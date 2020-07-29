Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Wednesday’s exhibition matchup between the New York Islanders and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Rangers stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Wednesday’s tune up is an important one for the Islanders and Rangers. Both are heading into best-of-five Stanley Cup Qualifier series beginning this weekend, so perfecting every little detail will be important.

“You can do as many intra-squad scrimmages as you want, and the intensity does get up, we had some heated moments in ours for sure,” said Islanders forward Jordan Eberle. “But at the same time, you’re not finishing checks 100-percent, you get the puck in the slot and sometimes you double check it because you don’t want to hit your teammates. So, it will be nice to get out there against a different opponent and definitely ramp it up.”

Neither team has announced their starting goalie for Game 1 of their respective series. David Quinn and Barry Trotz were using training camps to help make that decision.

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto

WHEN: Wednesday, July 29, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (series preview)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers (series preview)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Panthers vs. Islanders, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

