Islanders-Rangers stream
Getty Images

Islanders-Rangers stream: NHL Return to Play exhibition for 2020 season

By Sean LeahyJul 29, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Wednesday’s exhibition matchup between the New York Islanders and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Rangers stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Wednesday’s tune up is an important one for the Islanders and Rangers. Both are heading into best-of-five Stanley Cup Qualifier series beginning this weekend, so perfecting every little detail will be important.

“You can do as many intra-squad scrimmages as you want, and the intensity does get up, we had some heated moments in ours for sure,” said Islanders forward Jordan Eberle. “But at the same time, you’re not finishing checks 100-percent, you get the puck in the slot and sometimes you double check it because you don’t want to hit your teammates. So, it will be nice to get out there against a different opponent and definitely ramp it up.”

Neither team has announced their starting goalie for Game 1 of their respective series. David Quinn and Barry Trotz were using training camps to help make that decision.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, July 29, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (series preview)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers (series preview)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Panthers vs. Islanders, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*
Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Blackhawks shut out Blues; Crawford gets work in during exhibition game

By James O'BrienJul 29, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT
Exhibition game or not, a lot went right for the Blackhawks against the Blues on Wednesday. Not only did the Blackhawks beat the Blues 4-0, but Corey Crawford got some valuable work in. Without getting too much work in. It’s tough to ask for a whole lot more from Chicago’s return to NHL play.

Promising warm-up shutout for Crawford; Sleepy exhibition from Blues

If the 2019-20 regular season is any indication, the Blackhawks need a healthy, keyed-in Corey Crawford.

So far, so good, even if you can only take so much from an exhibition game. That’s especially true since the Blues put the difficulty mode on easy for this one, being that a) again, an exhibition, and b) there’s even less motivation for a Blues team that can ramp up and fight for seeding during the Round Robin.

But … hey, it’s better than Crawford looking bad, right?

Crawford stopped all 11 shots on goal while playing about half of the game. The Blackhawks understandably went for an even split, with Malcolm Subban stepping in for the second half.

Apply maximum caveats, but the Blackhawks had to be happy to see their offense hum like this. Especially with the explosive Oilers waiting for Saturday. (The Blues mainly want to shake off the cobwebs by the time they face the Avs on Sunday.)

Dominik Kubalik starred on Wednesday, scoring two power-play goals and also producing an assist. While Kirby Dach also contributed (two assists), the Blackhawks enjoyed nice offensive contributions from usual suspects Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews (also two assists apiece). Chicago won the special teams battle, as well, going 2-for-4 on the power play while the Blues went 0-for-4.

Again, it’s dangerous to read too much into this one. Still, it’s fair to note that the Blackhawks have the sort of offense to give them at least a puncher’s chance during the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedules for Blackhawks and Blues

Blues round-robin schedule (Western top four preview)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks TV schedule

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 3 p.m. ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*, TBD

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Ovechkin’s two goals lead Capitals over Hurricanes in exhibition

By Sean LeahyJul 29, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT
Alex Ovechkin had a hand in all three Capitals goals during their 3-2 win over the Hurricanes Wednesday afternoon.

There were some shenanigans afoot in Toronto’s Hotel X Tuesday night when a Tweet sent from Bruins forward David Pastrnak‘s account said that Tom Wilson “is the best goal scorer in the league.” We don’t know exactly who sent that message, but Ovechkin reminded us all Wednesday why he has nine Rocket Richard Trophies to his name.

Ovechkin, who split the 2019-20 Richard Trophy with Pastrnak with 48 goals, was in midseason form after scoring twice and assisting on another.

The Capitals captain netted his 48th goal in the team’s final game before the March pause and didn’t take long to open the scoring against the Hurricanes. Less than nine minutes into the first period, he fired home a power play blast from his favorite spot on the ice.

Two minutes later, Ovechkin fooled Petr Mrazek into thinking he would shoot and slid a pass across to Evgeny Kuznetsov for Washington’s second goal.

The Capitals extended their lead to two goals after Tom Wilson went by Jaccob Slavin and fed a ready and eager Ovechkin for his second of the game.

It may have been the lone tune up for both teams, but there was plenty of chippiness in the game. Many of these players were apart of the 2019 First Round series when the Hurricanes upset the defending champion Capitals.

One concern for the Capitals is the status of defenseman John Carlson. He left the game midway through the final period after getting tangled up along the boards.

Capitals round-robin schedule (Eastern Conference preview)

Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (series preview)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Blackhawks-Blues stream: NHL Return to Play exhibition for 2020 season

Blackhawks-Blues stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJul 29, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Wednesday’s exhibition matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blackhawks-Blues stream stream at 6:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Who will get the nod in goal for the Blackhawks? Corey Crawford is still working his way back after testing positive for COVID-19. That leaves the door open for Collin Delia and Malcolm Subban to handle their lone exhibition game.

Crawford missed the first two weeks of training camp before returning on Saturday. Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton is waiting to make a decision for Game 1 against the Oilers on Saturday. For now, it’s about the veteran netminder getting as much work as possible.

“From [the coaches] perspective, we’re just trying to get as many reps as possible for him,” Colliton said, “working with [goalie coach] Jimmy [Waite] and trying to get him ready as quickly as we can. I think it’s gone well so far and we’ll see how it plays out in the next few days.”

With teams playing just one exhibition game, it’s important to get up to game speed before meaningful games begin this weekend.

“(This is) our only exhibition game before the real thing starts,” said Blues head coach Craig Berube. “We need to get our structure down and get after it. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Wednesday, July 29, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Pat Foley, Eddie Olczyk
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

NHL on NBCSN exhibition schedule – Wednesday, July 29

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN – Stream (Mike Emrick, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher)

Blues round-robin schedule (Western Conference preview)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 3 p.m. ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*, TBD

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Mike Babcock joins Vermont coaching staff as volunteer advisor

By Sean LeahyJul 29, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT
Mike Babcock has a new job and he’s heading to the college hockey world.

The University of Vermont men’s team announced that Babcock will join as a volunteer advisor to head coach Todd Woodcroft.

“Mike and I have been connected for over 15 years and our network goes back even further to our McGill University experience,” Woodcroft said. “He is a premier coach across any athletic platform and as a coaching staff we are very fortunate to be able to draw from his experiences. Mike’s knowledge, his network and above all else, the modern lens he uses to look at the game of hockey will help accelerate the progression of our entire program.”

Woodcroft was Canada’s video coach at the 2004 World Championship where Babcock was head coach.

Babcock, who has coached 1,301 NHL games with three teams, was last behind a bench with the Maple Leafs before being fired in November. His trophy case includes a Stanley Cup and two Olympic gold medals, among other titles.

Weeks after his dismissal, allegations of mental abuse were levied against Babcock regarding an incident with Mitch Marner when he was a rookie. Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said the actions were not “appropriate or acceptable.” The head coach would respond telling Sportsnet, “I was trying to focus on work ethic with Mitch — focusing on role models — ended up not being a good idea. I apologized at (the) time.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.