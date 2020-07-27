MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

NHL Power Rankings: Stanley Cup-less veterans to root for

By Sean LeahyJul 27, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
We’re less than a week away from hockey returning. The NHL’s journey towards the 2020 Stanley Cup Final begins Saturday.

Every postseason features those players who have spent their entire careers chasing the Cup, but fallen short. Time is running out for many and this could be their last best chance at glory. Moments provided by Ray Bourque, Dave Andreychuk, and Rod Brind’Amour are among those that stand out.

Today’s NHL Power Rankings feature 10 Cup-less players we’ll be rooting for during these playoffs.

NHL Power Rankings: Stanley Cup-less veterans to root for in Return to Play

1. Patrick Marleau, 40 – Penguins: The second-oldest player in the Return to Play, behind Zdeno Chara, the forward has played 1,723 regular-season games (fifth in NHL history) and 191 playoff games without lifting the trophy. That combined 1,914 games played is an NHL record for players who’ve yet to win the Cup. His only Cup Final appearance came in 2016, a losing effort in 2016 versus Pittsburgh.. He’ll be 41 in September and free agent this off-season. How many more opportunities will he get?

2. Henrik Lundqvist, 38 – Rangers: When the games begin this weekend, Lundqvist may be sporting a baseball hat and watching from the bench. But given Igor Shesterkin‘s inexperience, there is always the chance David Quinn’s leash on the rookie is short and he goes with the veteran. The Rangers have reached three conference finals and one Cup Final since Lundqvist joined the team in 2005-06. He has one more year left on his contract, but signs point to this being The King’s final run in New York.

3. Jason Spezza, 37 – Maple Leafs: There’s no guarantee Spezza, a pending unrestricted free agent, will hook up with a team for the 2020-21 season. With 80 career playoff games under his belt, the forward has only reached the  Cup Final once, and that ended in a five-game defeat to the Ducks.

4. Pekka Rinne, 37 – Predators: The Finn’s lone chance at a Cup came in 2017 when Nashville fell to the Penguins. It remains to be seen if John Hynes will start their Qualifying Round series against the Coyotes with Rinne or go with Juuse Saros. He’s the third-oldest goaltender in the Return to Play and has the third-most playoff appearances among active goaltenders (89). 

[Stanley Cup 2020 Qualifiers TV schedule]

5. Mikko Koivu, 37 – Wild: Is this it for the Minnesota captain? Koivu hasn’t divulged what he plans to do next season. His contract is expiring and there’s the chance he decides to return home to finish his career in Finland. The Wild have not advanced beyond the second round in his career, and six of his eight appearances ended in a first-round exit. A Cup win would also be a nice “back nine of the career” achievement for fellow old guys Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, who are both 35.

6. Ilya Kovalchuk, 37 – Capitals: It’s been quite a ride the last few seasons for the Russian star. He returned to the NHL in 2018 after five seasons in the KHL. But his time in LA was forgettable. A trade sent him to Montreal where he was rejuvenated. The Canadiens later dealt him to Washington where he reunited with old friend Alex Ovechkin. Kovy has won a Gagarin Cup and Olympic gold medal, but fell short in his only Cup Final appearance. Would a Cup ring cement his status as a future Hall of Famer?

7. Mark Giordano, 36 – Flames: The defenseman broke into the NHL the season after Calgary last made the Cup Final (2003-04). Since then, however, the Flames have not had much playoff success. In fact, Giordano has skated in only 13 career playoff games with injuries costing him the opportunity to play in three other postseasons.

8. Joe Pavelski, 36 – Stars: Like his former Sharks teammate Patrick Marleau, Pavelski is up there in postseason games played without a Cup. His 134 puts him 11th among active players. Now he gets another shot in Dallas following 13 seasons in San Jose. He has four conference finals and one Cup Final appearance on his resume, and now gets a chance with a blossoming Stars team.

9. Shea Weber, 34 – Canadiens: Nine playoff appearances and zero experiences in the conference final or Cup Final. His massive contract doesn’t end for another six years, so maybe there will be a few more opportunities down the line. Maybe, just maybe, it will be with Alexis Lafreniere in the Canadiens’ lineup should they lose to Pittsburgh and succeed in Part 2 of the draft lottery.

10. Brian Boyle, 35 – Panthers: There was plenty of heartbreak in successful seasons for Boyle a few years ago. After dropping the 2014 Cup Final as a Ranger, he lost the 2015 Cup Final with the Lightning. The next season Tampa lost in the Eastern Conference Final to the eventual champion Penguins. Since then? Three first-round exits. After beating chronic myeloid leukemia two years ago while dealing with health issues regarding his son, a Boyle Cup lift would be a wonderful sight to see.

PHT Morning Skate: NHL teams arrive in bubbles; Chayka split reaction

By Sean LeahyJul 27, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Here’s what players and staff saw when they arrived in the bubbles on Sunday: “Everyone in the bubble must be alone in his or her assigned room. But each team has a meal room, a coaches room and a players lounge. Each lounge has a microwave, fridge, card table, television and gaming console. Each team has been provided a ping-pong table, and teams have added their own entertainment, including golf simulators, and decorations.” [NHL.com]

• The NHL has announced the full rosters for all 24 teams in the Return to Play. [NHL.com]

• This John Chayka split from the Coyotes may need Gary Bettman’s help to resolve. [Sportsnet]

• “John Chayka is a liar and a quitter.” [Coyotes Insider]

• After going through what was thought to be his last round of chemotherapy in April, Dale Hawerchuk’s cancer has unfortunately returned, according to his son. [TSN]

Victor Hedman has stayed behind in Tampa to deal with a personal matter. He’s expected to join his teammates in Toronto before play begins this weekend. [Tampa Bay Times]

Ilya Samsonov, who did not participate in Phase 3 for the Capitals, is out until next season due to injury. [NBC Sports Washington]

• What kind of hockey should we expect in Edmonton and Toronto? Sloppy hockey, according to Brad Marchand. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Once the NHL gets through finishing this season, what should we expect for the 2020-21 schedule? [Spector’s Hockey]

Flames vs. Jets: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifier Preview

By Sean LeahyJul 27, 2020, 9:15 AM EDT
The NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers kick off the Return to Play plan on August 1. This week, PHT will be previewing each series with a look at storylines and end with our predictions for the eight matchups.

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets
Saturday, Aug. 1: Jets vs. Flames, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 3: Jets vs. Flames, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets, 4:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*, TBD
* – if necessary

Can Hellebuyck get some help?

Connor Hellebuyck is a deserved Vezina Trophy finalist who has a real strong chance at winning the award. Another trophy he should have garnered more support for is the Hart. His play is a big reason why the Jets are apart of the 24-team Return to Play and weren’t further down the standings. He faced the most shots (1,796), made the most saves (1,656), recorded the most shutouts (six) and was a workhorse playing nearly 3,300 minutes this season. His .929 even strength save percentage was fifth in the NHL.

His value to the Jets was on display as he faced 37-plus shots in 13 games and posted a .948 save percentage during that period. Hellebuyck also finished behind fellow Vezina finalist Tuukka Rask in goals saved above average (14.33), a metric that measures the number of goals saved based on the goalie’s save percentage and shots faced given the league average in those categories. (The Jets netminder played nearly 900 more 5-on-5 minutes than Rask.)

If the Jets can consistency — and we know they have the weapons — and Hellebuyck continues his dominance, Winnipeg could be a dangerous team in the West.

Cam Talbot vs. David Rittich

Flames interim head coach Geoff Ward has a decision to make in goal. And like other NHL coaches in his position he is using training camp to make his choice. Does he go with Rittich, who handled most of the workload during the regular season (48 starts), or Talbot, who started seven of the Flames’ last 12 games before the pause?

The four-month break was a great equalizer for goalie battles around this league. This one is no different. Talbot posted a .924 even strength save percentage in 26 appearances versus Rittich’s .913. Talbot has the postseason experience, but Rittich established himself as a No. 1 this season.

Whatever Ward’s decision is for Game 1, the question should then be how long the leash is in a best-of-five series. There will be little room for error and it will already be difficult going up against a Vezina Trophy finalist.

Getty Images

How quickly can Flames’ top line re-gel?

After “circumstances” caused them to be apart for the start of camp, the top line of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, and Elias Lindholm reunited last week. Gaudreau had been skating with a second group, which caused Flames GM Brad Treliving to deny it was COVID-19 or disciplinary related.

They combined for 38 points in over 500 minutes together and were a positive possession trio (53%) at 5-on-5 during the regular season, per Natural Stat Trick. A balanced attack will be important to get by Winnipeg, but it will all start with the top line producing regularly.

Who’s out? Who might return?

Flames: Travis Hamonic was the first NHL player to announce he would be opting out due to personal reasons.

Jets: Earlier this month Jets head coach Paul Maurice confirmed that Bryan Little will not participate this summer. The forward suffered a perforated eardrum, which required surgery, after taking a shot to the ear in November.

Up and down special teams

Both the Flames and Jets saw vast improvements in their power plays once the calendar turned to 2020. From opening night to New Year’s Eve, they were middle of the pack (Winnipeg: 19.2%, Calgary 18.7%). But everything began to click with the man advantage in January, and they hit over 22% before the pause (Winnipeg: 22.4%, Calgary: 25.7%).

Meanwhile, the penalty kills have flip-flopped in that same span. The Flames owned a top five unit (83.8%) and the Jets were dead last (71.4%) through Jan. 1. That all switched in the second half with Calgary dropping to 78.3% and Winnipeg vaulting up to 85.5%.

Special teams are always vital in the playoffs and it will be interesting to see how games are called in empty rinks. Will officials feel less pressure to make calls knowing the fans won’t be on their backs?

Islanders vs. Panthers: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifier Preview

By James O'BrienJul 27, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
The NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers kick off the Return to Play plan on August 1. This week, PHT will be previewing each series with a look at storylines and end with our predictions for the eight matchups.

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers — TV schedule, start times, channels

Saturday, Aug. 1: Panthers vs. Islanders, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*
Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

Islanders – Panthers preview: Top storylines for Stanley Cup Qualifiers series

Will Sergei Bobrovsky be worth the money?

Sergei Bobrovsky Panthers Islanders preview
(Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

Coming in with a whopping $10 million cap hit, Bobrovsky stands far above any other player in this best-of-five series from a salary standpoint. That said, you don’t need charts full of “fancy stats” to realize that the Panthers haven’t gotten their money’s worth from the debut “Bob” season.

Squint a little and you’ll realize there are reasons for optimism, though:

  • That’s all in the past, as the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers represent a clean slate for Bobrovsky, the Panthers, and Islanders.
  • “Bob” delivered with a .925 save percentage in 10 playoff games for the Blue Jackets after a mostly rotten contract year. He also heated up down the stretch. In 28 games following the 2019 NHL All-Star break, Bobrovsky produced a strong .924 save percentage.

Yes, there are plenty of counterpoints to throw water on those positive thoughts. Most obviously, the Blue Jackets really clamped down late in 2018-19 (just ask the shocked-and-swept Lightning), while the Panthers have been porous defensively.

But goalies are strange, and are likely to be even more unpredictable during the NHL Return to Play. Would it be that outrageous if a goalie with Bobrovsky’s resume bounced back?

Strength vs. strength: Can Islanders defense slow down Panthers offense?

With 3.30 goals scored per game, the Panthers ranked sixth in the NHL. Meanwhile, the Islanders limited opponents as you’d hope and expect from a Barry Trotz team (2.79 goals allowed per game, ninth-best in the NHL).

Assuming both teams maintain their basic styles and profiles during the NHL Return to Play, the Panthers and Islanders would present an intriguing battle of strength vs. strength.

Some might argue that Aleksander Barkov‘s defensive abilities have become overrated, but few would argue that he can produce for the Panthers. Jonathan Huberdeau (78 points, tied for 10th-most in NHL) has been even tougher to contain as he’s gotten healthier, and the Panthers possess plenty of other weapons. (Although depth isn’t their strongest point.)

Between Semyon Varlamov and Thomas Greiss, it seems like the Islanders should have a capable goalie behind Trotz’s responsible defensive system. Will that rust benefit the Islanders, or will they struggle to stop the Panthers following the pandemic pause?

Barry Trotz Panthers Islanders preview 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers series NHL
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Weakness vs. weakness: Islanders offense vs. Panthers defense

Circling back to Bobrovsky, it’s grossly unfair to lay the Panthers’ goal prevention problems solely at his feet/skates. The Panthers regularly allowed far more offense than they created, often leaving Bob and others out to dry when it came to expected goals and high-danger scoring chances.

The Islanders’ offense checks out in certain areas more than one might think (and their defense gives up a little more than you might expect). That said, overall, one would expect the Islanders to avoid slugging things out offensively.

Can Mathew Barzal and several other scorers manufacture enough offense to outgun the Panthers? If Florida’s defense struggles like it did before the pause, the answer could be “Yes.”

Rare playoff appearances for Varlamov and/or Greiss

On paper, the duo of Semyon Varlamov and Thomas Greiss give the Islanders an edge over the Panthers, particularly looking at Bobrovsky in 2019-20 alone.

But it’s worth pondering just how long it’s been since either Varlamov or Greiss served as go-to playoff goalies.

Greiss has only played in 13 playoff games as (an often strong) career backup. He only appeared in 36 minutes worth of game time during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As experienced as Varlamov is, we haven’t seen him in the postseason very often lately. Varlamov hasn’t played a playoff game since 2013-14, and before that, his experience stretches back to his Capitals days.

That only means so much, of course. It’s worth at least mentioning because teams are far likely to painstakingly key on weaknesses and relentlessly go over game tape when you’re focusing on a single opponent.

Who’s out? Who might return?

Islanders: The Isles exit the pandemic pause about as healthy as you can ask for. The Islanders traded for Andy Greene in large part because of an injury to Adam Pelech. Now they’ll have both defensemen as options, leaving Barry Trotz with some potential conundrums. Casey Cizikas appears to have a clean bill of health, too. Oliver Wahlstrom ranks among the most intriguing Islanders players who didn’t make the training camp cut. Meanwhile, Ilya Sorokin can get acquainted with the team, but cannot participate in actual games.

Panthers: Aaron Ekblad missed significant training camp time, but Joel Quenneville said he should be ready for the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers. Injuries don’t look like much of an issue for the Panthers, either, so neither team will have many health-related excuses. (Of course, that can change quickly once the NHL Return to Play kicks into another gear.)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Forget the asterisk, NHL playoffs present grueling test

Associated PressJul 26, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Sorry, Drew Doughty.

It’s difficult to find anyone — from Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden to French-born Avalanche forward Pierre Edouard Bellemare— supporting Doughty’s assertion that these expanded NHL playoffs won’t produce, as the Los Angeles Kings defenseman put it in April, “a real” Stanley Cup winner.

“I could not agree less,” Bellemare said. “The level of play might take a day or two to get to the competitiveness, but this Stanley Cup playoff is going to be the toughest ever.”

Not only are teams, such as the previously injury-depleted Avalanche, far healthier than they were when the season was paused in March, everyone is faced with the same challenge of restarting from a standstill.

“You don’t have any team that played 82 games and feels unbelievable because they had a great season. That was 12 weeks ago, 14 weeks ago. I mean, this is gone,” Bellemare said. “So, every team’s going to have to from Day 1 create its own momentum.”

Three months ago, Doughty questioned what the format would resemble and how the regular season ended with 189 games remaining.

“I’m just not a huge fan of it, as much as I want to play,” said Doughty, whose Kings didn’t qualify for the expanded 24-team playoff.

In light of the concerns, players earned praise for demanding the four traditional playoff rounds be best-of-seven series to preserve the integrity of postseason.

“It was already the hardest trophy to win. I think it just got a little harder,” New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck said.

More than four months since a puck was dropped in a competitive setting, and following two weeks of training camp, the NHL took its next step toward resuming play: All 24 remaining teams were entering the “bubble” in their respective hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta. Each will play one exhibition game before the playoffs open Aug. 1.

It will be a postseason like no other since the Stanley Cup was first awarded to the Montreal Hockey Club in 1893. The field of 24 is the NHL’s largest ever, while the crowds will be the smallest — with no fans allowed to attend.

There will be a preliminary round split in two parts. The top four teams in each conference will compete in a round-robin series to determine first-round seeding, while the remaining 16 compete in best-of-five elimination series. What previously took 16 victories to hoist the Cup, this year’s champion could become the NHL’s first 19-game winner.

And should all go as planned, the Cup will be awarded for the first time in either late September or early October.

Given the challenges, including players being separated from their loved ones for an extended stretch, Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis favors placing an asterisk next to this year’s winner because of the heightened degree of difficulty.

“We’re all dealing with something that’s a lot different,” Ellis said. “If there’s an asterisk, it’s because it was a harder, harder process to win.”

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said this playoff will compare nothing to what it was like in 2006, when he was captain of the Cup champion Hurricanes.

“Whoever wins this is going to earn it. There’s just no way around it,” Brind’Amour said. “You’ve got to grind it out. And then on top of it, to me, is the sacrifice and just those added elements here about being stuck in a hotel. … There’s just a lot going on to pull this off.”

The 2006 Hurricanes competed in 25 playoff games, one short of the record held by five teams, including last year’s champion St. Louis Blues.

Dryden won six championships in eight seasons with Montreal in the 1970s, and the most games the Canadiens played in one postseason during that span was 20, in 1971, his rookie season. By comparison, the ’76 Canadiens needed only 13 games to win the title, with Dryden finishing 12-1 and allowing just 25 goals.

For Dryden, each postseason presents unique sets of challenges, ranging from injuries to team chemistry to on- and off-ice distractions. And this upcoming postseason is no different.

“Those who don’t win may say, `We were on our way. We did everything right during the regular season. We were poised for the playoffs and we didn’t have a chance to be that team that we created,’” Dryden said.

“That isn’t the point. The point is the Stanley Cup playoffs are a test. And they’re a test of each player and of each team finding an answer for the circumstances presented,” he said. “That’s what competition is. That’s what competitors are asked to respond to. And those who do it best win.”

Given the uncertainties that come with the coronavirus pandemic, Dryden stressed the importance of the league and players being able to halt play at any point for health and safety reasons.

“We’ve created these expectations and hopes, and maybe these kinds of commitments so there’s no turning back. That’s wrong. There is always turning back,” Dryden said. “But if this does start and if the competition runs its course to the end, then who wins is a worthy Stanley Cup winner.”