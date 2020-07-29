Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Wednesday’s exhibition matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Hurricanes-Capitals stream stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After Wednesday, the Hurricanes and Capitals will enter different scenarios in the NHL’s Return to Play. Washington will play three round-robin games to prepare for the First Round. Carolina will be thrown right into a best-of-five series against the Rangers. Both teams are planning to use their exhibition game to get on top of their games.

“I think we’re all looking forward to getting in a real game-like situation,” said Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway. “Even though it’s an exhibition, we haven’t played a game in almost 140 days or something like that. I think just going through the routine will be nice – getting that game day routine with a warm-up and getting familiar with it.”

“We need to see how our guys are playing and more the meshing of everything and how we grasp our game plan,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “That’s what I’m looking for.”

Intra-squad scrimmages are one thing, but putting an opponent on the other end — one you might end up facing once we get into the playoff portion of this? It’s one part prep, one part advanced scouting.

“The guys want to play now. They’re done practicing,” Brind’Amour said. “This is a perfect time to get this rolling, and I’m excited to see what we bring.”

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto

WHEN: Wednesday, July 29, 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

NHL on NBCSN exhibition schedule – Wednesday, July 29

Chicago vs. St. Louis – 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN – Stream (Pat Foley, Eddie Olczyk)

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN – Stream (Mike Emrick, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher)

Capitals round-robin schedule (Eastern Conference preview)

Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (series preview)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

