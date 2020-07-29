Ovechkin’s two goals lead Capitals over Hurricanes in exhibition

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Ovechkin had a hand in all three Capitals goals during their 3-2 win over the Hurricanes Wednesday afternoon.

There were some shenanigans afoot in Toronto’s Hotel X Tuesday night when a Tweet sent from Bruins forward David Pastrnak‘s account said that Tom Wilson “is the best goal scorer in the league.” We don’t know exactly who sent that message, but Ovechkin reminded us all Wednesday why he has nine Rocket Richard Trophies to his name.

In my opinion Tom Wilson is the best goal scorer in the league — davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) July 29, 2020

Ovechkin, who split the 2019-20 Richard Trophy with Pastrnak with 48 goals, was in midseason form after scoring twice and assisting on another.

The Capitals captain netted his 48th goal in the team’s final game before the March pause and didn’t take long to open the scoring against the Hurricanes. Less than nine minutes into the first period, he fired home a power play blast from his favorite spot on the ice.

Two minutes later, Ovechkin fooled Petr Mrazek into thinking he would shoot and slid a pass across to Evgeny Kuznetsov for Washington’s second goal.

Ovi to Kuzy: what a beaut 😍 pic.twitter.com/42QXqJ9yaF — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 29, 2020

The Capitals extended their lead to two goals after Tom Wilson went by Jaccob Slavin and fed a ready and eager Ovechkin for his second of the game.

It may have been the lone tune up for both teams, but there was plenty of chippiness in the game. Many of these players were apart of the 2019 First Round series when the Hurricanes upset the defending champion Capitals.

One concern for the Capitals is the status of defenseman John Carlson. He left the game midway through the final period after getting tangled up along the boards.

Capitals round-robin schedule (Eastern Conference preview)

Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (series preview)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

MORE:

• 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.