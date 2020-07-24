MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

PHT Morning Skate: No friends in the bubble; Kraken reaction

By Sean LeahyJul 24, 2020, 9:21 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• There will be no friends inside the NHL’s bubbles. Said Ryan O'Reilly: “Once you go on the ice it’s a war. I don’t think it’ll be too friendly around the bubble.” [TSN]

• The Maple Leafs are eager to dive deep into their closets and show off their personalities with no dress code during the Return to Play. [Sportsnet]

• Former Seattle senior advisor Dave Tippett is happy to see the Kraken moving in the right direction when it comes to preparing to enter the NHL. [NHL.com]

• A deep look at how NHL Seattle landed on Kraken. [ESPN]

• “The team chose a really-great logo that looks a lot like the letter ‘S’ but with an eye in it. And the secondary logo is even better because it is a ship anchor.” [Puck Junk]

• A first-half heater followed by a second-half slump. What will the Oilers get from James Neal against the Blackhawks? [Oilers Nation]

• Scrimmage time is allowing the Predators to gain confidence ahead of their meeting with the Coyotes. [Predators]

• Why Tomas Nosek could have opted out for the Golden Knights but chose to play. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Could Pavel Buchnevich turn into a trade chip for the Rangers this off-season? [Blue Seat Blogs]

Pending free agents confront injury risk in NHL playoffs

Associated PressJul 24, 2020, 8:57 AM EDT
Alex Pietrangelo and his wife had ongoing discussions about whether he should return to the ice when the NHL season resumes.

In addition to wanting to keep the couple’s infant triplets safe during the pandemic, the 30-year-old captain of the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues is heading into free agency while in his prime. He decided to play.

”The focus right now is just kind of getting through this healthy and playing and we’ll see where things end up,” Pietrangelo said.

Staying healthy has added importance for Pietrangelo, Boston’s Torey Krug, Arizona’s Taylor Hall, Washington’s Braden Holtby and more than 100 other pending unrestricted free agents taking part in the 24-team playoffs. Instead of cashing in July 1 had this been a normal year, they face the risk of injury after several months off that could put big paydays in jeopardy.

”Being a free agent that goes into this situation, it’s definitely risky,” Krug said. ”I’d be lying to you if I said it’s not. Having three or four months off, and then going right into the most intense hockey you could possibly play at any level, there’s always risk for injury no matter when you play. But certainly in this moment you don’t have the normal training that you do, the preparation, all the work to make sure your body feels good and you can go in without any worries.”

The worries weren’t severe enough for most to opt out. Calgary’s Travis Hamonic and Edmonton’s Mike Green are pending free agents who decided not to play, but they cited family health concerns as the reason.

The thought of not playing never crossed Holtby’s mind. Two years removed from backstopping the Capitals to their first title, the 30-year-old goaltender is more focused on trying to win the Cup again than endangering his future earnings by doing so.

”My job right now is to win a championship with the Caps,” Holtby said. ”Everything else after that is completely irrelevant. I don’t think I’ve ever worried about injuries or anything like that. Any game that you get to play, you are pretty fortunate to get to play in this league.”

Florida teammates Evgenii Dadonov and Mark Pysyk are on that same page, too. Pysyk said he gave little to no thought about opting out, figuring this was no different from competing in the playoffs any other season. Dadonov said he’s ”not scared” about risking injury.

Washington defenseman Brenden Dillon doesn’t think he has it worse as a pending free agent than others around the league.

”There’s always a risk when you have a big layoff like this,” Dillon said. ”I think it just goes to the preparation for us as players in general, whether you are (a free agent) or a guy on a six-year deal.”

Nicklas Backstrom signed a new five-year deal with the Capitals in January, and had more than a few people tell him he’s lucky for getting that done. Under the collective bargaining extension the league and players’ union agreed to, the salary cap will remain flat at the current $81.5 million for at least next season and possibly beyond because of revenue lost during the pandemic.

That economic reality could mean Pietrangelo doesn’t get the kind of monster contract other elite defensemen such as Drew Doughty, Erik Karlsson and Roman Josi signed. Holtby might have to settle for something less than the $70 million, seven-year deal fellow Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky got from the Panthers last summer.

They might have to choose between taking less money from a championship contender or more from a rebuilding team. But they insist that will be a worry for after the season when free agency opens in October.

”I don’t really know what’s going to happen,” Krug said. ”I’m just trying to take it day by day and worry about the playoffs right now and then I’ll probably prepare for free agency and see what happens from there.”

Seattle Kraken announced as NHL expansion team name; jersey design released

Seattle Kraken
By James O'BrienJul 23, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT
Introducing the Seattle Kraken, the expansion franchise that will push the NHL to 32 teams. The Seattle Kraken also shared their logo and team colors on Thursday.

Seattle Kraken is the name for NHL expansion team; Check out logo, jerseys

After COVID-19 prompted a delay or two, we now know that the Seattle NHL expansion team will be known as the Kraken.

Take a look at the three logos:

Seattle Kraken logo, color scheme
via the team

Early responses appear positive for this look at their sweaters:

Seattle Kraken jersey sweater uniform team name
via Seattle Kraken/adidas

If all goes to plan, the Seattle Kraken will debut during the 2021-22 NHL season. Logically enough, the Kraken will play in the Pacific Division. Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes will realign to the Central Division.

Climate Pledge Arena will serve as the home arena. (Yes, that’s the renovated and renamed Key Arena.)

With the salary cap expected to be flat (or close to flat), the Kraken figure to mop up at the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. The NHL will use the same expansion draft rules as the Vegas Golden Knights did.

Naturally, this expansion club will face a significant challenge in trying to parallel the smash success of the Golden Knights. It would probably be wiser to temper expectations to somewhere between the instant success of the Golden Knights and the lengthy struggles of past NHL expansion teams.

(But, again, financial realities open up plenty of possible opportunities for this upcoming team. Their analytics-friendly perception only makes such hypothetical situations more fun to imagine.)

Hockey fans must feel a sweet release in learning the team name is the Kraken.

So, what do you think? Is there a different name that would make more sense to you?

NHL Training Camp News: Ouellet, Bitetto talk COVID-19 experiences

By Sean LeahyJul 23, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT
Thursday’s NHL training camp news was highlighted by Canadiens defenseman Xavier Ouellet and Jets blue liner Anthony Bitetto revealing they both tested positive for COVID-19.

After testing negative once camp opened, Ouellet said he then tested positive, was asymptomatic, quarantined and then had multiple negative tests.

“I had zero symptoms, there was not one point where I felt sick or anything,” he said. “I don’t really know if I actually had it or not. But the protocols with the league and the governments are pretty strict and they’re there to keep it safe for everyone. So I had to isolate myself and wait a little bit before I could come back which is what I did. But since that positive test I’ve tested negative every day and felt healthy, zero symptoms.”

Bitetto joined his teammates for the first time in Phase 3 on Thursday. He explained his absence was due to contracting the virus while he was in Nashville last month. He added he did experience symptoms and quarantined for 29 days.

“I had very mild symptoms, I had shortness of breath, but otherwise there wasn’t really much to it for me,” he said. “I was pretty lucky with not having to deal with a lot of the more serious symptoms.”

Oshie’s Kraken reaction

T.J. Oshie is a Washington state native, so it was a natural thing to ask him his thoughts on the Seattle Kraken name.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I guess being from Everett. I was hoping they would go with the Totems. Kraken’s different.”

While he may not love the name, the Capitals forward is happy to see pro hockey return to his home state.

“More importantly than the name, I think it’s very exciting for the people of Seattle and Washington and the Pacific Northwest to get a hockey team up there and another team to cheer about,” Oshie said. “Obviously, the Seahawks and Mariners are two of the sports (teams) I grew up with watching along with the Sonics so it’ll be nice to have another NHL team up there. Hopefully, I can see my family a little bit more too.”

Toews responds to report he voted “no” on NHL CBA/RTP

After taking a day for “maintenance,” Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was back on the ice Thursday. A Sportsnet report said that he was one of two members of the NHLPA’s Executive Board to vote against the Collective Bargaining Agreement/Return to Play package that was approved earlier this month.

Toews denied he was against the plan.

“I don’t know where he got that from,” he said. “I’ll be completely honest, I don’t know how much I want to get into my reasons why, but I wasn’t one of the guys who voted no. I voted yes. If anything, I kind of wanted the guys in our room to educate themselves on what was going on, to the best of their ability and ultimately make their own decision.

“But deep down, I wanted guys to really think about voting yes. That’s where I stood. So I don’t know where that came from and maybe who gave him the impression that I voted no.”

While players may have their issues with parts of either agreement, in the end there’s labor peace and we’ll have hockey in a week’s time. Toews certainly wasn’t a fan of everything that was voted on, but understood there was not going to be universal agreement.

“There’s no perfect scenario right now,” Toews said. “Am I happy that we’re returning to play? Am I happy the NHL and players agreed, even though the agreement and the details of everything are imperfect? You can stress out about it until the cows come home, but I’m happy that both sides were able to come to a place where we could agree to take that step forward toward eventually resuming what we all assume is somewhat of a normal life.

“I think for our fans in Chicago, they’re excited to watch Hawks on TV and I think it can provide some form of relief and inspiration and feeling of comfort. So I am happy that hockey’s going to be going again shortly. So yeah, I mean, we can all squabble about the details, the bubble, not all of that I agree with, but it’s neither here nor there. Like I said, it’s pretty much impossible to come up with a perfect scenario right now, but I’m glad we’re all on the same page and playoff hockey’s on its way.”

Tuch happy to be healthy

The Golden Knights forward was limited to 42 games this season due to various injuries. Three different times he was sidelined with a variety of lower- and upper-body injuries. Coming off a 20-goal, 52-point 2018-19 season, the forward could only muster 17 points while missing 29 games.

Tuch used the break to recover and really get back into game shape. He said he lost 10 lbs. and feels 100% healthy for the first time in a long time.

“It’s definitely a fresh start,” Tuch said. “Obviously, I found myself with a little bit of the injury bug this year. Obviously, in and out of the lineup. I think I missed 30 games or so. It’s something I just have to leave in the past.”

Now Tuch can focus on hockey without having to overcome another injury obstacle.

“Just going forward I’m just worried about playoffs,” he added. “It doesn’t matter what happened before or how many injuries I had, how many games I played or who I played with or anything like that. I’m just worried about winning now.”

Carboard cut-out fans or player faces on the glass?

Hamilton sits out

Dougie Hamilton left Hurricanes’ practice early on Wednesday and sat out Thursday’s skate. The defenseman broke his left fibula in mid-January and missed the rest of the regular season.

Rod Brind’Amour did not elaborate on why Hamilton missed practice.

“He was certainly missed when he was out a large portion of the year,” he said. “He’s a huge part of the offense of our team. We’re hoping that this isn’t something that’s long-term.”

Torts back in form

It’s not been a happy week for John Tortorella. He wasn’t pleased with the Blue Jackets’ Monday practice and declined to speak to the media Wednesday.

What did Thursday bring? Classic Torts. He stopped practice early into the team’s first drill and, according to The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, “brought everybody together, let loose [with] an expletive-filled rant and started practice over again.”

He’s in midseason form!

Afterward, Tortorella said a few “key” players haven’t performed up to standards, but Thursday was a better day.

“I thought we practiced better today,” Tortorella said. “I think we’ve just got to be really careful not to fall into the trap of thinking we can wade ourselves into this. Each day is an important day. This isn’t getting ready for regular season and then trying to find your game in 15 games. This is a sprint. I think some guys have been dead on right from the start; other guys, not so much. … We need to be ready to go.”

Quinn leaving goalie decision until late

While Igor Shesterkin has manned his own net the last few days, David Quinn isn’t ready to make his decision on who will start Game 1. The head coach said he won’t name his starter until the day of or day before their series against Carolina begins. Henrik Lundqvist and Alexandar Georgiev have been splitting a net between themselves this week, but things could change.

“This really is and will continue to be an open evaluation,” Quinn said. “There’s a lot of things that go into how we’re doing this. We’ve got eight more days, nine more days until we play for real, and those eight or nine days are going to matter.”

Following lengthy layoff, Penguins Hornqvist ready to battle

Associated PressJul 23, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
PITTSBURGH — Patience isn’t a virtue that comes easy to Patric Hornqvist. It typically doesn’t come at all.

The veteran Pittsburgh Penguins forward is perpetually antsy, a ball of energy who is eager to get onto the next thing, whatever it is. On the ice he typically bolts to the front of the opposing net and turns himself into a blonde-haired, blue-eyed, 190-pound anchor spoiling for a shoving match or a goal and sometimes both.

On the bench he’s restless, his mouth moving relentlessly while waiting for his next shift. His media sessions are brisk and blunt and usually end not when the questions are done being asked but when the 33-year-old Swede decides he’s had enough.

So yeah, being part of the group of nine players who were required to self-isolate as a precaution during the early portion of training camp wasn’t easy.

”I was used to it from the week of quarantine I had when I first came over (from Sweden),” Hornqvist said. ”A lot of workouts and conditioning and try and stay in the best shape I can and be ready for the opportunity I have in front of me.”

One in which the Penguins will need Hornqvist to do Hornqvist-like things if they want to make a legitimate bid for a third Stanley Cup in five years. He scored the clinching goal in Game 6 of the 2017 Cup final against Nashville and has become part of the team’s leadership group alongside captain Sidney Crosby and Russian star Evgeni Malkin.

Pittsburgh relies on Hornqvist’s play to help snap them out of the doldrums. He’s scored 21 postseason goals during his five playoff appearances with the Penguins and has the ability to shift momentum with one shift, equal parts frantic and focused.

Hornqvist’s decision to stay in Sweden during the opening portion of training camp is a testament to his work ethic. The protocols in Sweden – which hasn’t been hit as hard by the COVID-19 pandemic as the U.S. – allowed Hornqvist to meet regularly with his trainer. When given the choice to come back to Pittsburgh early or stay in Sweden with his family while getting an equitable amount of work in, he chose to stay home. Saying goodbye to his wife and daughter wasn’t easy.

”It’s a tough situation but we’re all in the same boat,” Hornqvist said. ‘It’s an opportunity for all of us to do something.”

Hornqvist skated alongside Patrick Marleau and Jared McCann on Wednesday and is anxious to gauge their chemistry during a scheduled intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday, Hornqvist’s first game-like action since March 10.

”It’s been a long time here for me to not playing a game,” Hornqvist said. ”I know it’s going to be tough and going to be intense … that’s pretty much the best part.”

It always is for Hornqvist, who praised head coach Mike Sullivan’s attention to detail during a camp unlike any other.

”Right now we have two full weeks with a real team to practice, you can go through small things for a longer time,” Hornqvist said. ”That’s going to be key when we start playing. If you are dialed in.”

While Hornqvist is good to go on Thursday, Crosby is probably not. Though Crosby skated on Wednesday morning, when his teammates came out for practice, he retired to the dressing room and missed his third straight workout due to an undisclosed health reason. Still, his ability to skate provides some optimism. The Penguins will open the playoffs against Montreal in Toronto on Aug. 1.