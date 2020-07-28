Flyers-Penguins stream: NHL Return to Play exhibitions begin

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play begins with Tuesday’s exhibition matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can stream Flyers-Penguins online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Hockey is back after a 139-day absence!
As the 24 teams involved in the NHL’s Return to Play continue the prepare for the Stanley Cup Qualifiers and round-robin, exhibition games begin Tuesday with the Penguins and Flyers at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
One of the biggest questions facing the Penguins is who starts Game 1 vs. the Canadiens on Saturday. Head coach Mike Sullivan said that Matt Murray will start Tuesday’s game against the Flyers and Tristan Jarry will get the second half.
The other issue has been the health of captain Sidney Crosby. After missing a few practice days he re-joined his teammates for a full skate Monday and will be a game-time decision. “We’re going to allow Sid to go through his game-day routine,” Sullivan said. “A 4 p.m. game makes it more challenging. We’ll make a decision on Sid sometime this afternoon on whether or not he’s going to play.”
For the Flyers, Carter Hart will play the first two periods and Brian Elliott will get the third, according to Alain Vigneault. The head coach also added that he will use the exhibition game to give ice time to some players who may not play regularly in the round-robin.
WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Tuesday, July 28, 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher
NHL on NBCSN exhibition schedule – Wednesday, July 29
Carolina vs. Washington – 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN (John Forslund, Brian Boucher)
Chicago vs. St. Louis – 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Pat Foley, Eddie Olczyk)
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Mike Emrick, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher)
Flyers round-robin schedule (Eastern Conference preview)
Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers vs. Bruins, 3 p.m. ET – NBC
Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD
(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens (series preview)
Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Penguins vs. Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Canadiens vs. Penguins*
