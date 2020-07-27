MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

NHL Bubble Wrap: Life during Return to Play; Updates on Crosby, others

By James O'BrienJul 27, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
As the NHL training camp news shifts to playoff bubble news, the surroundings change, but some of the main considerations remain the same. For instance: we’re getting updates on the likes of Sidney Crosby, Dougie Hamilton, and David Pastrnak during this edition of the NHL Bubble Wrap.

Glimpses of life in the NHL Bubble: Food and games seem pretty solid

Confession: I was kind of crossing my fingers for the NHL Bubble food memes.

After all, NBA people had a field day with this one:

To my chagrin, and to more grins for NHL players, it seems like things are pretty top notch so far:

Mmmm, breakfast.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy believes that the hub experience will be tight-knit, and feel like a “permanent road trip.”

While that brings up images of “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,” it sounds like there will mainly be video games and … Settlers of Catan?

You might be able to kill all the time between Monday and the start of exhibition games merely exploring the details of NHL Bubble life.

(Do you have “The Muffin Man” in your head now, too?)

Injury updates for Crosby, Pastrnak, and more

Moving on from the breakfast (which may occasionally include grits) to the nitty-gritty:

  • Mostly good news for Sidney Crosby and the Penguins. Crosby was a “full participant” in Monday’s practice. That said, coach Mike Sullivan said the team will decide if Crosby will play in the Flyers exhibition on Tuesday. Does that make it (drumroll please?) a game-time decision? (That game airs at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN on Tuesday.)
  • Let’s keep piling on the happy stuff like ingredients into an omelette. David Pastrnak ranked as a full participant in Bruins practice. He even got up to some rascal behavior. Things aren’t as clear for fellow Bruins winger Ondrej Kase, though.
  • The Hurricanes still consider Dougie Hamilton “unfit to play.” Not great for a defenseman who put up Norris-level numbers, although reports indicate the injury at least isn’t related to his broken fibula from earlier in 2019-20. Here’s some comic relief for Hurricanes fans:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL announces zero positive COVID-19 tests during second week of training camp

By James O'BrienJul 27, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The NHL announced zero positive COVID-19 results among the 800 players tested during the second week of formal training camps. With that in mind, the NHL notes two positive COVID-19 tests over two weeks of training camp.

This optimistic NHL news comes at a time when people are wondering about the viability of various sports’ return-to-play plans. Most obviously, MLB is going through a crisis after what looks like a COVID-19 outbreak for the Miami Marlins.

As Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy notes, the NHL’s return-to-play bubble could help reduce the odds of an outbreak.

Granted, that doesn’t mean the NHL is immune to experiencing a rash of COVID-19 cases in similar ways to MLB. But it’s reasonable to believe that more travel could create more chances for players and staff to be exposed to COVID-19.

Being that NHL teams traveled to playoff hubs in Edmonton and Toronto during the weekend, expect this to be another pivotal moment as the league tries to hold the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Let’s circle back to some of those COVID-19 testing numbers.

Again, during the two weeks of NHL training camp, the league only became aware of two positive tests. The NHL revealed that 6,874 COVID-19 tests were administered.

Previously, the NHL announced that they were aware of 43 positive COVID-19 results during Phase 2 of the Return to Play. That process (which involved skating in small groups at team facilities) began on June 8.

So, basically, the NHL has become aware of 45 positive COVID-19 test results since June 8. Since June 8, the NHL announced about 13,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

For those who believe this boils down to the NHL beating its chest about its process, note that the league’s made weekly COVID-19 testing announcements.

And it’s still fair to wonder about this entire process, even if it all results in a fairly friction-less awarding of the 2020 Stanley Cup. After all, the sheer volume of COVID-19 testing could end up astonishing. In its own announcement, the NHL noted daily tests for all 24 teams, which include 52 people (players and staff) apiece. That translates to 1,248 COVID-19 tests per day, and teams won’t be eliminated from the process for a while.

Can the NHL pull this Return to Play off and award the 2020 Stanley Cup? We’ll see.

Should the NHL go through with this? That’s a debate that could go on for a long time. And there’s no guarantee that other COVID-19 testing results will seem as positive for the NHL as the latest one.

(But, yes, this inspires at least temporary optimism that the NHL bubble might have a shot.)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL Power Rankings: Stanley Cup-less veterans to root for

By Sean LeahyJul 27, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
We’re less than a week away from hockey returning. The NHL’s journey towards the 2020 Stanley Cup Final begins Saturday.

Every postseason features those players who have spent their entire careers chasing the Cup, but fallen short. Time is running out for many and this could be their last best chance at glory. Moments provided by Ray Bourque, Dave Andreychuk, and Rod Brind’Amour are among those that stand out.

Today’s NHL Power Rankings feature 10 Cup-less players we’ll be rooting for during these playoffs.

NHL Power Rankings: Stanley Cup-less veterans to root for in Return to Play

1. Patrick Marleau, 40 – Penguins: The second-oldest player in the Return to Play, behind Zdeno Chara, the forward has played 1,723 regular-season games (fifth in NHL history) and 191 playoff games without lifting the trophy. That combined 1,914 games played is an NHL record for players who’ve yet to win the Cup. His only Cup Final appearance came in 2016, a losing effort in 2016 versus Pittsburgh.. He’ll be 41 in September and free agent this off-season. How many more opportunities will he get?

2. Henrik Lundqvist, 38 – Rangers: When the games begin this weekend, Lundqvist may be sporting a baseball hat and watching from the bench. But given Igor Shesterkin‘s inexperience, there is always the chance David Quinn’s leash on the rookie is short and he goes with the veteran. The Rangers have reached three conference finals and one Cup Final since Lundqvist joined the team in 2005-06. He has one more year left on his contract, but signs point to this being The King’s final run in New York.

3. Jason Spezza, 37 – Maple Leafs: There’s no guarantee Spezza, a pending unrestricted free agent, will hook up with a team for the 2020-21 season. With 80 career playoff games under his belt, the forward has only reached the  Cup Final once, and that ended in a five-game defeat to the Ducks.

4. Pekka Rinne, 37 – Predators: The Finn’s lone chance at a Cup came in 2017 when Nashville fell to the Penguins. It remains to be seen if John Hynes will start their Qualifying Round series against the Coyotes with Rinne or go with Juuse Saros. He’s the third-oldest goaltender in the Return to Play and has the third-most playoff appearances among active goaltenders (89). 

5. Mikko Koivu, 37 – Wild: Is this it for the Minnesota captain? Koivu hasn’t divulged what he plans to do next season. His contract is expiring and there’s the chance he decides to return home to finish his career in Finland. The Wild have not advanced beyond the second round in his career, and six of his eight appearances ended in a first-round exit. A Cup win would also be a nice “back nine of the career” achievement for fellow old guys Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, who are both 35.

6. Ilya Kovalchuk, 37 – Capitals: It’s been quite a ride the last few seasons for the Russian star. He returned to the NHL in 2018 after five seasons in the KHL. But his time in LA was forgettable. A trade sent him to Montreal where he was rejuvenated. The Canadiens later dealt him to Washington where he reunited with old friend Alex Ovechkin. Kovy has won a Gagarin Cup and Olympic gold medal, but fell short in his only Cup Final appearance. Would a Cup ring cement his status as a future Hall of Famer?

7. Mark Giordano, 36 – Flames: The defenseman broke into the NHL the season after Calgary last made the Cup Final (2003-04). Since then, however, the Flames have not had much playoff success. In fact, Giordano has skated in only 13 career playoff games with injuries costing him the opportunity to play in three other postseasons.

8. Joe Pavelski, 36 – Stars: Like his former Sharks teammate Patrick Marleau, Pavelski is up there in postseason games played without a Cup. His 134 puts him 11th among active players. Now he gets another shot in Dallas following 13 seasons in San Jose. He has four conference finals and one Cup Final appearance on his resume, and now gets a chance with a blossoming Stars team.

9. Shea Weber, 34 – Canadiens: Nine playoff appearances and zero experiences in the conference final or Cup Final. His massive contract doesn’t end for another six years, so maybe there will be a few more opportunities down the line. Maybe, just maybe, it will be with Alexis Lafreniere in the Canadiens’ lineup should they lose to Pittsburgh and succeed in Part 2 of the draft lottery.

10. Brian Boyle, 35 – Panthers: There was plenty of heartbreak in successful seasons for Boyle a few years ago. After dropping the 2014 Cup Final as a Ranger, he lost the 2015 Cup Final with the Lightning. The next season Tampa lost in the Eastern Conference Final to the eventual champion Penguins. Since then? Three first-round exits. After beating chronic myeloid leukemia two years ago while dealing with health issues regarding his son, a Boyle Cup lift would be a wonderful sight to see.

Seattle Kraken announced as NHL expansion team name
NHL shows off plans for Edmonton, Toronto Return to Play bubbles

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: NHL teams arrive in bubbles; Chayka split reaction

By Sean LeahyJul 27, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Here’s what players and staff saw when they arrived in the bubbles on Sunday: “Everyone in the bubble must be alone in his or her assigned room. But each team has a meal room, a coaches room and a players lounge. Each lounge has a microwave, fridge, card table, television and gaming console. Each team has been provided a ping-pong table, and teams have added their own entertainment, including golf simulators, and decorations.” [NHL.com]

• The NHL has announced the full rosters for all 24 teams in the Return to Play. [NHL.com]

• This John Chayka split from the Coyotes may need Gary Bettman’s help to resolve. [Sportsnet]

• “John Chayka is a liar and a quitter.” [Coyotes Insider]

• After going through what was thought to be his last round of chemotherapy in April, Dale Hawerchuk’s cancer has unfortunately returned, according to his son. [TSN]

Victor Hedman has stayed behind in Tampa to deal with a personal matter. He’s expected to join his teammates in Toronto before play begins this weekend. [Tampa Bay Times]

Ilya Samsonov, who did not participate in Phase 3 for the Capitals, is out until next season due to injury. [NBC Sports Washington]

• What kind of hockey should we expect in Edmonton and Toronto? Sloppy hockey, according to Brad Marchand. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Once the NHL gets through finishing this season, what should we expect for the 2020-21 schedule? [Spector’s Hockey]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flames vs. Jets: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifier Preview

By Sean LeahyJul 27, 2020, 9:15 AM EDT
The NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers kick off the Return to Play plan on August 1. This week, PHT will be previewing each series with a look at storylines and end with our predictions for the eight matchups.

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets
Saturday, Aug. 1: Jets vs. Flames, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 3: Jets vs. Flames, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets, 4:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*, TBD
Can Hellebuyck get some help?

Connor Hellebuyck is a deserved Vezina Trophy finalist who has a real strong chance at winning the award. Another trophy he should have garnered more support for is the Hart. His play is a big reason why the Jets are apart of the 24-team Return to Play and weren’t further down the standings. He faced the most shots (1,796), made the most saves (1,656), recorded the most shutouts (six) and was a workhorse playing nearly 3,300 minutes this season. His .929 even strength save percentage was fifth in the NHL.

His value to the Jets was on display as he faced 37-plus shots in 13 games and posted a .948 save percentage during that period. Hellebuyck also finished behind fellow Vezina finalist Tuukka Rask in goals saved above average (14.33), a metric that measures the number of goals saved based on the goalie’s save percentage and shots faced given the league average in those categories. (The Jets netminder played nearly 900 more 5-on-5 minutes than Rask.)

If the Jets can consistency — and we know they have the weapons — and Hellebuyck continues his dominance, Winnipeg could be a dangerous team in the West.

Cam Talbot vs. David Rittich

Flames interim head coach Geoff Ward has a decision to make in goal. And like other NHL coaches in his position he is using training camp to make his choice. Does he go with Rittich, who handled most of the workload during the regular season (48 starts), or Talbot, who started seven of the Flames’ last 12 games before the pause?

The four-month break was a great equalizer for goalie battles around this league. This one is no different. Talbot posted a .924 even strength save percentage in 26 appearances versus Rittich’s .913. Talbot has the postseason experience, but Rittich established himself as a No. 1 this season.

Whatever Ward’s decision is for Game 1, the question should then be how long the leash is in a best-of-five series. There will be little room for error and it will already be difficult going up against a Vezina Trophy finalist.

How quickly can Flames’ top line re-gel?

After “circumstances” caused them to be apart for the start of camp, the top line of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, and Elias Lindholm reunited last week. Gaudreau had been skating with a second group, which caused Flames GM Brad Treliving to deny it was COVID-19 or disciplinary related.

They combined for 38 points in over 500 minutes together and were a positive possession trio (53%) at 5-on-5 during the regular season, per Natural Stat Trick. A balanced attack will be important to get by Winnipeg, but it will all start with the top line producing regularly.

Who’s out? Who might return?

Flames: Travis Hamonic was the first NHL player to announce he would be opting out due to personal reasons.

Jets: Earlier this month Jets head coach Paul Maurice confirmed that Bryan Little will not participate this summer. The forward suffered a perforated eardrum, which required surgery, after taking a shot to the ear in November.

Up and down special teams

Both the Flames and Jets saw vast improvements in their power plays once the calendar turned to 2020. From opening night to New Year’s Eve, they were middle of the pack (Winnipeg: 19.2%, Calgary 18.7%). But everything began to click with the man advantage in January, and they hit over 22% before the pause (Winnipeg: 22.4%, Calgary: 25.7%).

Meanwhile, the penalty kills have flip-flopped in that same span. The Flames owned a top five unit (83.8%) and the Jets were dead last (71.4%) through Jan. 1. That all switched in the second half with Calgary dropping to 78.3% and Winnipeg vaulting up to 85.5%.

Special teams are always vital in the playoffs and it will be interesting to see how games are called in empty rinks. Will officials feel less pressure to make calls knowing the fans won’t be on their backs?

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule
A look at the Western Conference matchups
Previewing the Eastern Conference

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.