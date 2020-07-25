MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

Stars season already strange before virus, now shot at No. 1

Jul 25, 2020
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars still have a chance to be a No. 1 seed in the NHL playoffs even though they haven’t won a game in five months.

That can only make sense in an unprecedented season like this, one that was paused in mid-March because of a pandemic. Now the NHL is going directly into the postseason without finishing its full 82-game regular season schedule, and the Stars went winless in the last six games they played.

”It’s definitely been a bizarre season in terms of everything that’s kind of happened,” veteran center Andrew Cogliano said. ”We got out of it what we needed to do in terms of making the playoffs, and getting ourselves to this situation.”

This was a surreal season for the Stars long before the upheaval the coronavirus brought to sports and everyday life in March.

There was that miserable 1-7-1 start back in October for a veteran team coming off an encouraging playoff run. Then after the Stars were consistently winning again, there was an unexpected coaching change for issues off the ice. They were still on a pretty good roll until going 0-4-2 those last six games.

”I think we’re like every other team right now. Every team goes through ups and downs during the course of 69 games. Everyone’s fresh right now. Everyone’s rested,” interim head coach Rick Bowness said. ”What’s happened in the first 69 games, you put behind you.”

Dallas is 20-13-5 since Bowness’ promotion in December after second-year coach Jim Montgomery was fired and later went to alcohol rehabilitation. The 65-year-old Bowness has coached in a record 2,266 NHL games, 501 as a head coach, and has now been on a bench in five different decades.

As one of the top four teams in the Western Conference standings, the Stars (37-24-8) got an opening bye for the postseason play that begins Aug. 1. They instead will play St. Louis, Colorado and Vegas in a round-robin in Edmonton to determine the order of the top four playoff seeds.

”The break started and our season, I guess, ended at a pretty good time,” Stars captain Jamie Benn said. ”It gave our group a chance to get healthy and rejuvenate.”

Any playoff run will be pretty short if they play like they did to start or finish the truncated regular season.

”I think you’re going to see pretty close to playoff hockey as usual,” Benn said. ”We’re all out there for the one reason, and that’s to try to win the Stanley Cup, and win series. So I think it’s going to be a lot different from the start of the year.”

The Stars, whose only Stanley Cup title came in 1999, won in the first round of the playoffs last season and then went to seven games in the Western Conference semifinals before losing in double overtime to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Blues.

Dallas had a comeback win over Nashville in an outdoors game at the Cotton Bowl stadium on New Year’s Day, when 85,630 fans made up the second-largest crowd ever to see an NHL game. That was in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

That six-game slump they have now been mired in for more than four months included consecutive shutout losses to the Predators.

”I don’t think the way we finished is in anyone’s mind,” forward Blake Comeau said. ”We had a tough stretch to start this season and then we turned things around. And it just so happened that right before the break, we were going through a little bit of a tough stretch then.”

Before the Stars were able to get back on the ice together at their practice facility, Comeau was part of a group that worked out at Benn’s home, joining Tyler Seguin and goaltender Ben Bishop. And he saw a refreshed captain.

”Jamie brings so much more than just goals or assists. He’s our emotional leader in the locker room. He’s a guy that everybody looks up to. He’s got a respect from all of the guys,” Comeau said. ”He’s more than just somebody who puts up goals. Obviously we need him to do that, along with Tyler, but he’s a huge part of our locker room.”

Emily Cave has special gifts for late husband’s teammates

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave
Getty Images
Jul 25, 2020
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Emily Cave will have special gifts waiting for players when the Edmonton Oilers wrap up training camp.

She will be in attendance Saturday when Edmonton concludes camp with an intrasquad scrimmage, paying tribute to her late husband, Oilers forward Colby Cave. He died in April after suffering a brain bleed.

Emily won’t be able to make direct contact with any of the players because of physical-distancing restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. So she decided to leave a personal letter and token of appreciation in their stalls.

”That’s my way of thanking them for the support they’ve given, wish them good luck and let them know Colby is proud of his teammates and brothers, and we can’t wait to cheer them on,” Emily said Friday on a conference call.

”Only Connor (McDavid) and (coach) Dave Tippett know what it’s going to be. It’s nothing big or anything like that. It’s just something special they can keep in their stall or that they can wear everyday.”

On Saturday at the scrimmage, all players will wear Cave’s No. 12, with the jerseys being auctioned later to raise money for the Colby Cave Memorial Fund.

”We are so excited to go and watch the game tomorrow. I was in tears the other night and had a moment, it hit me that this was the last time I’d see No. 12 on the ice,” Emily said.

Tippett is also excited for the scrimmage before his team opens up a best-of-five play-in series against the Chicago Blackhawks on Aug. 1.

”We just thought this game would pay respect to him and his family,” Tippett said. ”I think the players are looking forward to it. They respected everything Colby brought to this team. They want to see (the charity) help people that Colby would have wanted to help. It’s a very meaningful game for them.”

The 25-year-old Cave, from Battleford, Saskatchewan, died April 11 in a Toronto hospital while in a medically induced coma following surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. He played 67 career NHL games for the Boston Bruins and Oilers.

NHL officials acknowledge long road to successful resumption

Jul 24, 2020
NHL officials acknowledged Friday there is a long way to go before celebrating hockey’s return during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams must submit rosters and full 52-person traveling parties Friday and travel to the hub cities of Toronto or Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday. There are 12 exhibitions games before the real playoffs start on Aug. 1.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said getting to those quarantined bubbles and resuming play are just two more steps in the process with the hope of awarding the Stanley Cup in late September or early October.

”We still have a way to go to feel any sort of gratification,” Bettman said. ”If there’s any point I’m going to feel substantial emotion, it’ll be a sense of relief when I get to present the Stanley Cup.”

Progress is being made. The league reported only two positive coronavirus test results during the first week of training camps.

NHL chief medical officer Dr. Winne Meeuwisse expects players and staff to test positive in the hub cities and said there is a plan to deal with that. Everyone will be tested daily with the goal of results being available within 24 hours, and the league has insisted that won’t interfere with public resources.

”The quicker turnaround time and the availability on testing is not subtracting from the publicly available testing,” Meeuwisse said. ”We did not want to embark on a strategy that was going to take away protective equipment or testing from vulnerable populations and health care workers.”

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the league had confidence in the safety of its bubbles, which will include roughly 200 security guards and fencing to keep those inside separated from the general public. But he’s also not ready to take a victory lap.

”I will say my level of confidence has increased along the way,” Daly said. ”I think I’m comfortable with the protocols and procedures we have in place. And more importantly, I’m comfortable with how all the players seem to have embraced them and taken them seriously and are adhering to them.”

NHL senior vice president of events and entertainment Steve Mayer said tributes to front-line workers and elements of social justice issues, including the Black Lives Matter movement, would be part of opening ceremonies in each city.

Mayer believes individual player demonstrations may happen organically; members of the Maple Leafs have worn Black Lives Matter shirts at their practice facility.

”We’ll see how our players react naturally to what we will present opening night, but there will be some moments within the opening night ceremony that will touch on Black Lives Matter and social justice,” Mayer said. ”More to come on that, but it is something that of course we’re talking about incorporating.”

NHL Training Camp News: Crosby practices; Habs’ Kulak tested positive for COVID-19

Jul 24, 2020
Sidney Crosby practicing with the Penguins and Canadiens defenseman Brett Kulak discussing testing positive for COVID-19 ranked among the biggest NHL training camp news on Friday. There are plenty of other tidbits, however, so let’s roll through various NHL training camp news.

Habs’ Kulak discusses testing positive for COVID-19

On Thursday, we heard from Canadiens defenseman Xavier Ouellet (as well as Winnipeg’s Anthony Bitetto) about his experiences testing positive for COVID-10. It turns out that Ouellet wasn’t the only Habs defenseman to test positive.

Defenseman Brett Kulak did as well, as TSN’s John Lu reports.

Kulak told Lu and others that he dealt with headaches, a lack of energy, and breathing issues. On the bright side, Kulak said that he’s feeling back to normal. That’s especially good since, you know, Kulak returned to practicing with his Canadiens teammates.

While Kulak doesn’t contribute a ton of offense (zero goals, seven assists in 57 games this season), he brings some value to the table for Montreal. Good things tend to outweigh the bad when Kulak is on the ice, evidenced by some positive multi-season RAPM results via Evolving Hockey:

Brett Kulak Evo RAPM Chart, NHL training camp news
Brett Kulak multi-season RAPM chart via Evolving Hockey

(Again, just don’t expect Kulak to light up scoreboards.)

Sidney Crosby takes another positive training camp step by practicing with Penguins

It was already promising that Sidney Crosby got back to skating after missing some time. Even so, you had to couch some optimism until Crosby actually skated with Penguins teammates.

That happened on Friday, so don’t blame the Penguins for being excited. Apparently Crosby’s Penguins teammates even celebrated the occasion with some stick taps.

Jason Zucker nails it when he praises the Penguins’ depth, cemented further by Crosby being back. At the moment, it looks like the Penguins will flank Crosby with Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary. Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin joined wingers Zucker and Bryan Rust. With Patric Hornqvist and other quality forwards in the bottom six, it sure looks like the Penguins can ice a formidable lineup.

(If Crosby and others can stay healthy. That’s sadly always been a big if for this team.)

More NHL training camp news and notes

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: NHL Return to Play conference previews

nhl return to play preview
Getty Images
Jul 24, 2020
NBC Sports will air two one-hour preview shows Friday breaking down the matchups in the NHL’s Return to Play, which begins Aug. 1.

At 4 p.m. ET, Tappan, along with analysts Brian Burke, Keith Jones, and Kelly Hrudey will look at the Eastern Conference followed by a preview of the Western Conference at 5 p.m. ET. Both shows will premiere on NBCSN and on the NBC Sports app.

The 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers will begin Sat., Aug 1 with 16 teams in best-of-five series to determine the eight teams moving on to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The top four teams in each conference will play three round-robin games to determine seeding in the First Round.

All games will take place in Edmonton and Toronto with Scotiabank Arena hosting the Eastern Conference and Rogers Place acting as home for the Western Conference.

