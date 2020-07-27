Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• 10-Plus Hours of Game Coverage Every Day August 1-5 Beginning at Noon ET

• Saturday NHL Doubleheader on August 1 on NBC – Blackhawks-Oilers at 3 p.m. ET, Followed by Canadiens-Penguins at 8 p.m. ET

• Coverage of More Than 25 NHL Games on NBCSN in Seven-Day Span

• Coverage of Four Exhibition Games Begins July 28 on NBCSN

NBC Sports will present up to 120 hours of coverage for the NHL’s 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule on NBC, NBCSN and USA Network beginning August 1.

Beginning Saturday, August 1, through Wednesday, August 5, NBC Sports will present coverage from at least four games each day across NBC, NBCSN and USA Network, including some games that will be joined in progress.

Coverage on Saturday, August 1, will feature a doubleheader on NBC beginning at 3 p.m. ET, when Connor McDavid and the Oilers face Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks. Primetime coverage at 8 p.m. ET on NBC will feature Sidney Crosby and the Penguins against Carey Price and the Canadiens.

The 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers begin August 1 at Noon ET on NBCSN, when Artemi Panarin and the Rangers face Sebastian Aho and the Hurricanes. In total, more than 25 NHL games will be shown on NBCSN in a seven-day span.

Qualifying Round series are best-of-five and will be contested between the teams seeded 5th through 12th in each conference. The winners of those series will join the top four teams from each conference, who will play round robin games to determine seeding, in the traditional 16-team Stanley Cup Playoffs format.

Games airing on NBC are exclusive. All games on NBCSN and USA Network will be blacked out in the local markets as they will be available on viewers’ local RSNs. Blackout rules apply to streaming coverage on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Some games will be joined in progress.

[2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule]

Following is NBC Sports’ telecast schedule for the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers through August 5:

Sat., August 1

Game 1 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET

Game 1 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBC – 3 p.m ET

Game 1 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 4 pm. ET

Game 1 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBC – 8 p.m. ET

Game 1 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Sun., August 2

Game 1 – Arizona vs. Nashville – USA Network – 2 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Boston vs. Philadelphia – NBC – 3 p.m. ET

Round Robin – St. Louis vs. Colorado – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 1 – Columbus vs. Toronto – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Game 1 – Minnesota vs. Vancouver – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Mon., August 3

Game 2 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Washington vs. Tampa Bay – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Dallas vs. Vegas – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Tues., August 4

Game 2 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Arizona vs. Nashville – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Columbus vs. Toronto – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET

Game 3 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 3 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Minnesota vs. Vancouver – USA Network – 10:30 p.m. ET

Wed., August 5

Game 3 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET

Game 3 – Arizona vs. Nashville – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Tampa Bay vs. Boston – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Colorado vs. Dallas – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 3 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Game 3 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

In addition, NBC Sports will present coverage of the following exhibition games on NBCSN on July 28 and 29:

Tues., July $28

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET

Wed., July 29

Carolina vs. Washington – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET

Chicago vs. St. Louis – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.