Stanley Cup 2020 Qualifiers TV schedule, start date for NHL Return to Play

By Sean LeahyJul 27, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
10-Plus Hours of Game Coverage Every Day August 1-5 Beginning at Noon ET

Saturday NHL Doubleheader on August 1 on NBC – Blackhawks-Oilers at 3 p.m. ET, Followed by Canadiens-Penguins at 8 p.m. ET

Coverage of More Than 25 NHL Games on NBCSN in Seven-Day Span

Coverage of Four Exhibition Games Begins July 28 on NBCSN

NBC Sports will present up to 120 hours of coverage for the NHL’s 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule on NBC, NBCSN and USA Network beginning August 1.

Beginning Saturday, August 1, through Wednesday, August 5, NBC Sports will present coverage from at least four games each day across NBC, NBCSN and USA Network, including some games that will be joined in progress.

Coverage on Saturday, August 1, will feature a doubleheader on NBC beginning at 3 p.m. ET, when Connor McDavid and the Oilers face Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks. Primetime coverage at 8 p.m. ET on NBC will feature Sidney Crosby and the Penguins against Carey Price and the Canadiens.

The 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers begin August 1 at Noon ET on NBCSN, when Artemi Panarin and the Rangers face Sebastian Aho and the Hurricanes. In total, more than 25 NHL games will be shown on NBCSN in a seven-day span.

Qualifying Round series are best-of-five and will be contested between the teams seeded 5th through 12th in each conference. The winners of those series will join the top four teams from each conference, who will play round robin games to determine seeding, in the traditional 16-team Stanley Cup Playoffs format.

Games airing on NBC are exclusive. All games on NBCSN and USA Network will be blacked out in the local markets as they will be available on viewers’ local RSNs. Blackout rules apply to streaming coverage on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Some games will be joined in progress.

[2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule]

Following is NBC Sports’ telecast schedule for the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers through August 5:

Sat., August 1

Game 1 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET
Game 1 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBC – 3 p.m ET
Game 1 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 4 pm. ET
Game 1 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBC – 8 p.m. ET
Game 1 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Sun., August 2

Game 1 – Arizona vs. Nashville – USA Network – 2 p.m. ET
Round Robin – Boston vs. Philadelphia – NBC – 3 p.m. ET
Round Robin – St. Louis vs. Colorado – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET
Game 1 – Columbus vs. Toronto – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET
Game 1 – Minnesota vs. Vancouver – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Mon., August 3

Game 2 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET
Round Robin – Washington vs. Tampa Bay – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET
Round Robin – Dallas vs. Vegas – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Tues., August 4

Game 2 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Arizona vs. Nashville – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Columbus vs. Toronto – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET
Game 3 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET
Game 3 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Minnesota vs. Vancouver – USA Network – 10:30 p.m. ET

Wed., August 5

Game 3 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET
Game 3 – Arizona vs. Nashville – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET
Round Robin – Tampa Bay vs. Boston – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET
Round Robin – Colorado vs. Dallas – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET
Game 3 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET
Game 3 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

In addition, NBC Sports will present coverage of the following exhibition games on NBCSN on July 28 and 29:

Tues., July $28

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET

Wed., July 29

Carolina vs. Washington – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET
Chicago vs. St. Louis – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flyers top Penguins in OT as NHL Return to Play exhibitions begin

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJul 28, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT
Scott Laughton‘s overtime goal gave the Flyers a 3-2 win over the Penguins in the first exhibition game of the NHL’s Return to Play.

The Penguins took the early lead after Conor Sheary‘s goal 5:06 into the first period. Philadelphia answered to close out the opening 20 minutes as Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes scored to grab a 2-1 lead.

After a goalless second period, the Penguins took advantage of a Flyers’ breakdown as Jason Zucker tied the game with 3:55 to go.

NHL regular-season overtime rules apply to the exhibition and round-robin games, which meant three-on-three was needed to decide a winner. After chances from both teams, Travis Konecny sent a wonderful pass to a streaking Laughton to set up the winner.

A different atmosphere

There we no fans inside Scotiabank Arena. Seats were covered by NHL tarps and the sounds of players communicating and skates cutting the ice were partnered with ambient crowd noise. Ice crews wore masks, as did the workers (along with gloves) who sanitized the benches between periods. It was a unique situation for all.

Even our own Brian Boucher had safety on his mind with a new and improved “Inside the Glass” position:

Once the puck dropped, it was a good 60-plus minutes for both teams to get back up to speed after so much time off. The Flyers will want to see some better defensive zone coverage, while the Penguins are hoping to wake up a power play that 0-for-3.

“It’s something where we expected some hiccups and little things that you’re not going to get in intra-squad games,” said Zucker. “It was good for us to get out there, get the feels and see what we need to shore up before Saturday.”

The setting was not what we are used to, but it was still a hockey game. There was plenty of sloppiness and lots for both teams to work out in the coming days. That’s what you get after a 140-day absence.

But still, hockey is back.

NHL on NBCSN exhibition schedule – Wednesday, July 29

Carolina vs. Washington – 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Chicago vs. St. Louis – 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flyers, Penguins stand united ‘against social injustice, racism and hate’

By Sean LeahyJul 28, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT
As the U.S. and Canadian anthems played, the Flyers and Penguins stood side by side as a statement against social injustice. Players and coaches lined up on the blue lines “united in solidarity.”

“The Penguins and Flyers, two of the fiercest rivals in sports, united in solidarity this afternoon, to stand up against social injustice, racism and hate. The two teams stood as one, merging players from both franchises together across each club’s respective blue lines prior to today’s game.”

More teams are expected announce their statements of support this week as the NHL’s Return to Play begins.

“A lot has happened since we played our last game. And we felt, both teams, that it was important to show unity given what’s gone on and just wanted to be part of the solution moving forward,” said Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

The NHL will honor front-line pandemic workers and those advocating for social justice causes during the Penguins-Canadiens and Blackhawks-Oilers opening games on August 1.

Players can also create their own helmet and uniform decals that will celebrate “community, charities, businesses, fans, front-line heroes, youth programs and social justice advocates.” The decals will have the “#ISkateFor” and “#WeSkateFor” hashtags.

Bruins, Blue Jackets announce their plans

The Bruins and Blue Jackets announced that their players will lock arms during the anthems before their Thursday exhibition game.

From the Bruins:

“Over the past several months we have been trying to educate ourselves and learn more about racial injustice in our country and around the world. As a team we have decided to lock arms during the playing of the United States and Canadian Anthems as a sign of solidarity with the Black community.

“This action is solely intended to be a positive sign of support for the Black community, and a way for us to use our platform to help end racism.”

From the Blue Jackets:

“On Thursday, our team is joining the Boston Bruins in locking arms as a positive sign of support for the Black community prior to the playing of the National Anthems.

“As a group and as individuals, we have and will continue to listen and learn about racial injustice. Through our platform, we hope to continue the important conversations about equality.

“Racism and prejudice have no place in hockey and no place in society.”

NHL players have been outspoken in their support of social justice since George Floyd’s death in May. Penguins forward Jake Guentzel, a Minnesota native, spoke last month at how he’s been educating himself. Evander Kane, Wayne Simmonds, Matt Dumba, Akim Aliu, and Joel Ward were among the current and former players who created the Hockey Diversity Alliance aiming to eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flyers-Penguins stream: NHL Return to Play exhibitions begin

By Sean LeahyJul 28, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play begins with Tuesday’s exhibition matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can stream Flyers-Penguins online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Hockey is back after a 139-day absence!

As the 24 teams involved in the NHL’s Return to Play continue the prepare for the Stanley Cup Qualifiers and round-robin, exhibition games begin Tuesday with the Penguins and Flyers at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

One of the biggest questions facing the Penguins is who starts Game 1 vs. the Canadiens on Saturday. Head coach Mike Sullivan said that Matt Murray will start Tuesday’s game against the Flyers and Tristan Jarry will get the second half.

The other issue has been the health of captain Sidney Crosby. After missing a few practice days he re-joined his teammates for a full skate Monday and will be a game-time decision. “We’re going to allow Sid to go through his game-day routine,” Sullivan said. “A 4 p.m. game makes it more challenging. We’ll make a decision on Sid sometime this afternoon on whether or not he’s going to play.”

For the Flyers, Carter Hart will play the first two periods and Brian Elliott will get the third, according to Alain Vigneault. The head coach also added that he will use the exhibition game to give ice time to some players who may not play regularly in the round-robin.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 4 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Tuesday, July 28, 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

NHL on NBCSN exhibition schedule – Wednesday, July 29

Carolina vs. Washington – 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN (John Forslund, Brian Boucher)
Chicago vs. St. Louis – 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Pat Foley, Eddie Olczyk)
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Mike Emrick, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher)

Flyers round-robin schedule (Eastern Conference preview)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers vs. Bruins, 3 p.m. ET – NBC
Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens (series preview)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Penguins vs. Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Canadiens vs. Penguins*

Remember, you can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

Pronger moves on from Panthers split without animosity

Associated PressJul 28, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Pronger might not book a client of his family’s blossoming boutique travel agency business into the NHL bubble. But if Pronger were stuck in one of the league’s hub cities for an extended period, the Hall of Famer knows what he would pack.

”You just put a picture up of what’s at the end of the road,” Pronger said. ”You’ve got to look from a short-term perspective how finite a career is. On the extreme side, how often do you have these opportunities?”

Pronger, a Hockey Hall of Famer, played in the Stanley Cup Final with three teams and won it all with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007. He had a chance – albeit, a minuscule one – to win another as an executive with the Florida Panthers.

The 45-year-old Pronger, one of the more intimidating defenseman in league history, resigned his position earlier this month as senior vice president of hockey operations. Pronger spent three years with the franchise, and he left with the Panthers set to play a best-of-five elimination series against the Islanders in Toronto.

The Panthers are in a unique spot – the No. 1 draft pick is still up for grabs in a second lottery drawing among the eight teams that lose in the qualifying round of the playoffs.

Pronger put his executive hat back on for a moment and hoped the Panthers went all the way.

”You want to win,” Pronger said. ”You want your players to gain that experience and get that opportunity to win. Depending on where you are for your cycle for your team, you either really believe you can win or you don’t.”

The timing of his departure wasn’t great, but no one expected summer hockey and Pronger felt the pull to join his wife and her Well Inspired Travels luxury travel company (think elite athletes, CEO’s, wealthy business owners).

Pronger had considered stepping away from the Panthers for more than a year and said there was no ill will toward general manager Dale Tallon or anyone else in the organization. He said Tallon understood the decision and was appreciative of his contributions with the Panthers.

After a lifetime in hockey, Pronger just wanted a break from the grind and to help Lauren Pronger’s agency flourish.

”I think for me and where we’re at with our business, my full attention need to be here on this,” Pronger said. ”Running and managing it and building it day to day. I couldn’t be kind of looking over for a little bit. You’ve got to be invested in whatever you’re doing. Ultimately, this was something I wanted to do with my life and help grow and build.”

Pronger laughed when he said running a travel agency during a pandemic ”presents its challenges” but that he was in the business for the long haul.

The Panthers are in the playoffs for the first time since they lost a six-game series against the Islanders in 2016. Florida has not won a playoff series in four tries since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in the franchise’s third season in 1996. They’ll play on without Pronger.

”I’m not a big fan of watching from the top,” Pronger said. ”You just have no control over anything. You put the players in place and then after that, you’re really out of it.”

Next season, Pronger will be the eighth player in St. Louis Blues history to have his number retired. The five-time All-Star was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1993 draft and played in the Stanley Cup finals with Edmonton, Anaheim and Philadelphia. He helped lead the Flyers to the Eastern Conference title in 2010 and pairs again Wednesday night with former teammate Danny Briere and other former Flyers greats for a virtual wine tasting benefiting Snider Hockey.

Pronger’s career was derailed by concussions, and he once suffered bedridden days in dark rooms to ease throbbing headaches and occasional bouts of depression. These days, Pronger says he feels better and has nothing more than tired eyes, though ”some of that is age.”

”Overall I’m doing pretty good,” he said. ”Every once in a while I do too much and it becomes a bit of an issue. But it’s nothing that’s not manageable.”

Even on the heels of his with the split with the Panthers, Pronger will keep an eye on the postseason.

”I’m still a hockey fan,” Pronger said. ”You don’t spend 28 years in the business and then just drop everything.”