Flyers-Penguins stream: NHL Return to Play exhibitions begin

By Sean LeahyJul 28, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play begins with Tuesday’s exhibition matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can stream Flyers-Penguins online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Hockey is back after a 139-day absence!

As the 24 teams involved in the NHL’s Return to Play continue the prepare for the Stanley Cup Qualifiers and round-robin, exhibition games begin Tuesday with the Penguins and Flyers at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

One of the biggest questions facing the Penguins is who starts Game 1 vs. the Canadiens on Saturday. Head coach Mike Sullivan said that Matt Murray will start Tuesday’s game against the Flyers and Tristan Jarry will get the second half.

The other issue has been the health of captain Sidney Crosby. After missing a few practice days he re-joined his teammates for a full skate Monday and will be a game-time decision. “We’re going to allow Sid to go through his game-day routine,” Sullivan said. “A 4 p.m. game makes it more challenging. We’ll make a decision on Sid sometime this afternoon on whether or not he’s going to play.”

For the Flyers, Carter Hart will play the first two periods and Brian Elliott will get the third, according to Alain Vigneault. The head coach also added that he will use the exhibition game to give ice time to some players who may not play regularly in the round-robin.

WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Tuesday, July 28, 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

NHL on NBCSN exhibition schedule – Wednesday, July 29

Carolina vs. Washington – 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN (John Forslund, Brian Boucher)
Chicago vs. St. Louis – 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Pat Foley, Eddie Olczyk)
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Mike Emrick, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher)

Flyers round-robin schedule (Eastern Conference preview)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers vs. Bruins, 3 p.m. ET – NBC
Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens (series preview)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Penguins vs. Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Canadiens vs. Penguins*

Remember, you can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

Flyers top Penguins in OT as NHL Return to Play exhibitions begin

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJul 28, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT
Scott Laughton‘s overtime goal gave the Flyers a 3-2 win over the Penguins in the first exhibition game of the NHL’s Return to Play.

The Penguins took the early lead after Conor Sheary‘s goal 5:06 into the first period. Philadelphia answered to close out the opening 20 minutes as Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes scored to grab a 2-1 lead.

After a goalless second period, the Penguins took advantage of a Flyers’ breakdown as Jason Zucker tied the game with 3:55 to go.

NHL regular-season overtime rules apply to the exhibition and round-robin games, which meant three-on-three was needed to decide a winner. After chances from both teams, Travis Konecny sent a wonderful pass to a streaking Laughton to set up the winner.

A different atmosphere

There we no fans inside Scotiabank Arena. Seats were covered by NHL tarps and the sounds of players communicating and skates cutting the ice were partnered with ambient crowd noise. Ice crews wore masks, as did the workers (along with gloves) who sanitized the benches between periods. It was a unique situation for all.

Even our own Brian Boucher had safety on his mind with a new and improved “Inside the Glass” position:

Once the puck dropped, it was a good 60-plus minutes for both teams to get back up to speed after so much time off. The Flyers will want to see some better defensive zone coverage, while the Penguins are hoping to wake up a power play that 0-for-3.

“It’s something where we expected some hiccups and little things that you’re not going to get in intra-squad games,” said Zucker. “It was good for us to get out there, get the feels and see what we need to shore up before Saturday.”

The setting was not what we are used to, but it was still a hockey game. There was plenty of sloppiness and lots for both teams to work out in the coming days. That’s what you get after a 140-day absence.

But still, hockey is back.

NHL on NBCSN exhibition schedule – Wednesday, July 29

Carolina vs. Washington – 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Chicago vs. St. Louis – 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Flyers, Penguins stand united ‘against social injustice, racism and hate’

By Sean LeahyJul 28, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT
As the U.S. and Canadian anthems played, the Flyers and Penguins stood side by side as a statement against social injustice. Players and coaches lined up on the blue lines “united in solidarity.”

“The Penguins and Flyers, two of the fiercest rivals in sports, united in solidarity this afternoon, to stand up against social injustice, racism and hate. The two teams stood as one, merging players from both franchises together across each club’s respective blue lines prior to today’s game.”

More teams are expected announce their statements of support this week as the NHL’s Return to Play begins.

“A lot has happened since we played our last game. And we felt, both teams, that it was important to show unity given what’s gone on and just wanted to be part of the solution moving forward,” said Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

The NHL will honor front-line pandemic workers and those advocating for social justice causes during the Penguins-Canadiens and Blackhawks-Oilers opening games on August 1.

Players can also create their own helmet and uniform decals that will celebrate “community, charities, businesses, fans, front-line heroes, youth programs and social justice advocates.” The decals will have the “#ISkateFor” and “#WeSkateFor” hashtags.

Bruins, Blue Jackets announce their plans

The Bruins and Blue Jackets announced that their players will lock arms during the anthems before their Thursday exhibition game.

From the Bruins:

“Over the past several months we have been trying to educate ourselves and learn more about racial injustice in our country and around the world. As a team we have decided to lock arms during the playing of the United States and Canadian Anthems as a sign of solidarity with the Black community.

“This action is solely intended to be a positive sign of support for the Black community, and a way for us to use our platform to help end racism.”

From the Blue Jackets:

“On Thursday, our team is joining the Boston Bruins in locking arms as a positive sign of support for the Black community prior to the playing of the National Anthems.

“As a group and as individuals, we have and will continue to listen and learn about racial injustice. Through our platform, we hope to continue the important conversations about equality.

“Racism and prejudice have no place in hockey and no place in society.”

NHL players have been outspoken in their support of social justice since George Floyd’s death in May. Penguins forward Jake Guentzel, a Minnesota native, spoke last month at how he’s been educating himself. Evander Kane, Wayne Simmonds, Matt Dumba, Akim Aliu, and Joel Ward were among the current and former players who created the Hockey Diversity Alliance aiming to eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Pronger moves on from Panthers split without animosity

Associated PressJul 28, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Pronger might not book a client of his family’s blossoming boutique travel agency business into the NHL bubble. But if Pronger were stuck in one of the league’s hub cities for an extended period, the Hall of Famer knows what he would pack.

”You just put a picture up of what’s at the end of the road,” Pronger said. ”You’ve got to look from a short-term perspective how finite a career is. On the extreme side, how often do you have these opportunities?”

Pronger, a Hockey Hall of Famer, played in the Stanley Cup Final with three teams and won it all with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007. He had a chance – albeit, a minuscule one – to win another as an executive with the Florida Panthers.

The 45-year-old Pronger, one of the more intimidating defenseman in league history, resigned his position earlier this month as senior vice president of hockey operations. Pronger spent three years with the franchise, and he left with the Panthers set to play a best-of-five elimination series against the Islanders in Toronto.

The Panthers are in a unique spot – the No. 1 draft pick is still up for grabs in a second lottery drawing among the eight teams that lose in the qualifying round of the playoffs.

Pronger put his executive hat back on for a moment and hoped the Panthers went all the way.

”You want to win,” Pronger said. ”You want your players to gain that experience and get that opportunity to win. Depending on where you are for your cycle for your team, you either really believe you can win or you don’t.”

The timing of his departure wasn’t great, but no one expected summer hockey and Pronger felt the pull to join his wife and her Well Inspired Travels luxury travel company (think elite athletes, CEO’s, wealthy business owners).

Pronger had considered stepping away from the Panthers for more than a year and said there was no ill will toward general manager Dale Tallon or anyone else in the organization. He said Tallon understood the decision and was appreciative of his contributions with the Panthers.

After a lifetime in hockey, Pronger just wanted a break from the grind and to help Lauren Pronger’s agency flourish.

”I think for me and where we’re at with our business, my full attention need to be here on this,” Pronger said. ”Running and managing it and building it day to day. I couldn’t be kind of looking over for a little bit. You’ve got to be invested in whatever you’re doing. Ultimately, this was something I wanted to do with my life and help grow and build.”

Pronger laughed when he said running a travel agency during a pandemic ”presents its challenges” but that he was in the business for the long haul.

The Panthers are in the playoffs for the first time since they lost a six-game series against the Islanders in 2016. Florida has not won a playoff series in four tries since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in the franchise’s third season in 1996. They’ll play on without Pronger.

”I’m not a big fan of watching from the top,” Pronger said. ”You just have no control over anything. You put the players in place and then after that, you’re really out of it.”

Next season, Pronger will be the eighth player in St. Louis Blues history to have his number retired. The five-time All-Star was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1993 draft and played in the Stanley Cup finals with Edmonton, Anaheim and Philadelphia. He helped lead the Flyers to the Eastern Conference title in 2010 and pairs again Wednesday night with former teammate Danny Briere and other former Flyers greats for a virtual wine tasting benefiting Snider Hockey.

Pronger’s career was derailed by concussions, and he once suffered bedridden days in dark rooms to ease throbbing headaches and occasional bouts of depression. These days, Pronger says he feels better and has nothing more than tired eyes, though ”some of that is age.”

”Overall I’m doing pretty good,” he said. ”Every once in a while I do too much and it becomes a bit of an issue. But it’s nothing that’s not manageable.”

Even on the heels of his with the split with the Panthers, Pronger will keep an eye on the postseason.

”I’m still a hockey fan,” Pronger said. ”You don’t spend 28 years in the business and then just drop everything.”

Could NHL home-nation advantage end Canada’s Cup drought?

Associated PressJul 28, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
Ken Dryden became so accustomed to winning championships with the Montreal Canadiens the Hockey Hall of Fame goalie has difficulty assessing Canada’s Stanley Cup drought.

“It is bizarre,” Dryden recently told The Associated Press by phone from his home in Toronto.

“If you go back to the records, I remember, from 1944 to 1979, Canadian teams won 24 times or something,” he said. “It’s just amazing that was the case. And then from 1993, not at all. It is just a weird anomaly.”

Canada’s Cup total over that 35-year span is actually 27, with Dryden and the Canadiens claiming six of them from 1971-79.

But who’s counting?

“Yeah, it’s time,” Dryden said. “It’s been time for quite some time for a Canadian team to win. And I would think it would be fantastic if that happened.”

And on Canadian ice, no less.

The NHL playoffs are scheduled to be held exclusively in Canada, with games set to open in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday. Not since 1925 has every NHL playoff game been held north of the border, when Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria were in the four-team mix.

And yet, even with six of Canada’s seven franchises competing in this year’s 24-team format, there is no guarantee one of them will become the first in 27 years to win the Cup since Montreal defeated the Los Angeles Kings in five games.

The streak is so long that 22-year-old New York Islanders prospect Kieffer Bellows wasn’t even born when his father, Brian, hoisted the Cup for Montreal.

“We’ve talked about it sometimes,” said Bellows, who was born in Minnesota, where his family maintained an offseason home. “Being from Canada (my father) is going to cheer for Montreal and stuff. He’s always going to have a soft place for them in his heart.”

The same goes for Philadelphia first-year coach Alain Vigneault. As former coach of the Canucks, Vigneault was in the most recent position of ending Canada’s drought in 2011, when the Canucks lost the final in Game 7 to Boston — also the last time the Cup was awarded in Canada.

“There’s no doubt that in Canada, hockey’s the No. 1 sport. You can probably say everybody’s focused on it 24 hours a day,” said Vigneault, whose Flyers will compete in a round-robin series to determine first-round playoff seeding. “There was obviously positive pressure in Vancouver I felt. And there’s some positive pressure here in Philly.”

Where once a Cup drought such as this would’ve made a significant dent in a passionate hockey nation’s psyche, the same can’t be said today.

Dryden, who went on to enjoy a successful career as an author, scholar and politician, believes Canada is a far more self-confident nation.

“Canada in 2020 is different from the Canada in 2000 or 1980,” said Dryden, who also noted how Canadians feared they were losing a grip on hockey with the NHL expanding into non-traditional U.S. markets, which included the Winnipeg Jets relocating to Arizona in the 1990s.

“We are a much more self-assured place than we used to be,” Dryden said. “We’re good at a lot of things And we know that we have created something pretty special here.”

In the present, that includes Canada’s far better effort in flattening the COVID-19 impact when compared to the U.S. It’s also “not a coincidence that the hub cities are Toronto and Edmonton,” as NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week in citing health and safety issues in ruling out seven U.S. markets.

“Today we have many points of pride,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said.

“We have values that are admired around the world. We have a political culture that seems to work. It’s a functioning democracy where you don’t have polarization and terrible divisions happening,” he said. “And we’ve done a better job, though far from perfect, in addressing some issues to do with racism and discrimination.”

Important as hockey is to Canada, it is no longer the everything it once may have been, Tory added, noting how the Toronto Raptors captivated the nation in winning the NBA championship last year.

The game once predominantly played by Canadians is also now awash with American and European stars, with German Leon Draistaitl and Russian Artemi Panarin vying with Canada’s Nathan MacKinnon for MVP honors this year.

“Those things could’ve shaken us a lot, and maybe did. But I don’t think that’s the case now,” Dryden said.

Of course, Dryden is rooting for the drought to end. But he’s keeping it in perspective.

“It remains a deep hope, and wonderfully anticipated, but I don’t think it’s more than that,” he said.