlier Tuesday, the Bruins became the first team to announce its intentions to highlight racial injustice as part of what players said is ”a sign of solidarity with the Black community.”

”Over the past several months we have been trying to educate ourselves and learn more about racial injustice in our country and around the world,” Bruins players said in a statement. ”This action is solely intended to be a positive sign of support for the Black community and a way for us to use our platform to help end racism.”

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones hinted Monday at a possible arrangement with the Bruins, their opponent in an exhibition game Thursday.

”We may do something with them before the game and just show a united front that we’re all here, we all care and we’re all trying to make a difference in the world,” said Jones, who is Black. ”Obviously we’re trying to create a cultural change, not just in hockey but around the world.”

The NBA painted ”Black Lives Matter” on courts at Walt Disney World for the basketball season’s restart and allowed players to replace the names on the back of their jerseys with references to racial injustice. Major League Baseball inverted its initials on the field to read ”BLM” for Black Lives Matter last week.

The NHL has signs saying #WeSkateFor Equality inside the arenas where games are being held. Mayer, the league’s chief content officer and senior executive vice president of events and entertainment, said tributes to COVID-19 front-line workers and the Black Lives Matter movement will be part of a ”powerful opening evening” Saturday.

”We’ll see how our players react naturally to what we will present opening night, but there will be some moments within the opening night ceremony that will touch on Black Lives Matter and social justice,” Mayer said.

NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference round-robin preview

By James O'Brien Jul 29, 2020
The NHL Stanley Cup round-robin begins August 2 as the Western Conference’s top four teams battle for First Round seeding. This week, PHT look at one question facing each of the top four seeds in the East and West.

NHL Western Conference Round Robin — TV schedule, start times, channels

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 3: Stars vs. Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

Western Conference Round Robin preview: Questions for Avalanche, Blues, Golden Knights, and Stars

Avalanche: Are the Avs already contenders, or will that day come later?

The Avalanche already took swift steps forward when Nathan MacKinnon leapt from very nice player to a full-fledged superstar. Year after year, it seems like Colorado adds potential young impact players to the mix. It’s all enough to picture a future brighter than a snow-packed mountain.

But what about the present?

The Avs were right there with the Blues as the top team in the West this season, even with some injury headaches. No team in the West enjoyed a better goal differential (+46) and a team with such young legs would seemingly hit the ground running.

Of course, we won’t know how any team will respond to the unique challenge that is the NHL Return to Play. Will the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers began a coronation for MacKinnon and the Avs, or could that happen down the line? We’ll find out soon enough.

(And chances are, it will be fun to watch.)

Blues: Will Tarasenko be their tank, or could a bumpy return tank repeat hopes?

It’s easy to imagine Vladimir Tarasenko merely slotting into the Blues lineup and making a strong team even stronger. That’s especially easy to picture since Tarasenko won a Stanley Cup with this largely similar team last season.

(You … don’t need to remind Laila Anderson and other Blues fans that they won it all. If you try, you probably know which song they’ll sing.)

That said, the Blues are such a well-oiled machine. While Tarasenko doesn’t take much away from the table defensively, it’s possible he might be a little less sharp right off the bat. Sure, other players are going to be rusty, but Tarasenko last played in October.

There’s also the potential distraction of Alex Pietrangelo eyeing free agency, but such thoughts didn’t hurt Pietrangelo. If anything, he’s enjoyed one of his best seasons in the NHL.

Golden Knights: Who should be their starting goalie: Fleury or Lehner?

Lehner vs. Marc-Andre Fleury Western Conference Round Robin preview NHL Return to Play
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

No doubt about it, Marc-Andre Fleury served as the face of the Golden Knights franchise, particularly during their smash-success debut season. Fleury has the rings and the swagger that come with being an experienced starting goalie in the NHL.

But the Golden Knights are too young of a franchise to coast off of nostalgia.

With a mediocre .905 save percentage, Fleury dragged Vegas down at times in 2019-20. To be fair, previous backup Malcolm Subban rarely enjoyed better luck. Yet, Lehner showed promise in his brief looks post-trade, and generally put together some of the best netminding work of the past two seasons.

This is a talented Golden Knights team. It also rapidly became an expensive one. Maybe there’s still a “honeymoon phase” going on, but the hangover from another early playoff exit would be painful.

If Lehner looks demonstratively sharper than Fleury, then Peter DeBoer simply has to make that call. Whichever goalie gets the nod, don’t expect people to have much patience if that No. 1 goalie falters.

Stars: Will Big D forge an identity?

When it comes to the Dallas Stars’ 2018-19 season, people remember it for CEO Jim Lites’ profane criticisms of Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn as much as they do the Stars pushing the Blues to the limit in a Game 7. This season, Jim Montgomery’s shocking exit overshadowed an up-and-down season.

The Stars placing among the West’s top four says as much about the state of the conference as it does about this team. After all, this squad managed a meager +3 goal differential in 2019-20.

Generally speaking, the Stars succeed when they can score just enough to give Ben Bishop and/or Anton Khudobin the margin of error they need. Considering how well those two have played, Dallas hasn’t always needed to score much.

Even so, the angst lingers as Seguin and Benn struggle to find the same scoring touch of peak years. While this team has some great young talent (particularly Miro Heiskanen), the Stars still generally go as far as their two big names and sometimes-excellent goaltending can take them.

Could Rick Bowness find a better formula, though? It’s not the most ideal circumstance to search for that next gear, but if you squint enough, you could see ways that the Stars could put together an impressive run.

Of course, they could just easily fall apart quickly. To an extent, that’s just the nature of the beast in the NHL.

Colby Cave honored with tribute video before Flames-Oilers game

By Sean Leahy Jul 29, 2020
The Oilers and Flames held a moment of silence and played a video tribute to the late Colby Cave before their Tuesday exhibition game in Edmonton.

It was April 11 when the 25-year-old Cave, who played 44 games with the Oilers over the last two seasons, died days after having a colloid cyst removed from his brain. Tuesday’s game was the first for his Edmonton teammates since his death.

“It was very emotional. Caver was a big part of our team,” said defenseman Ethan Bear after the Oilers 4-1 win. “He was just an unbelievable individual. For us to honor him, and to play for him, that really digs deep into us and it gives us that extra push going into this playoff run.”

Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen had a special addition to the back of his mask:

Oilers

Oilers ended Phase  3 with special honor for Cave

The Oilers also honored Cave Saturday during their last scrimmage before heading inside the bubble. They dedicated the game to his honor and every player wore his No. 12 on their jerseys, which will be auctioned to benefit the Colby Cave Memorial Fund.

Cave’s widow, Emily, left each player a personal letter and a small gift to leave in their locker room stalls.

“He was a big part of our group,” said Connor McDavid. “He was an amazing teammate, great guy. We definitely miss his energy around the room. His smile lit up our room so many times. We miss him a lot and we’re playing with heavy hearts. It’s going to be fun to play for him.”

Cooper Marody honors late Colby Cave with tribute song
Oilers, Cave family set up Colby Cave Memorial Fund

