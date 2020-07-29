MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST
Hurricanes-Capitals stream
Hurricanes-Capitals stream: NHL Return to Play exhibition for 2020 season

By Sean Leahy
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Wednesday’s exhibition matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Hurricanes-Capitals stream stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After Wednesday, the Hurricanes and Capitals will enter different scenarios in the NHL’s Return to Play. Washington will play three round-robin games to prepare for the First Round. Carolina will be thrown right into a best-of-five series against the Rangers. Both teams are planning to use their exhibition game to get on top of their games.

“I think we’re all looking forward to getting in a real game-like situation,” said Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway. “Even though it’s an exhibition, we haven’t played a game in almost 140 days or something like that. I think just going through the routine will be nice – getting that game day routine with a warm-up and getting familiar with it.”

“We need to see how our guys are playing and more the meshing of everything and how we grasp our game plan,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “That’s what I’m looking for.”

Intra-squad scrimmages are one thing, but putting an opponent on the other end — one you might end up facing once we get into the playoff portion of this? It’s one part prep, one part advanced scouting.

“The guys want to play now. They’re done practicing,” Brind’Amour said. “This is a perfect time to get this rolling, and I’m excited to see what we bring.”

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 4 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, July 29, 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

NHL on NBCSN exhibition schedule – Wednesday, July 29

Chicago vs. St. Louis – 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN – Stream (Pat Foley, Eddie Olczyk)
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN – Stream (Mike Emrick, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher)

Capitals round-robin schedule (Eastern Conference preview)

Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (series preview)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Blackhawks-Blues stream: NHL Return to Play exhibition for 2020 season

Blackhawks-Blues stream
By Sean Leahy
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Wednesday’s exhibition matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blackhawks-Blues stream stream at 6:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Who will get the nod in goal for the Blackhawks? Corey Crawford is still working his way back after testing positive for COVID-19. That leaves the door open for Collin Delia and Malcolm Subban to handle their lone exhibition game.

Crawford missed the first two weeks of training camp before returning on Saturday. Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton is waiting to make a decision for Game 1 against the Oilers on Saturday. For now, it’s about the veteran netminder getting as much work as possible.

“From [the coaches] perspective, we’re just trying to get as many reps as possible for him,” Colliton said, “working with [goalie coach] Jimmy [Waite] and trying to get him ready as quickly as we can. I think it’s gone well so far and we’ll see how it plays out in the next few days.”

With teams playing just one exhibition game, it’s important to get up to game speed before meaningful games begin this weekend.

“(This is) our only exhibition game before the real thing starts,” said Blues head coach Craig Berube. “We need to get our structure down and get after it. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Wednesday, July 29, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Pat Foley, Eddie Olczyk
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

NHL on NBCSN exhibition schedule – Wednesday, July 29

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN – Stream (Mike Emrick, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher)

Blues round-robin schedule (Western Conference preview)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 3 p.m. ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*, TBD

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Mike Babcock joins Vermont coaching staff as volunteer advisor

By Sean Leahy
Mike Babcock has a new job and he’s heading to the college hockey world.

The University of Vermont men’s team announced that Babcock will join as a volunteer advisor to head coach Todd Woodcroft.

“Mike and I have been connected for over 15 years and our network goes back even further to our McGill University experience,” Woodcroft said. “He is a premier coach across any athletic platform and as a coaching staff we are very fortunate to be able to draw from his experiences. Mike’s knowledge, his network and above all else, the modern lens he uses to look at the game of hockey will help accelerate the progression of our entire program.”

Woodcroft was Canada’s video coach at the 2004 World Championship where Babcock was head coach.

Babcock, who has coached 1,301 NHL games with three teams, was last behind a bench with the Maple Leafs before being fired in November. His trophy case includes a Stanley Cup and two Olympic gold medals, among other titles.

Weeks after his dismissal, allegations of mental abuse were levied against Babcock regarding an incident with Mitch Marner when he was a rookie. Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said the actions were not “appropriate or acceptable.” The head coach would respond telling Sportsnet, “I was trying to focus on work ethic with Mitch — focusing on role models — ended up not being a good idea. I apologized at (the) time.”

————

Blackhawks ban Native American headdresses at home games

Associated Press
CHICAGO — The National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks said Wednesday they are banning headdresses at home games as part of their pledge to honor the Native American community.

The move comes after conversations with Native American partners to establish new policies and initiatives. While the team will play the remainder of its games this season in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta, the no headdresses policy begins as soon as fans are allowed back at Chicago’s United Center for games or events.

”These symbols are sacred, traditionally reserved for leaders who have earned a place of great respect in their tribe, and should not be generalized or used as a costume or for everyday wear,” the team said.

The Blackhawks plan to further integrate Native American culture and storytelling into game presentation and community involvement. They’re also working to establish a new wing at Trickster Cultural Center, the only Native American-owned and operated arts institution in Illinois.

The team said earlier this month it will continue to use the Blackhawks name because it honors a Native American leader who has been an inspiration to generations. The moniker was chosen in 1926 for the World War I military Blackhawk Division, which was named after Sauk nation leader Black Hawk.

”The Chicago Blackhawks name and logo symbolizes an important and historic person, Black Hawk of Illinois’ Sac & Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired generations of Native Americans, veterans and the public,” the NHL team said in a statement in early July. ”We celebrate Black Hawk’s legacy by offering ongoing reverent examples of Native American culture, traditions and contributions, providing a platform for genuine dialogue with local and national Native American groups.”

The national conversation on race and racism has increased pressure on professional sports teams to reconsider Native American names, mascots, logos and imagery. Washington’s NFL team dropped the name Redskins, and Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians are considering making a change.

”We recognize there is a fine line between respect and disrespect, and we commend other teams for their willingness to engage in that conversation,” the Blackhawks said. ”Moving forward, we are committed to raising the bar even higher to expand awareness of Black Hawk and the important contributions of all Native American people.”

Boyle, Sergachev drop gloves during first fight in NHL bubble

By Sean Leahy
Brian Boyle and Mikhail Sergachev have given us the first fight of the NHL’s Return to Play.

The Panthers forward and Lightning defenseman dropped the gloves in the third period during Tampa’s 5-0 win Wednesday. Boyle finished a check on Sergachev in the corner and the two continued their battle until ultimately deciding to scrap.

There is some history with these two. Go back to Game 3 of the 2018 playoff series between the Devils and Lightning. Sergachev and Boyle tussled and had a shouting match following a scrum during the final minute of a chippy battle.

“He tried to get under my skin, he said some bad words, I said some bad words,” Sergachev said at the time. “That’s playoff hockey.”

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

————

