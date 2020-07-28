MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

Pronger moves on from Panthers split without animosity

Associated PressJul 28, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Pronger might not book a client of his family’s blossoming boutique travel agency business into the NHL bubble. But if Pronger were stuck in one of the league’s hub cities for an extended period, the Hall of Famer knows what he would pack.

”You just put a picture up of what’s at the end of the road,” Pronger said. ”You’ve got to look from a short-term perspective how finite a career is. On the extreme side, how often do you have these opportunities?”

Pronger, a Hockey Hall of Famer, played in the Stanley Cup Final with three teams and won it all with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007. He had a chance – albeit, a minuscule one – to win another as an executive with the Florida Panthers.

The 45-year-old Pronger, one of the more intimidating defenseman in league history, resigned his position earlier this month as senior vice president of hockey operations. Pronger spent three years with the franchise, and he left with the Panthers set to play a best-of-five elimination series against the Islanders in Toronto.

The Panthers are in a unique spot – the No. 1 draft pick is still up for grabs in a second lottery drawing among the eight teams that lose in the qualifying round of the playoffs.

Pronger put his executive hat back on for a moment and hoped the Panthers went all the way.

”You want to win,” Pronger said. ”You want your players to gain that experience and get that opportunity to win. Depending on where you are for your cycle for your team, you either really believe you can win or you don’t.”

The timing of his departure wasn’t great, but no one expected summer hockey and Pronger felt the pull to join his wife and her Well Inspired Travels luxury travel company (think elite athletes, CEO’s, wealthy business owners).

Pronger had considered stepping away from the Panthers for more than a year and said there was no ill will toward general manager Dale Tallon or anyone else in the organization. He said Tallon understood the decision and was appreciative of his contributions with the Panthers.

After a lifetime in hockey, Pronger just wanted a break from the grind and to help Lauren Pronger’s agency flourish.

”I think for me and where we’re at with our business, my full attention need to be here on this,” Pronger said. ”Running and managing it and building it day to day. I couldn’t be kind of looking over for a little bit. You’ve got to be invested in whatever you’re doing. Ultimately, this was something I wanted to do with my life and help grow and build.”

Pronger laughed when he said running a travel agency during a pandemic ”presents its challenges” but that he was in the business for the long haul.

The Panthers are in the playoffs for the first time since they lost a six-game series against the Islanders in 2016. Florida has not won a playoff series in four tries since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in the franchise’s third season in 1996. They’ll play on without Pronger.

”I’m not a big fan of watching from the top,” Pronger said. ”You just have no control over anything. You put the players in place and then after that, you’re really out of it.”

Next season, Pronger will be the eighth player in St. Louis Blues history to have his number retired. The five-time All-Star was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1993 draft and played in the Stanley Cup finals with Edmonton, Anaheim and Philadelphia. He helped lead the Flyers to the Eastern Conference title in 2010 and pairs again Wednesday night with former teammate Danny Briere and other former Flyers greats for a virtual wine tasting benefiting Snider Hockey.

Pronger’s career was derailed by concussions, and he once suffered bedridden days in dark rooms to ease throbbing headaches and occasional bouts of depression. These days, Pronger says he feels better and has nothing more than tired eyes, though ”some of that is age.”

”Overall I’m doing pretty good,” he said. ”Every once in a while I do too much and it becomes a bit of an issue. But it’s nothing that’s not manageable.”

Even on the heels of his with the split with the Panthers, Pronger will keep an eye on the postseason.

”I’m still a hockey fan,” Pronger said. ”You don’t spend 28 years in the business and then just drop everything.”

Could NHL home-nation advantage end Canada’s Cup drought?

Associated PressJul 28, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
Ken Dryden became so accustomed to winning championships with the Montreal Canadiens the Hockey Hall of Fame goalie has difficulty assessing Canada’s Stanley Cup drought.

“It is bizarre,” Dryden recently told The Associated Press by phone from his home in Toronto.

“If you go back to the records, I remember, from 1944 to 1979, Canadian teams won 24 times or something,” he said. “It’s just amazing that was the case. And then from 1993, not at all. It is just a weird anomaly.”

Canada’s Cup total over that 35-year span is actually 27, with Dryden and the Canadiens claiming six of them from 1971-79.

But who’s counting?

“Yeah, it’s time,” Dryden said. “It’s been time for quite some time for a Canadian team to win. And I would think it would be fantastic if that happened.”

And on Canadian ice, no less.

The NHL playoffs are scheduled to be held exclusively in Canada, with games set to open in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday. Not since 1925 has every NHL playoff game been held north of the border, when Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria were in the four-team mix.

And yet, even with six of Canada’s seven franchises competing in this year’s 24-team format, there is no guarantee one of them will become the first in 27 years to win the Cup since Montreal defeated the Los Angeles Kings in five games.

The streak is so long that 22-year-old New York Islanders prospect Kieffer Bellows wasn’t even born when his father, Brian, hoisted the Cup for Montreal.

“We’ve talked about it sometimes,” said Bellows, who was born in Minnesota, where his family maintained an offseason home. “Being from Canada (my father) is going to cheer for Montreal and stuff. He’s always going to have a soft place for them in his heart.”

The same goes for Philadelphia first-year coach Alain Vigneault. As former coach of the Canucks, Vigneault was in the most recent position of ending Canada’s drought in 2011, when the Canucks lost the final in Game 7 to Boston — also the last time the Cup was awarded in Canada.

“There’s no doubt that in Canada, hockey’s the No. 1 sport. You can probably say everybody’s focused on it 24 hours a day,” said Vigneault, whose Flyers will compete in a round-robin series to determine first-round playoff seeding. “There was obviously positive pressure in Vancouver I felt. And there’s some positive pressure here in Philly.”

Where once a Cup drought such as this would’ve made a significant dent in a passionate hockey nation’s psyche, the same can’t be said today.

Dryden, who went on to enjoy a successful career as an author, scholar and politician, believes Canada is a far more self-confident nation.

“Canada in 2020 is different from the Canada in 2000 or 1980,” said Dryden, who also noted how Canadians feared they were losing a grip on hockey with the NHL expanding into non-traditional U.S. markets, which included the Winnipeg Jets relocating to Arizona in the 1990s.

“We are a much more self-assured place than we used to be,” Dryden said. “We’re good at a lot of things And we know that we have created something pretty special here.”

In the present, that includes Canada’s far better effort in flattening the COVID-19 impact when compared to the U.S. It’s also “not a coincidence that the hub cities are Toronto and Edmonton,” as NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week in citing health and safety issues in ruling out seven U.S. markets.

“Today we have many points of pride,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said.

“We have values that are admired around the world. We have a political culture that seems to work. It’s a functioning democracy where you don’t have polarization and terrible divisions happening,” he said. “And we’ve done a better job, though far from perfect, in addressing some issues to do with racism and discrimination.”

Important as hockey is to Canada, it is no longer the everything it once may have been, Tory added, noting how the Toronto Raptors captivated the nation in winning the NBA championship last year.

The game once predominantly played by Canadians is also now awash with American and European stars, with German Leon Draistaitl and Russian Artemi Panarin vying with Canada’s Nathan MacKinnon for MVP honors this year.

“Those things could’ve shaken us a lot, and maybe did. But I don’t think that’s the case now,” Dryden said.

Of course, Dryden is rooting for the drought to end. But he’s keeping it in perspective.

“It remains a deep hope, and wonderfully anticipated, but I don’t think it’s more than that,” he said.

PHT Morning Skate: Seattle Kraken blueprint; Peter Chiarelli, Coyotes GM?

By James O'BrienJul 28, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

NHL Bubble life, lineup notes

• “Safe and seamless” is the NHL’s goal in running the bubble. Judging by this detailed report from Nick Cotsonika, it sounds like the league is off to a strong start. [NHL.com]

• Could playing in the Toronto bubble actually benefit the mature, experienced Bruins? You could make that argument. [NBC Sports Boston]

• During a Monday Zoom call, Rod Brind’Amour covered a bunch of Hurricanes topics. While Dougie Hamilton was already covered, Brind’Amour also touched on distractions in the bubble, best-of-five series, and more. [Canes Country]

• As intriguing as it was, the Stars line of Tyler Seguin with Denis Gurianov and Roope Hintz didn’t last. Stars coach Rick Bowness explained that the group wasn’t getting Seguin the puck often enough. That … does honestly sound like a significant issue. [Dallas Morning News]

• The NHL released its full list of King Clancy Award finalists. They also shared the news via this handy graphic:

Peter Chiarelli, Coyotes GM? And other coaching/front office links

• Jack Han took another look at how “NHL 20” can be used as a teaching tool for hockey players. [The Hockey Tactics Newsletter]

• OK, so this article is back from May. Considering the lack of hockey since the pandemic pause, it seems timely enough after the Coyotes and John Chayka went through a bitter divorce. [J Fresh]

In case you wondered, “The Rock” is a huge human. P.K. Subban provided scale for that:

• Whether you consider Chayka an “analytics GM” or not, his Coyotes run wasn’t particularly successful. Still, perhaps it could have been worse. Like, say, (gulp) having Peter Chiarelli as GM? Although, maybe Chiarelli would leave the Coyotes before he repeatedly trades away All-Star talent for mediocre returns? It all seems kind of unthinkable. [Oilers Nation]

• Travis Yost looks at how the Seattle Kraken can use the Vegas Golden Knights as a blueprint for NHL expansion success. Among the points Yost brings up is piling up assets. When you account for the potential headaches stemming from a flat salary cap, I wonder if the Kraken can exploit such opportunities even more than the Golden Knights? [TSN]

• For whatever reason, it sounds like the Golden Knights weren’t honest during the process of moving on from goalie coach Dave Prior. At least, that’s what Prior claims. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Would you partake in the Canucks’ “penalty box patio?” [Canucks]

Bubble hockey begins: NHL playoff teams adjust to quarantine

Associated PressJul 28, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
When the Boston Bruins boarded their flight bound for Toronto, they thought of it as just another long road trip.

Sure, they were spaced out and masked up on the plane, but they were en route to compete for the Stanley Cup that they fell one win short of earning last season. Patrice Bergeron said he was ”excited and looking forward to what’s coming next.”

It unfolded a little differently for Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith when he checked into a downtown hotel Sunday minutes from his house for a stay he hopes will last more than two months.

”Reality definitely set in,” Smith said.

NHL players from the 24 playoff teams woke up to their new reality Monday in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta. Quarantined bubble life began with the league reporting zero positive coronavirus test results last week, and this existence away from the public is scheduled to last until the Stanley Cup is awarded in the fall.

”We asked our group right from the start just to keep open minds because everything’s going to change, everything’s fluctuating constantly, daily, minutely,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said.

”It’s different. You’ve got a walkway with fences. People can’t see in. You can’t see out. But if you embrace it and are willing just to go with things, it’s pretty cool.”

While Major League Baseball postponed at least two games and grappled with the Miami Marlins’ COVID-19 outbreak, the NHL reported none of the 800-plus players tested in the final week of training camps came back positive for the virus. That information and the low amount of confirmed cases in the Canadian provinces where games will take place added a layer of confidence to the first day of practices.

Like the NBA and Major League Soccer in Florida, the NHL set up a quarantined environment for players, coaches and staff that allowed those in the bubble to contrast that method of finishing the season to the less stringent way MLB and the NFL are trying to get through theirs.

”We are in a bubble. Major League Baseball is not,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. ”Obviously once you get to the bubble, it appears to be a very safe environment.”

Feeling safe allowed teams to get down to business in preparing for exhibition games this week and the start of the playoffs this weekend. They started getting the lay of the land at hotels and practice rinks, and some got to see inside the empty arenas they’ll be playing in when hockey restarts after the pause that began March 12.

The initial reviews are positive.

”I was a little skeptical of the whole process before this all started: How was it going to work? How can they prepare this?” Montreal forward and player representative Paul Byron said. ”It didn’t seem like they had much time, much notice. … I’m actually pleasantly surprised coming to the hotel. It seems like they’ve got a pretty good setup for us.”

The setup includes free Tim Hortons coffee, a selection of restaurants and private transportation from the hotel to the rink. Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice went so far as to call it all ”pretty darn normal” while preparing for meaningful elimination in an abnormal spot on the calendar.

Midsummer hockey will feel plenty natural when the puck drops.

”The one place that it actually feels normal is when you lace your skates up,” longtime player turned Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. ”The one place that it feels like you forget all the outside kind of things that everybody’s dealing with, including the players, is when they’re playing.”

There are still questions about who will be playing. Columbus coach John Tortorella won’t name his starting goaltender for Game 1 against Toronto until the day before. Brind’Amour said Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton was still ”unfit” to practice, and his status is in doubt.

But Day One of hub city practices also brought some good news. Colorado’s rookie of the year finalist Cale Makar, Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos and Boston’s Rocket Richard Trophy winner David Pastrnak practiced and are on track to play.

It’s just the start, and it’ll take almost a week of daily testing to be sure the NHL can pull this off. But getting into the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles represented an important stride toward playing during a pandemic.

”Obviously happy that we can get this thing going,” Bergeron said. ”So far, so good.”

NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference round-robin preview

By Sean LeahyJul 28, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The NHL Stanley Cup round-robin begins August 2 as the Eastern Conference’s top four teams battle for First Round seeding. This week, PHT look at one question facing each of the top four seeds in the East and West.

Round-robin — TV schedule, start times, channels

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers vs. Bruins, 3 p.m. ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

Eastern Conference Round Robin preview: Questions facing Bruins, Capitals, Flyers, Lightning

Bruins: How will Pastrnak follow up career regular season?

David Pastrnak could have easily hit 50 goals and 100 points for the first time in his career if the pause hadn’t robbed him of 12 more games. He split the Rocket Richard Trophy with Alex Ovechkin and his next goal is to help the Bruins win a different kind of trophy a year after coming up one win short.

Pastrnak practiced with the full Bruins team Tuesday for the first time since Phase 3 began. Quarantine rules after arriving back in Boston from Europe prevented him from skating early on, and then he was deemed “unfit to participate” days later. Boston’s three round-robin games will be important for him to get the chemistry back with his linemates and settle him back into a goal-scoring groove.

The Bruins employ very good depth, one reason why they made it to the Stanley Cup Final last season. That depth helped them to the NHL’s best points percentage (.714) at the time of the pause. You still want your top players producing, and Pastrnak did that during the 2019 playoffs with 19 points in 24 games. Along with Brad Marchand, the duo will look to lead the offense yet again.

Capitals: What impact will Kovalchuk make?

After being acquired via a February trade, Ilya Kovalchuk only played seven times for the Capitals before the pause. He scored a goal and added three assists in limited time. The 37-year-old forward can become an unrestricted free agent in the off-season, so a big postseason could payoff with a nice (final?) contract.

Kovalchuk has featured mainly with Lars Eller and Carl Hagelin. But head coach Todd Reirden hasn’t been shy about powering up and putting him with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov to really put an opponent on their heels at 5-on-5. He can give the Capitals scoring depth and, if his play in Montreal is any indication, a bit of a spark once the First Round arrives. At even strength and on a second power play unit, the veteran was a low-risk gamble by GM Brian MacLellan that could pay off big time.

[2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule]

Flyers: Will Hart be the answer in net?

Since he made his NHL debut last season, a lot has been placed on Carter Hart‘s shoulders. He’s been dubbed the franchise goalie for a franchise that has a long history of that position being an Achilles’ heel. But in two seasons in Philadelphia the 21-year-old has played well. His .915 even strength save percentage since 2018-19 puts him top 10 among all netminders with at least 70 appearances.

The postseason is always a different animal, but the Flyers have exceeded many expectations in their first season under Alain Vigneault. Hart has handled the pressure of the position well and now he gets his first taste of NHL playoff hockey. He had some injury concerns during Phase 3, but said he feels fine now and the three round-robin games will be a good opportunity to get up to game speed.

Lightning: How will they handle the pressure to win?

Tampa was on pace for a third-straight 100-point campaign before the pause, cementing themselves as a Stanley Cup contender yet again. Last season’s 128-point campaign that put them as heavy favorites ended in a disastrous four-game sweep by the Blue Jackets. They responded with 92 points in 70 games in 2019-20 and the third-best points percentage in the NHL.

But as has been the case for several years now, the regular season is a warmup for the Lightning. It’s what they do in the postseason that will matter. GM Julien BriseBois bulked up, adding Pat Maroon, Blake Coleman, and Barclay Goodrow, while getting a bounce-back year from Kevin Shattenkirk and see Anthony Cirelli take big strides in his third season.

Does another playoff disappointment result in BriseBois, in his second full season as the team’s GM, making sweeping changes?

————

