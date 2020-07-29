Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Wednesday’s exhibition matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blackhawks-Blues stream stream at 6:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Who will get the nod in goal for the Blackhawks? Corey Crawford is still working his way back after testing positive for COVID-19. That leaves the door open for Collin Delia and Malcolm Subban to handle their lone exhibition game.

Crawford missed the first two weeks of training camp before returning on Saturday. Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton is waiting to make a decision for Game 1 against the Oilers on Saturday. For now, it’s about the veteran netminder getting as much work as possible.

“From [the coaches] perspective, we’re just trying to get as many reps as possible for him,” Colliton said, “working with [goalie coach] Jimmy [Waite] and trying to get him ready as quickly as we can. I think it’s gone well so far and we’ll see how it plays out in the next few days.”

With teams playing just one exhibition game, it’s important to get up to game speed before meaningful games begin this weekend.

“(This is) our only exhibition game before the real thing starts,” said Blues head coach Craig Berube. “We need to get our structure down and get after it. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

