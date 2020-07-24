MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST
nhl return to play preview
Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: NHL Return to Play conference previews

By Sean LeahyJul 24, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
NBC Sports will air two one-hour preview shows Friday breaking down the matchups in the NHL’s Return to Play, which begins Aug. 1.

At 4 p.m. ET, Tappan, along with analysts Brian Burke, Keith Jones, and Kelly Hrudey will look at the Eastern Conference followed by a preview of the Western Conference at 5 p.m. ET. Both shows will premiere on NBCSN and on the NBC Sports app.

LIVE STREAM: NHL Return to Play Preview: Eastern Conference – 4 p.m. ET

LIVE STREAM: NHL Return to Play Preview: Western Conference – 5 p.m. ET

The 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers will begin Sat., Aug 1 with 16 teams in best-of-five series to determine the eight teams moving on to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The top four teams in each conference will play three round-robin games to determine seeding in the First Round.

All games will take place in Edmonton and Toronto with Scotiabank Arena hosting the Eastern Conference and Rogers Place acting as home for the Western Conference.

Brent Seabrook won’t travel with Blackhawks; Future and salary cap impact unclear

Brent Seabrook Blackhawks travel return to play salary cap LTIR
Getty Images
By James O'BrienJul 24, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
Brent Seabrook won’t travel with the Chicago Blackhawks during the next stage of the NHL’s Return to Play. It also seems unclear if Seabrook will suit up with the Blackhawks again.

Brent Seabrook won’t travel to Edmonton hub; Blackhawks won’t suffer much of a loss

Coming off of significant surgeries, Seabrook explained that he isn’t ready to return to play for the Blackhawks as the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers approach.

“I just don’t feel comfortable yet, just not as comfortable as I want to be,” Seabrook said, according to Scott Powers of the The Athletic.

As uncomfortable as this is to say, the Blackhawks aren’t losing much by missing Seabrook. The 35-year-old defenseman simply is far removed from his most productive days. Consider how lowly Seabrook ranks on this GAR Chart from Evolving Hockey, even relative to Blackhawks teammates who generally don’t score very well:

Brent Seabrook Chicago Blackhawks GAR Evolving Hockey
Brent Seabrook and Blackhawks GAR chart via Evolving Hockey

Of course, many realized that Seabrook began a pretty steep decline quite a while ago. You can see that in his historical isolated impact charts at Hockey Viz.

Brent Seabrook Chicago Blackhawks historical impact Hockey Viz
Brent Seabrook historical impact with Blackhawks via Hockey Viz

Seabrook began his career as a positive influence both on offense and defense. As the years went along, Seabrook’s defense slipped, but he was still able to contribute offensively for the Blackhawks. Then his play dropped off the map in both areas.

Seabrook admits he’s not sure about future

Then again, Seabrook might argue that he could at least make a bigger impact now that he’s healthier. If nothing else, it’s great to hear the veteran defenseman rave about an improved quality of life post-surgeries.

“Now I feel incredible,” Seabrook said, via NHL.com’s Tracey Myers. “Helping my kids tie their shoes has been nice. Tying my own shoes has been nice, getting out of bed, things like that.”

Despite that improved bill of health, these times leave Seabrook wondering about his Blackhawks future.

A trade or LTIR trip to buy salary cap breathing room?

For years, salary cap-interested people have wondered if the Blackhawks might wiggle out of Seabrook’s contract.

Even now, it’s staggering to look at it. Seabrook carries a jarring $6.875 million cap hit through 2023-24. Yikes. Over the years, it’s also been tough to tell if the Blackhawks had the option to trade Seabrook and his problem contract. After all, Seabrook negotiated for a no-movement clause. Could there have been trades shot down behind the scenes? Maybe ones barely discussed because of that NMC? For the most part, we can only speculate.

Yet, after hearing Seabrook wonder about his own future, it sounds like he’d be more likely to waive that clause. (Note: it turns into a modified no-trade clause starting in 2022-23, for whatever that’s worth.)

The tricky part is finding a trade partner. For one thing, would Seabrook be willing to go on LTIR? He stated that he believes he can still be an “impact player,” yet such a trip to LTIR wouldn’t be without credibility. Seabrook’s accrued plenty of bumps and bruises stemming from long Blackhawks playoff runs.

Sadly, Seabrook would likely be more compelling trade fodder if his $6.875M merely went to LTIR. His salary doesn’t dive as dramatically as some of the “loophole” contracts that prompted recapture penalties, but his cap hit will be larger than his actual salary going forward.

A rebuilding team might be willing to eat that salary cap headache, especially if the Blackhawks dangled Seabrook after paying off one of his larger signing bonuses.

With what’s still a pretty snug salary cap situation, the Blackhawks might be willing to bribe a rebuilding team to take Seabrook’s contract off of their hands. Looking forward, maybe it would be worth it to convince the Seattle Kraken to do so during the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

Either way, it’s fair to wonder about Seabrook’s future with the Blackhawks. But we at least know he won’t suit up against the Oilers during the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers during the NHL Return to Play.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Coyotes banking on two goalies when season resumes

Associated PressJul 24, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes embraced a two-goalie system to start the season, relying on Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta to put them in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

When injuries hit both goalies, Arizona slid down the standings, faced with needing a big push before the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that the puck is about to drop again in a rejiggered playoff format, the Coyotes may have an advantage with Kuemper and Raanta healthy again.

”I’m not quite sure you can just run a goalie all the way through and win a Stanley Cup,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. ”I’m not saying some goalies can’t do it, but in this format, it’s going to be tough. We’re lucky, like I said, to have that option and not have that drop-off in a sense.”

The Coyotes got off to one of the franchise’s best starts this season behind Raanta and Kuemper, who were among the NHL’s leaders in save percentage.

Then Kuemper went down with a lower-body injury in December and Raanta suffered a lower-body injury less than three weeks later, leaving Arizona without its top two goalies.

The Coyotes labored through January to drop down the standings and had a hard time making up the ground, even after Raanta returned. Arizona was 11th in the Western Conference, five points out of the final playoff spot when the season was halted March 12.

The break gave Kuemper and Raanta time to heal, and the new, one-time playoff format gave the Coyotes a chance to play in the postseason for the first time since reaching the 2012 Western Conference finals.

Having two quality goalies could be an advantage for Arizona in the condensed playoff format. The Coyotes open the Stanley Cup qualifiers against Nashville on Aug. 2 in Edmonton and will play four games in a span of six days.

”What’s going on, the way the format is and what’s been thrown at us, I think if you’re going to go all the way, you need two goalies,” Tocchet said. ”And they’re going to play, I think.”

Raanta was brought in to be Arizona’s No. 1 goalie after Mike Smith was traded to Calgary in 2017. Acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers, the Finnish goalie was superb early his first season in the desert, finishing with a 2.24 goals-against average.

Raanta suffered a lower-body injury early in the 2018-19 season and was limited to 12 games, opening the door for Kuemper.

Acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings in 2017, Kuemper arrived in the desert as a career backup in parts of six NHL seasons. He was thrust into the No. 1 slot when Raanta got hurt and thrived, earning his first All-Star game nod in 2019, even though he couldn’t play due to injury.

Kuemper finished with 27 wins and a 2.22 goals-against average last season and got off to a good start this season before being injured.

He and Raanta had time to heal during the pandemic-caused break in the season, so now the Coyotes have two options in the condensed version of the postseason.

”Nowadays in the league, I think you need to have two strong goalies to be able to win something,” Raanta said. ”You can see on other teams also, they’re doing that a lot . So I think it’s only a good thing.”

The Coyotes are banking on it as the season is set to resume.

Case in points: MacKinnon up for hat trick of awards for Avs

Associated PressJul 24, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon believes this just may be the best edition of the Colorado Avalanche he’s seen over his tenure.

Not surprising, his teammates feel the same about him.

The proof is in the honors: The speedy All-Star forward is up for a hat trick of accolades, including the Hart Trophy (MVP), Ted Lindsay Award (most outstanding as voted by his peers) and the Lady Byng Trophy (sportsmanship).

Also not surprising, he’s got the support of his teammates to sweep in a landslide. After all, he kept the team afloat when the Avalanche suffered one significant injury after another.

With the team once again healthy — including him, after missing the final game of the suspended season with a lower body injury — he feels comfortable enough to pronounce that this squad should be a favorite in the Stanley Cup playoffs. They were the No. 2 seed behind St. Louis in the Western Conference when things were halted. They open their round-robin games to determine seeding Aug. 2 against the Blues in Edmonton.

”We’re confident that we can get it done,” MacKinnon said.

It’s been quite a season for the 24-year-old MacKinnon, who’s in his seventh year after being taken No. 1 overall in 2013. He was fifth in the league in scoring with 93 points (35 goals, 58 assists).

What’s more, he wound up 43 points ahead of Colorado’s next scorer, rookie defenseman Cale Makar. It’s the largest gap of any team since the 2007-08 Washington Capitals, when Alex Ovechkin had 112 points and Nicklas Backstrom 69.

Part of the reason for the discrepancy: So many top scorers around MacKinnon kept getting hurt. His fellow linemates, Mikko Rantanen and captain Gabriel Landeskog missed chunks of time with injuries. Rantanen was limited to a total of 42 games and missed the final 12 (he’s healthy again after the four-month hiatus).

Still, the team stayed in the thick of the race.

”We didn’t miss a beat, and that was because of players like Mac leading the charge and elevating their game when we needed him most,” said Colorado coach Jared Bednar, whose team will play an exhibition game against Minnesota on Wednesday. ”That’s what an MVP does.”

And that’s why he’s up for all the hardware. He’s competing against Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and New York Rangers left winger Artemi Panarin for both the Hart Trophy, which is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, and the Ted Lindsay Award.

”It’s nice to get voted by your peers. It’s always really cool to have their respect,” said MacKinnon, who didn’t practice Thursday. ”Things are going well for me. Got some good bounces.”

For a second straight season, MacKinnon led the league in shots (318). In addition, his streak with at least one shot stands at 220 games, which is the second-longest string in team history (Joe Sakic, 227 from ’95-99).

”He just plays good hockey and produces goals and points and plays good for the team,” Rantanen said. ”That’s what he’s doing the last three years. This might be the best he’s played.”

Sure, he had more goals (41) and points (99) last season, but that was over a full season and not with this volume of injuries. He got things rolling early with 25 points in November – a franchise record – despite being without Rantanen and Landeskog for most of the month.

For his success the last few seasons, he credits one big thing – the little things.

”When I really turned my game around and I really started to focus on every little detail off the ice and on the ice, I’m up for some big awards. I don’t think that’s a coincidence,” said MacKinnon, who was the captain of the Central Division as he made his fourth straight All-Star Game. ”Obviously, getting older and getting more mature helps. But I definitely had to dial it in in every aspect of my game.”

Not that he’s reading too much into all the individual accolades he could potentially take home. He’s got his eyes on a much bigger trophy. The Avalanche have hoisted the Stanley Cup twice in team history – 1996 and 2001.

”To leave a legacy, you have to win,” said MacKinnon, whose team took San Jose to seven games in the second round last season before being eliminated. ”That’s not what I’m really looking to do, leave a legacy. But I want to win with these guys. We’re such a close group. Everyone wants to see each other succeed.”

NHL shows off plans for Edmonton, Toronto Return to Play bubbles

nhl bubble plans
NHL
By Sean LeahyJul 24, 2020, 10:27 AM EDT
The NHL showed off its plans for the Edmonton and Toronto bubbles to players and staff Thursday night.

Food trucks, bars, movie theaters, restaurants, and more will be available for those traveling to the hubs this weekend. There was also an insight into how games will be presented in the arenas and on television.

Crowd noise and five-second delays

Since there won’t be fans inside Rogers Place or Scotiabank Arena, we’ll get to hear sounds from the ice we don’t get watching on television. Some of those sounds, of course, aren’t always TV friendly. Feeds will have a five-second delay in case someone gets a little too unhappy about a bad call or mistake.

EA Sports will supply friendlier in-game sound. The video game maker will provide artificial crowd noise, like they’ve been doing with English Premier League soccer games to provide a bit of atmosphere.

There will also be fan chants after the NHL asked season-ticket holders to submit videos of them supporting their teams and jeering their opponents. (Will we get a booing compilation when Commissioner Gary Bettman is walking out to award the Stanley Cup?)

Individual team goal songs and goal horns will also be heard when they are the “home” team. So, yes, when the Blue Jackets play “home” and score, we will still get to hear the infamous cannon.

Both rinks will feature 32 repositioned cameras to provide new angles for broadcasts. To avoid showing empty seats behind both benches the league has built a stage with LED screens and banners behind them, as you see in the above image.

[2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule]

NHL

Theme nights and social causes

The NHL will honor front-line pandemic workers and those advocating for social justice causes during the Penguins-Canadiens and Blackhawks-Oilers opening games on August 1.

Players can also create their own helmet and uniform decals that will celebrate “community, charities, businesses, fans, front-line heroes, youth programs and social justice advocates.” The decals will have the “#ISkateFor” and “#WeSkateFor” hashtags.

NHL

Amenities inside the bubbles

If a team makes the Stanley Cup Final, players could be inside the bubble for over two months. That means you’ll want to have as many options to fill your time away from the rink as possible. Each hub will have 14 restaurants (Tim Hortons, of course will be included), bars, food trucks, and coffee shops, as well as eight movie theaters, player lounges, and activity spaces for ping pong, swimming, and more.

Miscellaneous bubble plan notes

• An image of the Stanley Cup will feature at center ice.

• Singer Michael Buble will be singing the national anthems on opening night for both hubs.

• The NHL All-Access: Quest for the Stanley Cup show will return.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.