Boyle, Sergachev drop gloves during first fight in NHL bubble

By Sean LeahyJul 29, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT
Brian Boyle and Mikhail Sergachev have given us the first fight of the NHL’s Return to Play.

The Panthers forward and Lightning defenseman dropped the gloves in the third period during Tampa’s 5-0 win Wednesday. Boyle finished a check on Sergachev in the corner and the two continued their battle until ultimately deciding to scrap.

There is some history with these two. Go back to Game 3 of the 2018 playoff series between the Devils and Lightning. Sergachev and Boyle tussled and had a shouting match following a scrum during the final minute of a chippy battle.

“He tried to get under my skin, he said some bad words, I said some bad words,” Sergachev said at the time. “That’s playoff hockey.”

Mike Babcock joins Vermont coaching staff as volunteer advisor

By Sean LeahyJul 29, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT
Mike Babcock has a new job and he’s heading to the college hockey world.

The University of Vermont men’s team announced that Babcock will join as a volunteer advisor to head coach Todd Woodcroft.

“Mike and I have been connected for over 15 years and our network goes back even further to our McGill University experience,” Woodcroft said. “He is a premier coach across any athletic platform and as a coaching staff we are very fortunate to be able to draw from his experiences. Mike’s knowledge, his network and above all else, the modern lens he uses to look at the game of hockey will help accelerate the progression of our entire program.”

Woodcroft was Canada’s video coach at the 2004 World Championship where Babcock was head coach.

Babcock, who has coached 1,301 NHL games with three teams, was last behind a bench with the Maple Leafs before being fired in November. His trophy case includes a Stanley Cup and two Olympic gold medals, among other titles.

Weeks after his dismissal, allegations of mental abuse were levied against Babcock regarding an incident with Mitch Marner when he was a rookie. Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said the actions were not “appropriate or acceptable.” The head coach would respond telling Sportsnet, “I was trying to focus on work ethic with Mitch — focusing on role models — ended up not being a good idea. I apologized at (the) time.”

Blackhawks ban Native American headdresses at home games

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 29, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT
CHICAGO — The National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks said Wednesday they are banning headdresses at home games as part of their pledge to honor the Native American community.

The move comes after conversations with Native American partners to establish new policies and initiatives. While the team will play the remainder of its games this season in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta, the no headdresses policy begins as soon as fans are allowed back at Chicago’s United Center for games or events.

”These symbols are sacred, traditionally reserved for leaders who have earned a place of great respect in their tribe, and should not be generalized or used as a costume or for everyday wear,” the team said.

The Blackhawks plan to further integrate Native American culture and storytelling into game presentation and community involvement. They’re also working to establish a new wing at Trickster Cultural Center, the only Native American-owned and operated arts institution in Illinois.

The team said earlier this month it will continue to use the Blackhawks name because it honors a Native American leader who has been an inspiration to generations. The moniker was chosen in 1926 for the World War I military Blackhawk Division, which was named after Sauk nation leader Black Hawk.

”The Chicago Blackhawks name and logo symbolizes an important and historic person, Black Hawk of Illinois’ Sac & Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired generations of Native Americans, veterans and the public,” the NHL team said in a statement in early July. ”We celebrate Black Hawk’s legacy by offering ongoing reverent examples of Native American culture, traditions and contributions, providing a platform for genuine dialogue with local and national Native American groups.”

The national conversation on race and racism has increased pressure on professional sports teams to reconsider Native American names, mascots, logos and imagery. Washington’s NFL team dropped the name Redskins, and Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians are considering making a change.

”We recognize there is a fine line between respect and disrespect, and we commend other teams for their willingness to engage in that conversation,” the Blackhawks said. ”Moving forward, we are committed to raising the bar even higher to expand awareness of Black Hawk and the important contributions of all Native American people.”

Hurricanes-Capitals stream: NHL Return to Play exhibition for 2020 season

Hurricanes-Capitals stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJul 29, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Wednesday’s exhibition matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Hurricanes-Capitals stream stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After Wednesday, the Hurricanes and Capitals will enter different scenarios in the NHL’s Return to Play. Washington will play three round-robin games to prepare for the First Round. Carolina will be thrown right into a best-of-five series against the Rangers. Both teams are planning to use their exhibition game to get on top of their games.

“I think we’re all looking forward to getting in a real game-like situation,” said Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway. “Even though it’s an exhibition, we haven’t played a game in almost 140 days or something like that. I think just going through the routine will be nice – getting that game day routine with a warm-up and getting familiar with it.”

“We need to see how our guys are playing and more the meshing of everything and how we grasp our game plan,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “That’s what I’m looking for.”

Intra-squad scrimmages are one thing, but putting an opponent on the other end — one you might end up facing once we get into the playoff portion of this? It’s one part prep, one part advanced scouting.

“The guys want to play now. They’re done practicing,” Brind’Amour said. “This is a perfect time to get this rolling, and I’m excited to see what we bring.”

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 4 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, July 29, 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

NHL on NBCSN exhibition schedule – Wednesday, July 29

Chicago vs. St. Louis – 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN – Stream (Pat Foley, Eddie Olczyk)
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN – Stream (Mike Emrick, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher)

Capitals round-robin schedule (Eastern Conference preview)

Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (series preview)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

Throwback 5-game series force players to ’embrace the grind’

Associated PressJul 29, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Fans counted down the seconds to the final buzzer, ”Brass Bonanza” played over the speakers at Hartford Civic Center and Whalers players Dave Tippett, Joel Quenneville and Dean Evason celebrated a three-game sweep of the Quebec Nordiques.

Wait, Hartford Whalers? Quebec Nordiques? Three-game sweep?

It was 1986 and one of the final NHL playoff series of its kind. The league this summer holds its first best-of-five playoff series in 34 years, and Tippett, Quenneville and Evason are among those involved in some capacity who know from personal experience what to expect.

”You have to be ready for the grind,” said Tippett, now coach of the Edmonton Oilers. ”In a unique situation like this, you’re going from not playing to playing playoff-style hockey, so you’ve got to embrace the grind mentally, physically.”

This is a different kind of grind after four-plus months off the ice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The champion could need 19 wins – not the 15 from decades past – to lift the Stanley Cup. Sixteen teams will play eight best-of-five qualifying round series to determine who moves on to face the league’s best from a truncated regular season.

Tippett’s Oilers face the Chicago Blackhawks, whom Quenneville coached to three Cup titles from 2010-15. Quenneville’s Florida Panthers face the New York Islanders, whose associate coach, Lane Lambert, played in a five-gamer with Detroit in 1984. And Evason’s Minnesota Wild face the Vancouver Canucks, managed by Jim Benning, who went through one with Toronto in 1983.

These expanded playoffs have plenty of links to that past, which is plenty evident in Quenneville’s trademark white mustache.

”It’s going back just a couple years ago,” Quenneville quipped. ”It’s going way back. Back in the day when we did have best of five, we played four in five nights and it was right off the bat. That was a heck of a grind. Game 4 it was like, ‘Wow.’ Sometimes your legs, you didn’t know if you had them underneath you.”

There will be more time off this year, with series spread out over eight or nine days and no travel because all games are played in one city. But each qualifying round series features one potential back-to-back, a rarity in modern playoffs.

”I think that (players have) got to be a little bit concerned about those knowing that the next day’s the next day,” Quenneville said. ”But you’re only playing to win that game that you’re in. So I think that’s the focus in a short series. Momentum is a key. You always talk about doing the right things shift in, shift out, finding consistency in your game.”

Evason has preached that mentality to his team since taking over in February. He doesn’t want Wild players looking too far ahead.

”End of the day, it’s one game at a time,” Evason said. ”When the puck’s dropped in that first game, we want to play the right way and then we’ll figure stuff out after that.”

But what happens when it’s too late to turn things around? Eddie Olczyk won and lost one best-of-five series early in his playing career with Chicago and remembers the nerves of being 18 and 19 years old in those moments.

”Game 1 will be absolutely pivotal in those play-ins to try to get to the first round of this tournament,” said Olczyk, who is now broadcasting games as an NBC Sports Analyst. ”I’m not going to say it’s a must, but I’m going to say it’s an m-u-s and I’m getting ready to cross the ‘t.”’

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour understands that urgency despite being drafted two years after the NHL moved to all best-of-seven series. His Hurricanes face the Rangers, whose president, John Davidson, won the only two best-of-five series he played in with New York.

The Penguins, managed by best-of-five seasoned goaltender Jim Rutherford, face the Montreal Canadiens, whose GM Marc Bergevin was a teammate of Olczyk’s in Chicago in the mid-’80s. Columbus, whose assistant Brad Shaw played eight games with the 1985-86 Whalers, faces the Toronto Maple Leafs in the other Eastern Conference series.

Out West, Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet has his ’80s Flyers experience to take into a series against the Nashville Predators, managed by David Poile, who oversaw a couple of best-of-five triumphs with Washington. Winnipeg, which faces Calgary, can lean on assistant coach Charlie Huddy, who won a couple five-game series on the way to Stanley Cup championships with the Oilers.

Then there’s Tocchet’s old Philadelphia teammate Craig Berube with a fresh 2019 Stanley Cup ring on his hand as coach of the St. Louis Blues. His team finished atop the Western Conference and along with Colorado, Vegas and Dallas gets to skip the best-of-five round.

”It’s important obviously to get off to a good start in those,” Berube said. ”There’s always an opportunity to lose a couple in a seven-game. You can come back from it. You lose a couple right away in a five-game series, you’re in trouble, probably.”

Washington GM Brian MacLellan, whose Capitals get a bye in the East along with Boston, Tampa Bay and Philadelphia, won and lost a few of those series back in the ’80s. He agrees with Olczyk that these playoffs will be wide open and unpredictable – in large part because of how it starts.

”In a short series,” Quenneville said, ”anything can happen.”